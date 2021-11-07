 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Cops logic: classify the car itself as a weapon and voilà the motorist isn't "unarmed" anymore and it's a "good shoot"   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
That's why they stand in front of the car, and reach into the car. They do it so they can do what they love best, shooting brown people. They have been told that murdering brown people makes for great sex the night of.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lambskincoat: That's why they stand in front of the car, and reach into the car. They do it so they can do what they love best, shooting brown people. They have been told that murdering brown people makes for great sex the night of.


They can't get it up without committing a crime.  Murder, rape, child abuse, molestation...  all connected in their psyches with power and sex.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Abolish the police.

Seriously, what's it gonna take?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Damn, it. I guess I'll have to support cops 🔫 the unmasked? And, Constitutional caring scumbag fark mouths?
 
covfefe
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Well I like cops.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
In my 37-some years on this planet, I've never felt the need to try and run over the cops.

But, I am definitely a member of FTP. There's really no need to them anyways. Just let people drive whatever speed they want and they should only respond if there's a injurious accident or loss of life. Crashing into people and killing people are already illegal, so I see no real need for them to be out there ticketing people for victimless crimes like speeding or no signaled lane changes or safety deficiencies.

Charge the crimes when they actually happen. No need to make up idiotic charges to justify their traffic warden duties.
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
That series in the NYTimes is an outrage. Glad to see it being disseminated elsewhere.
 
lincoln65
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Traffic cops should be unarmed
 
Hoopy Frood
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The driver was coming at him so quickly he only had time to fire sixteen shots.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

lincoln65: Traffic cops should be unarmed


LoL then why would anyone stop?
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
If a car is a weapon, is tailgating assault with a deadly weapon?
 
giantmeteor [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: lincoln65: Traffic cops should be unarmed

LoL then why would anyone stop?


Is the fact that a cop has gun the only reason you stop?
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 minute ago  
That's why they stand in front of the car, and reach into the car.

boy...the arms on that guy...!!!
 
farkinlovit
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Well at least there are still people who shoot cops sitting in their cars.....and hopefully get away with it.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

The Reverend Sam Hill: If a car is a weapon, is tailgating assault with a deadly weapon?


I'd sure like to know, since like 90% of the people who tailgate me are f*cking cops.
 
