 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Axios)   Climate change is redefining superpowers, eventually leading to the challenge of the super friends   (axios.com) divider line
14
    More: Interesting, Investment, 21st century, Climate change, Barack Obama, National Intelligence Estimate, Global warming, climate change, Joe Biden  
•       •       •

209 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Nov 2021 at 2:20 PM (16 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I just want the super power to stop studios from constantly re-treading the exact same origin stories over and over and over again.

/and to cock punch people over standard TCP/IP.
 
Alex_Lee [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Why are we ignoring Russia?
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Aquaman: "Now who's laughing?"
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And great Britain seems unaffected
 
phoenixdan
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Quick, let's bomb Greenland!
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

phoenixdan: Quick, let's bomb Greenland!


Yeah, let's bomb it until its a rocky desolate land where not much will grow and the population could almost fill a modern cruise ship.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Long term , Mother Nature will win ..
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Alex_Lee: Why are we ignoring Russia?


Russia and Canada could gain a lot of arable farmland as global temperatures rise. They'd also try to exert territorial claims over the new Arctic shipping lanes.

Who's soory now, hosers?
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: phoenixdan: Quick, let's bomb Greenland!

Yeah, let's bomb it until its a rocky desolate land where not much will grow and the population could almost fill a modern cruise ship.


4.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
bughunter
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
My superpower is bowel movements that clog toilets.

/vicodin man!
 
IDisME
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The Simpsons - The Superfriends
Youtube JaEW6KfZIM4
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Russia is actually the big winner if we get climate change.  Besides the North-West passage, there is a North-East passage that helps them, Siberia gets opened up for resources and agriculture, and guys like Putin don't really care about the hit the natural world takes, or all the species we lose.  Since Russia doesn't have to worry about hurricanes or rising sea levels, except maybe around St. Petersburg and Vladivostok, where they can invest in dykes, they come out strategically ahead.

This is probably why there is so much climate misinformation that comes out from their part of the world.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
What a about the Mega Powers?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Ackshually, climate change might have been solved in the Super Friends universe. R'as al Ghul, Poison Ivy, and the Fluoronic Man would have exterminated entire populations of polluting humans with monstrous carnivorous plants that pull double duty as carbon sinks.
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.