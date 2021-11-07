 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC-US)   US Navy ship goes on a Milk run   (bbc.com) divider line
38
    More: Hero, Cliff Richard, important part of his life, Face, Secretary Del Toro, part of our Navy history, Del Toro, Lt. Milk, Milk  
•       •       •

1429 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Nov 2021 at 10:26 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



38 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Kris_Romm [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
How did the Trump administration not kill this?  It must have somehow escaped his notice.
 
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Yes, you can sail the seven seas
In the navy.
Come on and join your fellow man
In the navy.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What, we don't build submarines anymore?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hopefully someone with the last name Beer gets a ship named after them so we can say they went on a Beer run.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tucker will get a whole week out of this one, using it as evidence that the US military is going soft, unlike the hard, bare chested Russians he dreams of.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just pray they don't misspell MILF again.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kris_Romm: How did the Trump administration not kill this?  It must have somehow escaped his notice.


I get the feeling that Donny may not have read or listened his morning briefings.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Milk must flow!
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Kris_Romm: How did the Trump administration not kill this?  It must have somehow escaped his notice.

I get the feeling that Donny may not have read or listened his morning briefings.


Or understood them. He's profoundly stupid.
 
DVD
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Kris_Romm: How did the Trump administration not kill this?  It must have somehow escaped his notice.

I get the feeling that Donny may not have read or listened his morning briefings.


_________________________________

Caution:  Orange Spray-on Tan may prevent absorption of information!
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Nurglitch: What, we don't build submarines anymore?


So would you want to man a sub named after a gay man and full of seamen?
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

UncleDirtNap: Nurglitch: What, we don't build submarines anymore?

So would you want to man a sub named after a gay man and full of seamen?


160 men board, 80 couples leave.
 
AquaTatanka [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

DVD: iheartscotch: Kris_Romm: How did the Trump administration not kill this?  It must have somehow escaped his notice.

I get the feeling that Donny may not have read or listened his morning briefings.

_________________________________

Caution:  Orange Spray-on Tan may prevent absorption of information!


Correlation is not causation.  Perhaps people predisposed to unnaturally orange self-tan are those disinterested in the absorption of information.
 
Corn_Fed
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Anything that infuriates the MAGAts is good for national security.
 
WhiskeyTeat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Since TFA doesn't say anything about the Milk's class/mission...
Fark user imageView Full Size

USNS Harvey Milk
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Kris_Romm: How did the Trump administration not kill this?  It must have somehow escaped his notice.


Trump probably assumed it was a way to stick it to those soy milk loving liberals.  I doubt Trump has any idea whatsoever who Harvey Milk is.
 
RecoveringLibertarian
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"No, we're going to land on the USS Harvey Milk...it's a laundry ship!"

/first think that came to mind
//ok it's an oiler, but I bet it has a laundry
///3
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Kris_Romm: How did the Trump administration not kill this?  It must have somehow escaped his notice.


Wasn't on the Propoganda Network, a.k.a Faux Newz
 
Blahbbs [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Damn...  I see that all the submarine/semen jokes have been taken.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
An enemy warship will sink it and claim that it was because it ate too many Twinkies.

/yes I'm aware the "Twinkie defense" is a myth
 
stuffy
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Would love to see the reaction of a "Christian" getting assigned to that ship.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

WhiskeyTeat: Since TFA doesn't say anything about the Milk's class/mission...
[Fark user image image 425x132]
USNS Harvey Milk


Interesting. Looks like the whole John Lewis class will be named after civil rights leaders.
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Oh, *this* will make the Falwellistas happy.
 
Iamos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
It's amazing to me how much the armed services has progressed in my lifetime from kicking out gays with a dishonorable discharge to "don't ask, don't tell" to naming a ship in honor of Milk. When other aspects of our government seem bound and determined to drag us backwards this kind of thing helps provide the reality check that yea, as a society a whole we are still moving forward.
 
jclaggett
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

UncleDirtNap: Nurglitch: What, we don't build submarines anymore?

So would you want to man a sub named after a gay man and full of seamen?


So like, do I have to pay extra for that experience?
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Iamos: It's amazing to me how much the armed services has progressed in my lifetime from kicking out gays with a dishonorable discharge to "don't ask, don't tell" to naming a ship in honor of Milk. When other aspects of our government seem bound and determined to drag us backwards this kind of thing helps provide the reality check that yea, as a society a whole we are still moving forward.


Remember when the turret exploded on the USS Iowa?  The Navy had initially claimed sabotage related to a gay lover's triangle.
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I think this is absolutely awesome! No snark.
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

stuffy: Would love to see the reaction of a "Christian" getting assigned to that ship.


If by "christian" you mean a satanic cult coup clutz clan member?
 
stamped human bacon
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Now all we need is a warship named "Cookies"... Help! We're being attacked by Milk and Cookies!
/groan here
 
Trocadero
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: Kris_Romm: How did the Trump administration not kill this?  It must have somehow escaped his notice.

Trump probably assumed it was a way to stick it to those soy milk loving liberals.  I doubt Trump has any idea whatsoever who Harvey Milk is.


Most people don't. I was a freshman at Berkeley and went to the Pride Parade where they were remembering the anniversary of the post-trial riots. I went to school in LA, and they didn't teach anything at all about it.
 
jimzdat
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: UncleDirtNap: Nurglitch: What, we don't build submarines anymore?

So would you want to man a sub named after a gay man and full of seamen?

160 men board, 80 couples leave.


81 - there's always someone cheating on someone else
 
RecoveringLibertarian
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Chief Superintendent Lookout: Iamos: It's amazing to me how much the armed services has progressed in my lifetime from kicking out gays with a dishonorable discharge to "don't ask, don't tell" to naming a ship in honor of Milk. When other aspects of our government seem bound and determined to drag us backwards this kind of thing helps provide the reality check that yea, as a society a whole we are still moving forward.

Remember when the turret exploded on the USS Iowa?  The Navy had initially claimed sabotage related to a gay lover's triangle.


Wasn't that explosion like 30odd years ago? I think those were the bad old days the original poster alluded to
 
Trocadero
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: An enemy warship will sink it and claim that it was because it ate too many Twinkies.

/yes I'm aware the "Twinkie defense" is a myth


This is probably why they didn't want to teach it in school, b/c all those lessons you learn about civics and the judicial branch don't mean shiat when you see the Dan White or Stacy Koons trials and realize how farking terrible the courts are at doing what they claim they're supposed to be doing.
 
Omnivorous
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Private_Citizen: Tucker will get a whole week out of this one, using it as evidence that the US military is going soft, unlike the hard, bare chested Russians he dreams of.

It's always wise to take military advice from cadets with bone spurs and draft dodgers like Tucker.

From Wikipedia: Carlson's Trinity yearbook describes him as a member of the "Dan White Society", an apparent reference to the American political assassin who murdered San Francisco Mayor George Moscone and Supervisor Harvey Milk.
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

RecoveringLibertarian: Chief Superintendent Lookout: Iamos: It's amazing to me how much the armed services has progressed in my lifetime from kicking out gays with a dishonorable discharge to "don't ask, don't tell" to naming a ship in honor of Milk. When other aspects of our government seem bound and determined to drag us backwards this kind of thing helps provide the reality check that yea, as a society a whole we are still moving forward.

Remember when the turret exploded on the USS Iowa?  The Navy had initially claimed sabotage related to a gay lover's triangle.

Wasn't that explosion like 30odd years ago? I think those were the bad old days the original poster alluded to


Yes USS Iowa turret explosion - Wikipedia - 1989.  I was on active duty back then, and this was not the first incident where the Navy tried to pin an accident on a gay lovers' quarrel.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Chief Superintendent Lookout: RecoveringLibertarian: Chief Superintendent Lookout: Iamos: It's amazing to me how much the armed services has progressed in my lifetime from kicking out gays with a dishonorable discharge to "don't ask, don't tell" to naming a ship in honor of Milk. When other aspects of our government seem bound and determined to drag us backwards this kind of thing helps provide the reality check that yea, as a society a whole we are still moving forward.

Remember when the turret exploded on the USS Iowa?  The Navy had initially claimed sabotage related to a gay lover's triangle.

Wasn't that explosion like 30odd years ago? I think those were the bad old days the original poster alluded to

Yes USS Iowa turret explosion - Wikipedia - 1989.  I was on active duty back then, and this was not the first incident where the Navy tried to pin an accident on a gay lovers' quarrel.


But it was the last
 
The Yattering
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Chief Superintendent Lookout: Iamos: It's amazing to me how much the armed services has progressed in my lifetime from kicking out gays with a dishonorable discharge to "don't ask, don't tell" to naming a ship in honor of Milk. When other aspects of our government seem bound and determined to drag us backwards this kind of thing helps provide the reality check that yea, as a society a whole we are still moving forward.

Remember when the turret exploded on the USS Iowa?  The Navy had initially claimed sabotage related to a gay lover's triangle.


static01.nyt.comView Full Size


Devils' Triangle?
 
kbronsito [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Tucker will get a whole week out of this one, using it as evidence that the US military is going soft, unlike the hard, bare chested Russians he dreams of.


An entire week of episodes with the premise that before Biden named a ship after a gay guy, no one had ever associated the navy with homosexuality. And yet, it will be one of the least insane weeks in recent Fox.
 
Displayed 38 of 38 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.