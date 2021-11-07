 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   Questions you find yourself asking as you lie in bed, wide awake, at 2am
    More: Strange, Kim Jong-il, North Korea, Kim Jong Chul, Kim Il-sung, South Korea, health of Kim Jong Un, 37-year-old Kim Jong Un, Kim Jong Un  
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Which toothbrush does the 5th dentist recommend?
 
Yaw String [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WIth no biting, how many licks does it take to get to the center of a tootsie pop.
 
Dasher McHappenstance [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who put the bomp in the bomp bah bomp bah bomp?

And further, who put the ram in the rama lama ding dong?
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"What's the difference between 'lie' and 'lay'?"
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why do 24 hour convenience stores have locks on the doors?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Then again, who really cares?
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why isn't Steve Bannon in jail yet?

/sorry
 
apathy2673
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why is there a ruler on the wrappers of my sticks of butter?
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Why would a woodchuck chuck wood?
 
jclaggett
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"Why is it suddenly 1am again?"
 
Valter
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
How does everybody not know that I'm a fraud?
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I used to lay in bed at night, wide awake and worried.

But then I stopped worrying.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
How many days left before the US collapses into a crossover-combo John Wick/The Purge movie written, directed, produced by, and starring gross idiots?
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

apathy2673: Why is there a ruler on the wrappers of my sticks of butter?


Tell me without telling me you've never baked anything.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I thought little Kim's sister was going to take over if Kim died.
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

apathy2673: Why is there a ruler on the wrappers of my sticks of butter?


So you can estimate how much you get with each lick.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I only lie awake at 2 a.m. twice a year.
 
jimjays
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Why would a woodchuck chuck wood?


I don't know why a woodchuck would chuck wood but a woodchuck would chuck all the wood that a woodchuck could chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

I May Be Crazy But...: apathy2673: Why is there a ruler on the wrappers of my sticks of butter?

So you can estimate how much you get with each lick.


Lick?  You're not supposed to eat the stuff raw, that's so gross.  The marks are there so you know how much to give each plate of pan cakes.  A good cook doesn't even need to read them though, can even close your eyes and bite the right spot thanks to repetitive experience before spitting it onto the plate of delicious fresh pan cakes for your customers.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Why do birds sing so gay?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
genner
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: I May Be Crazy But...: apathy2673: Why is there a ruler on the wrappers of my sticks of butter?

So you can estimate how much you get with each lick.

Lick?  You're not supposed to eat the stuff raw, that's so gross.  The marks are there so you know how much to give each plate of pan cakes.  A good cook doesn't even need to read them though, can even close your eyes and bite the right spot thanks to repetitive experience before spitting it onto the plate of delicious fresh pan cakes for your customers.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
buserror [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

MillionDollarMo: I used to lay in bed at night, wide awake and worried.

But then I stopped worrying.


...and learned to love the bomb?
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Valter: How does everybody not know that I'm a fraud?


They do, they do Valter.
 
