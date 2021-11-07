 Skip to content
 
(Metro)   Shortage of fake tanner a myth   (metro.co.uk) divider line
    More: Followup, Sun tanning, Sunless tanning, Scarcity, Economic shortage, major fake tan shortage, mum buys, Dr Nick Earley, out shelves of St Moriz  
Pinche Mateo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
No shortage of fake tanned arseholes.
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm concerned there is anyone who feels the need to stockpile fake tan, especially in November.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What a couple of fake Tanners might look like:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I wouldn't be surprised if it is a myth with anything. Some people say these are artificial shortages in order to raise prices to make up for lost revenue during the pandemic.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I blame Trump and Rudy Guiliani.

Too obvious?
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Pinche Mateo: No shortage of fake tanned arseholes.


I thought you were supposed to bleach your asshole?

Did I go through all that for nothing?
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are they trying to cause a shortage of fake tanner by saying there's no shortage of fake tanner?

/Who stockpiles fake tanner, anyway?
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Xai: I'm concerned there is anyone who feels the need to stockpile fake tan, especially in November.


Surely this is the time of year with the highest demand for fake tan? Given the lack of natural light.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Oh God, we know what's coming...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Well that's a giant relief. Back to Guidoland
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

berylman: Well that's a giant relief. Back to Guidoland
[Fark user image 288x175]


Shortage of fake tanner sounds like it's NOT a Situation.
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
If worse comes to worst you could always use black shoe polish. A good way to rehearse your apologies too.
 
Valter
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

berylman: Well that's a giant relief. Back to Guidoland
[Fark user image 288x175]


This has to be photoshopped....right? People don't look like that. Not even the "females" look human.
 
Solty Dog [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
It would not surprise me if there was a government stockpile like helium and whiskey.
 
