Boobies The judges would have also accepted the "spiffy" tag
Nirbo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And an 87% reduction in cervical cancer thanks to HPV vaccination.

I'm pretty happy women aren't dying.

But the conservatives promised they'd all be women of loose morals, and that's not happened so I'm... still pretty happy?
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is good news, but this sentence: "Improved treatments mean about half of patients live for five years or longer" means we still have a long way to go. A friend lost her mom to it, and having a doctor tell you to get your affairs in order is a hell of a thing to hear about.
 
buster_v
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I greatly dislike that "pink for breast cancer" bullshiat, but I gotta wonder if the ubiquitous campaigns have put pressure on the science community to ramp up research on this.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

buster_v: I greatly dislike that "pink for breast cancer" bullshiat, but I gotta wonder if the ubiquitous campaigns have put pressure on the science community to ramp up research on this.


https://www.vox.com/the-goods/2018/10​/​17/17989624/pinkwashing-breast-cancer-​awareness-products-profit

I wanna say no, but I've also done fark all to fight breast cancer.

Then again, I'm not a doctor so I'd probably have just made it worse.

We can all still check for lumps, just be sure to ask first.
 
farker99
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
My wife is ER and HER positive, and has stage 4 (metastatic) breast cancer that has spread to the bones (spine, neck) and soft tissues (lymph nodes). When she saw her oncologist for the first time her projected lifetime was 8 months. 6 years later the cancer is "under control" and she is on on the 6th protocol. Each protocol has lasted between 8 and 15 months before losing effectiveness (or becoming toxic to the 'host').
So cancer treatment has come a long way.
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
If I had 2 out of 3 types of breast cancer, it would suck.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
i do like them big, but,
BIG OR SMALL, SAVE THEM ALL ( . )( . ) !
 
Nirbo
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Clash City Farker: If I had 2 out of 3 types of breast cancer, it would suck.


Not as bad as 3 of 3.

Although having three breasts would be kind of cool.
 
jimjays
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

buster_v: I greatly dislike that "pink for breast cancer" bullshiat, but I gotta wonder if the ubiquitous campaigns have put pressure on the science community to ramp up research on this.


You think you dislike the pink for breast cancer? I once dated a girl that looked great in and often wore pink. It usually meant she was feeling feminine and romantic, that I'd be getting some nookie. But none of these breast cancer advocates feel that way when I approach them with expectations.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

jimjays: buster_v: I greatly dislike that "pink for breast cancer" bullshiat, but I gotta wonder if the ubiquitous campaigns have put pressure on the science community to ramp up research on this.

You think you dislike the pink for breast cancer? I once dated a girl that looked great in and often wore pink. It usually meant she was feeling feminine and romantic, that I'd be getting some nookie. But none of these breast cancer advocates feel that way when I approach them with expectations.


I'd rather get a yellow ribbon and fark our troops.
 
Bread314
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I would have gone with the heroic tag.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Nirbo: conservatives promised they'd all be women of loose morals


Those are exactly the women I like.
 
