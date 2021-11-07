 Skip to content
(Glamour Magazine)   Meet Glamour's Woman of the Year: Hungarian biochemist and immunology pioneer Katalin Karikó, Ph.D. who invented mRNA pharmaceutical technology   (glamour.com) divider line
48
•       •       •

48 Comments     (+0 »)
jbc [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
productplacementblog.comView Full Size
 
buckwebb [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Her bio reads like a movie script.
 
Brawndo [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
You hear that, Packers fans? She's to blame for Rodgers not getting vaccinated.
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I'd hit it.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
What musical instrument does she play? Where's her bikini photos? Recent polls have shown a fifth of Americans can't locate the U.S. on a world map. Can she locate the US on a map?
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Badmoodman: What musical instrument does she play? Where's her bikini photos? Recent polls have shown a fifth of Americans can't locate the U.S. on a world map. Can she locate the US on a map?


Can you locate Hungary on a map?

They probably gave her  a gift basket of perfumes and makeup.
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

cryinoutloud: Can you locate Hungary on a map?


You expect me to believe that there's a country called Hungry?

Oh yeah! I bet it's right next to Thirsty!
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
What amazed me the most is that after getting the gene sequence both companies were able to crank out a recipe for the vaccine in less than a weekend.

And smart is most definitely sexy.
 
Chenopod [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
First Teen Vogue and now Glamour.  It's almost as if womens' magazines are stepping up to the plate and giving women a voice, unlike MSM.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Chenopod: First Teen Vogue and now Glamour.  It's almost as if womens' magazines are stepping up to the plate and giving women a voice, unlike MSM.


Have you looked lately?  The message is still that you need perfect skin and a killer body.  But now you have to be super-smart, too.
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Any chance we could see a Nobel prize for biochemistry in her future?
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'd do shots with her.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

alechemist: Any chance we could see a Nobel prize for biochemistry in her future?


I think a trip to Stockholm is a no-brainer, and an eventual visit to Oslo isn't out of the question.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
In the 1950s, my mom won a Glamour writing contest. They gave the winners trips (so they could photograph them in various fashions on the trips). They also photographed her doing something quasi-technical, a job function she had never performed, but she was in some kind of fashion outfit, wholly unsuited to the job.

I saw this photo from the article:
Fark user imageView Full Size

I'm torn over this: (1) Of course they put her in fashion outfits. (2) At least they didn't have some kind of laboratory setting. "Here Dr. Karikó reads out the results from a scanning electron microscope in eyewear by Givenchy." (3) They've got her doing something probably outside her normal experience and the smile seems genuine.
 
Ghost Roach [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Brawndo: You hear that, Packers fans? She's to blame for Rodgers not getting vaccinated.


Look ...

I know you're joking. Most of the rest of Fark knows it.

But some asshole out there thinks you're serious, and of them, a few are going to take action
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Petit_Merdeux: I'd hit it.


I'd probably do anyone who saved the world if they wanted it. I feel like if you basically save the world you deserve some perks.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Petit_Merdeux: I'd hit it.


Guess what. They wouldn't want you within any measurable distance of them.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Petit_Merdeux: I'd hit it.


She's already stuck it in all of us
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Don't Troll Me Bro!: Petit_Merdeux: I'd hit it.

I'd probably do anyone who saved the world if they wanted it. I feel like if you basically save the world you deserve some perks.


Like sleeping with a Farker? Nobody deserves that.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thealgorerhythm: Petit_Merdeux: I'd hit it.

She's already stuck it in all of us


Hats off
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow! Glamour gave their "woman of the year" award to someone who isn't young and pretty!
 
jclaggett
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Don't Troll Me Bro!: Petit_Merdeux: I'd hit it.

I'd probably do anyone who saved the world if they wanted it. I feel like if you basically save the world you deserve some perks.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kbronsito [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now we'll know who to blame when Barclay turns into a spider
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NotARocketScientist: Wow! Glamour gave their "woman of the year" award to someone who isn't young and pretty!


They figured she could use it, as she's Hungary.
 
Wenchmaster
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NotARocketScientist: Wow! Glamour gave their "woman of the year" award to someone who isn't young and pretty!


FOAD, heathen!

Smart is sexy.
 
jackandwater
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NotARocketScientist: Wow! Glamour gave their "woman of the year" award to someone who isn't young and pretty!


Amazing isn't it!?
And there is nobody to blame but rodgers himself, the dumbass.  Lost a lot of respect for him these last couple days.
 
Name Withheld
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Her work is amazing, but few people get to feel the professional vindication that she has. By Zod, that must be thrilling.
 
Valter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's pretty cool, I am glad she is being recogni ... holy shiat her hands are enormous.
 
Name Withheld
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Chenopod: First Teen Vogue and now Glamour.  It's almost as if womens' magazines are stepping up to the plate and giving women a voice, unlike MSM.

Have you looked lately?  The message is still that you need perfect skin and a killer body.  But now you have to be super-smart, too.


Trust me, it isn't easy having perfect skin, a great bod, and being brilliant. The only guys who think they have a chance with me are hot idiots, while the smarties have zero hygiene or social skills. *le sigh*
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I Am Legend News Scene
Youtube B3xY6Ffy_wE
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
who'd've thought that the evil monsters wouldn't be from the vaccine, but from the people refusing to take it.
 
bluenote13
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jaivirtualcard: [Fark user image 425x568]


Your post is blank...was this intentional?
 
Brawndo [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Ghost Roach: Brawndo: You hear that, Packers fans? She's to blame for Rodgers not getting vaccinated.

Look ...

I know you're joking. Most of the rest of Fark knows it.

But some asshole out there thinks you're serious, and of them, a few are going to take action


You must be a blast at parties
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Wenchmaster: NotARocketScientist: Wow! Glamour gave their "woman of the year" award to someone who isn't young and pretty!

FOAD, heathen!

Smart is sexy.


Not to atyack you, but goddamnit I hate when people say sh*t like that.  Most people who say "smart is sexy" just want hot chicks who aren't dumb. They're not specifically attracted to intelligence irrespective of physical appearance--it's just a bonus. Otherwise a lot of ugly-ass people would get laid a whole lot more.

I'm not saying people shouldn't judge people on their looks (as far as their own attraction is concerned). I'm saying that people should be honest about it.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Brawndo: You hear that, Packers fans? She's to blame for Rodgers not getting vaccinated.


Naw. Rodgers is just a Little biatch

/one! Two!
//obscure?
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

austerity101: Wenchmaster: NotARocketScientist: Wow! Glamour gave their "woman of the year" award to someone who isn't young and pretty!

FOAD, heathen!

Smart is sexy.

Not to atyack you, but goddamnit I hate when people say sh*t like that.  Most people who say "smart is sexy" just want hot chicks who aren't dumb. They're not specifically attracted to intelligence irrespective of physical appearance--it's just a bonus. Otherwise a lot of ugly-ass people would get laid a whole lot more.

I'm not saying people shouldn't judge people on their looks (as far as their own attraction is concerned). I'm saying that people should be honest about it.


she's still not going to sleep with you, dude.
 
freakay
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I remember watching I am Legend thinking well, we could really screw things up that way. And maybe we did. But we already change viruses and bacteria all the time through our behavior. We select some bacteria over others by virtue of, say, our global travel or supply chains. We select some viruses by virtue of what animals we interact with.

So while we can speed up the process with genetic engineering I would argue we already do it, and in some cases faster than CRISPR or whatever.
 
jackmalice [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
FYI, in the new book "A Shot to Save The World" she and her work are heavily featured in the background leading to Moderna and BioNTech.  Penn State screwed her over like a kid in Sandusky's football camp.
 
HairBolus
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: What musical instrument does she play? Where's her bikini photos? Recent polls have shown a fifth of Americans can't locate the U.S. on a world map. Can she locate the US on a map?


Glamorous? She wasn't even hot as a 25 year old graduate student.
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/global-he​a​lth/science-and-disease/redemption-one​-scientists-unwavering-belief-mrna-gav​e-world/
Fark user imageView Full Size

Katalin Karikó, as a PhD student chemically synthesising RNA in 1980 while working in the RNA laboratory of Biological Research Center of the Hungarian Academy of Sciences
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Don't Troll Me Bro!: Petit_Merdeux: I'd hit it.

I'd probably do anyone who saved the world if they wanted it. I feel like if you basically save the world you deserve some perks.


An evening with you for saving the world?  Jesus, what does the second place scientist get...two evenings with you?
 
Wenchmaster
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

austerity101: Wenchmaster: NotARocketScientist: Wow! Glamour gave their "woman of the year" award to someone who isn't young and pretty!

FOAD, heathen!

Smart is sexy.

Not to atyack you, but goddamnit I hate when people say sh*t like that.  Most people who say "smart is sexy" just want hot chicks who aren't dumb. They're not specifically attracted to intelligence irrespective of physical appearance--it's just a bonus. Otherwise a lot of ugly-ass people would get laid a whole lot more.

I'm not saying people shouldn't judge people on their looks (as far as their own attraction is concerned). I'm saying that people should be honest about it.


Been married to the same smart non-supermodel woman for 36 years, and she's still sexy as Hell to me. I said what I meant, and I meant what I said. Smart is sexy. Beauty is transitory. Smart people usually get smarter as time passes.
 
Trik
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Glamour?
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Trik: Glamour?
[i.kym-cdn.com image 291x400]


Glamour got you covered Fam.
https://www.glamourmagazine.co.uk/gal​l​ery/g-spot-vibrators
 
cravak
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The only words the world needs to say to her or about her THANK YOU!
 
geggy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Is she willing to trade recipes?
 
treesloth [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Petit_Merdeux: cryinoutloud: Can you locate Hungary on a map?

You expect me to believe that there's a country called Hungry?

Oh yeah! I bet it's right next to Thirsty!


It's in the region of Turkey.  You'd think that would just sort of work itself out.
 
hammettman
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Now that her name is public I'm sure she'll end up on the MAGA hit/annoy/threaten/destroy list, maybe a notch above Fauci.
 
