(Daily Star)   Inside the 'Disneyland for the crazy', a haunting £3.6 billion resort that was abandoned after its German billionaire owner mysteriously vanished (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
Private_Citizen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Disappeared? I'll bet he's inside one of the sculptures that dot the place. Hiding in plain sight, so to speak.
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's surreal is how hard it is to decipher what photos and captions are related to the article vs bulls__t clickbait adds mixed in with them.
 
Valter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Private_Citizen: Disappeared? I'll bet he's inside one of the sculptures that dot the place. Hiding in plain sight, so to speak.
The "see no evil" monkey is not merely obviously peeking, it's also missing a right arm so it couldn't even cover its eyes if it wanted to do that.

Would I be wrong if I said this is not the weirdest thing in Turkey?
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was a miracle I even got outta Longwood alive
This town full of men with big mouths and no guts
I mean, if you can just picture it
The whole third floor of the hotel gutted by the blast
And the street below showered in shards of broken glass
And all the drunks pourin' outta the dance halls
Starin' up at the smoke and the flames
And the blind pencil seller wavin' his stick
Shoutin' for his dog that lay dead on the side of the road
And me, if you can believe this, at the wheel of the car
Closin my eyes and actually prayin'
Not to God above, but to you, sayin'
Help me, girl, help me, girl
I'll love you till the end of the world
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope to be this crazy rich someday.
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Interesting the article never names the "German billionaire".
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That needed more pictures and less repetitive text. Also, remember when articles had definite endings to them, instead of just sort of tapering off into ads and pop-up warnings and click-bait prompts that lead to sideshows full of ads and pop-up warnings?
 
doosh [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How in the holy hell did this pile of crap cost $5 billion?
 
thepeterd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
3.6 billion Turkish Lira, maybe.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Reddit's r/AbandonedPorn really has better stuff every day.
 
Fissile
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Since this is the Daily Star, it's all bullshiat.
 
flappy_penguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

doosh: How in the holy hell did this pile of crap cost $5 billion?


$5 billion in the early 2000's. That's like most of turkeys gdp
 
assalon5 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Rust monkey seems more like trunk monkey when they could not sell that last crown vic. Just left there with all those secrets rusty ole secrets
 
GreenSun
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Rich person, private resort... PEDOLAND! Politicians visit annually!
 
NobleHam
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
An entire article based on hearsay from some dude who took some pictures. Impressive.
 
tdyak [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
https://www.crazyflights.eu/en/Blog/4​1​2/Abandoned-5-stars-Hotel-in-Kemer-Tur​key_/

Better article, better pictures.

I'm guessing the billion is a high estimate.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Yeah, this.   5 million...maybe.   I think the photographer was trying to gin up a story to get his rather poor photos published.  In the Star.  I still have no clear sense from those photos what the hell that "resort" looked like.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Hitler
 
stuffy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
If it was built as a gift to his girlfriend. Why didn't go to her when he disappeared?
 
Johnny Bananapeel [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Back in the day before billionaires decided to piss money away by trying to fly rockets into space.
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

I like how the before and after pics at the top are at completely different angles.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
From just a little research, there was no German billionaire. The company that built the place just went broke. Also, a lot of hotel booking websites appear to not have been informed that the hotel is shut down.
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I think this statue would fit right in there.

sadanduseless.comView Full Size
 
TheLopper
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Let he who hasn't fallen in love with a Turkish girl and built a weird theme park for her cast the first stone, you hypocrites.
 
