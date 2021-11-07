 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Japan Times)   Nobody died of Covid today in Japan, and that's a big deal because it's the first time that's happened in fifteen months   (japantimes.co.jp) divider line
12
    More: Spiffy, Tokyo, Prefectures of Japan, Japan, Tokyo Metropolitan Government Building, Honshū, Osaka Prefecture, new cases of the deadly virus, first time  
•       •       •

85 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Nov 2021 at 3:50 PM (18 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The United States is so farking farked
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Meanwhile, the U.S. is still averaging over 1000 per day last I saw

Well done, plague rats!
 
BigBurrito [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
There isn't a contingent of morons there screaming about "Freedom!" Everyone wears a mask, every one is taking the vaccine.

Yesterdayish in Sinjuku, Tokyo:
https://youtu.be/57HaHmZ9ae8
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Nobody died of Covid in Florida either. However, several people died of completely spontaneous non-Covid related pneumonia.
 
Eravior
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"He's about to die of Covid!"
"Get the pillow."
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Eravior: "He's about to die of Covid!"
"Get the pillow."


Dammit, now I'm going to hell for laughing at that... THANKS A LOT!
 
Charles of York [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
High quality sake is a medicinal against covid
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

cretinbob: The United States is so farking farked


Are we though? I mean, it's mentally disturbed conservative voters removing themselves from society.

I'll wear masks for another 8 years and take booster shoots every 6 months while I outlive them. It's worth it.
 
Iworkformsn
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: cretinbob: The United States is so farking farked

Are we though? I mean, it's mentally disturbed conservative voters removing themselves from society.

I'll wear masks for another 8 years and take booster shoots every 6 months while I outlive them. It's worth it.


Virginia and New Jersey have shown that it isn't enough.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

BigBurrito: There isn't a contingent of morons there screaming about "Freedom!" Everyone wears a mask, every one is taking the vaccine.

Yesterdayish in Sinjuku, Tokyo:
https://youtu.be/57HaHmZ9ae8


That's shinjuku alright
 
hlehmann
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

BigBurrito: There isn't a contingent of morons there screaming about "Freedom!" Everyone wears a mask, every one is taking the vaccine.

Yesterdayish in Sinjuku, Tokyo:
https://youtu.be/57HaHmZ9ae8


I did see one doofus in the video with the mask down below his nose, but still, it's impressive how seriously they take public health.  As long as anti-vaxxer conservatives walk the earth, the U.S. will never, ever, again have a day with no COVID deaths.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
If an antivaxer gets cancer I wonder if they'd deny themselves experimental treatment based on the same criteria they used for Covid.  I'm going with no.
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.