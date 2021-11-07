 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NYPost)   Texas Justice: Bouncy House Edition   (nypost.com) divider line
30
    More: Asinine, Austin, Texas, Texas, Murder, Dell, Homicide, University of Texas at Austin, Crime, Constable  
•       •       •

977 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Nov 2021 at 3:14 PM (54 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



30 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
CruiserTwelve [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I think this is covered under the bouncy castle doctrine.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well, did they find the bouncy house?
 
Valter
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Who steals a bouncy house?

Wait, no, who shoots somebody over a bouncy house?

FTFA: ""I don't want to see the world like this, I don't want to see people keep dying. They're doing things with guns that they can't change. It's going to live with them for the rest of their life," the neighbor said."

Technically one of them lived the rest of their life already.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Isn't Austin the state capitol? Nice state you have there, uh, relatives of mine in Austin.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Now she's off to Bouncy Big House.
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

CruiserTwelve: I think this is covered under the bouncy castle doctrine.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
shiat hole.
 
Derp Du Jour
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
RIP
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I really thought they would have shot the inflatable. Murdering someone over a child's toy? Congratulations - the children of two families just got devastated over a temper tantrum.
 
iodized attic salt
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Well I know better because my mother always told us to put down them pistols afore you hit the bouncy house and then NO ONE gets to use it!
 
macadamnut
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"They sounded like, 'bang, bang, bang, bang, bang, bang,' Like that," a neighbor, who identified himself as Henry, told KXAN.
"It's a rough neighborhood," he added.

Henry should win a Pulitzer for this quote. He's like a human meme.
 
OccamsWhiskers
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
You just steal
My bounce house
And you know, wherever I am
I'll come running
Whoa yeah
To shoot you again

Yes, I know he was James Traylor
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
An armed society is a polite society.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
They put one of yours in the bouncy house you put one of theirs in the morgue. That's the Austin way.
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

macadamnut: "They sounded like, 'bang, bang, bang, bang, bang, bang,' Like that," a neighbor, who identified himself as Henry, told KXAN.
"It's a rough neighborhood," he added.

Henry should win a Pulitzer for this quote. He's like a human meme.


You're gonna love This article then.  If anyone here is not sensibly chuckling by the end of the 5th paragraph, I can't know you.
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

whatisaidwas: macadamnut: "They sounded like, 'bang, bang, bang, bang, bang, bang,' Like that," a neighbor, who identified himself as Henry, told KXAN.
"It's a rough neighborhood," he added.

Henry should win a Pulitzer for this quote. He's like a human meme.

You're gonna love This article then.  If anyone here is not sensibly chuckling by the end of the 5th paragraph, I can't know you.


"Woman killed after being dragged at BART Powell Station in San Francisco was tethered to dog in train | abc7news.com" https://abc7news.com/amp/woman-dragged​-sf-bart-tracks-dies-powell-station-do​g-leash-tethered/11020255/
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Father_Jack
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I thought an armed society was a polite society?

This contradicts my narrative
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Non NYP https://www.charlotteobserver.com/new​s​/nation-world/national/article25555064​1.html
 
PunGent
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Valter: Who steals a bouncy house?

Wait, no, who shoots somebody over a bouncy house?


Sounds like it was blown out of proportion...
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: I really thought they would have shot the inflatable. Murdering someone over a child's toy? Congratulations - the children of two families just got devastated over a temper tantrum.


Know how I know you've never lived in Texas?
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

theteacher: Non NYP https://www.charlotteobserver.com/news​/nation-world/national/article25555064​1.html


Still doesn't tell us where the bouncy house is, though.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

groppet: They put one of yours in the bouncy house you put one of theirs in the morgue. That's the Austin way.


When describing the Austin way, you left out, "eat tacos and adopt a mixed breed rescue dog".
 
macadamnut
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

whatisaidwas: whatisaidwas: macadamnut: "They sounded like, 'bang, bang, bang, bang, bang, bang,' Like that," a neighbor, who identified himself as Henry, told KXAN.
"It's a rough neighborhood," he added.

Henry should win a Pulitzer for this quote. He's like a human meme.

You're gonna love This article then.  If anyone here is not sensibly chuckling by the end of the 5th paragraph, I can't know you.

"Woman killed after being dragged at BART Powell Station in San Francisco was tethered to dog in train | abc7news.com" https://abc7news.com/amp/woman-dragged​-sf-bart-tracks-dies-powell-station-do​g-leash-tethered/11020255/


I can't get that video to work but it looks dreadful. I've been to that BART station too.
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
2022:  A string of ghastly bouncey house murders around the country has captured the attention of the nation.  Daily briefings from children's parties are rushed to the FBI.  Rental companies such as Mr. Bouncy have upped their orders and increased security.   Spokeswoman Vetta Masseth said, "We send a team in early to scout for snipers and curmudgeons, then post 1-2 guards at each event, and depending upon the age of the participants, we can add armed drone surveillance at a low hourly rate.  All-Kevlar construction makes our new X-Bounce models the safest in a generation."
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

macadamnut: whatisaidwas: whatisaidwas: macadamnut: "They sounded like, 'bang, bang, bang, bang, bang, bang,' Like that," a neighbor, who identified himself as Henry, told KXAN.
"It's a rough neighborhood," he added.

Henry should win a Pulitzer for this quote. He's like a human meme.

You're gonna love This article then.  If anyone here is not sensibly chuckling by the end of the 5th paragraph, I can't know you.

"Woman killed after being dragged at BART Powell Station in San Francisco was tethered to dog in train | abc7news.com" https://abc7news.com/amp/woman-dragged​-sf-bart-tracks-dies-powell-station-do​g-leash-tethered/11020255/

I can't get that video to work but it looks dreadful. I've been to that BART station too.


It sounded kind of like dut dut dut dut dut

/lulz
//window, pasta
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Someday when I'm thinking about stealing a bouncy house, there is one lady I will avoid.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
She found it and bounced over the border
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Bouncy houses are considered an addition in parts of the US.
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
So did he steal it or not?
 
Displayed 30 of 30 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.