(Daily Mail)   Well, it's understandable. It's not like anyone has ever been in a hurry to get TO Newark
posted to Main » on 07 Nov 2021 at 9:20 AM



VisualiseThis
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I've flown through Newark many times, I'm convinced it's where itineraries go to die.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I was in Newark yesterday, but I used my car.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
It doesn't look any better in the future anyway:

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

VisualiseThis: I've flown through Newark many times, I'm convinced it's where itineraries go to die.


Have you been to LGA? It takes 1 hour to get out of the airport.

Have you been to JFK? You can't change airlines or terminals without doing security again.

Newark the city is a shiathole. Newark the airport has a direct train to Penn, and you can fly anywhere in the world without having to deal with TSA again on the way out.
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
No surprise. Also didn't surprise me to see Logan on that list. Atlanta not being on it is a little surprising but they've always been pretty efficient when I've gone through there.
 
Valter
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Hmm. And I thought Dulles was bad.
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fastest departure time?
 
grumpfuff [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Considering I flew out of Newark a couple weeks ago and my flight arrived/left early, and got to Minnesota early, and the same happened when I flew back to Newark, this amuses me.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
While more than half is in Newark, the tip is in Elizabeth.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Bowen: While more than half is in Newark, the tip is in Elizabeth.


Just the tip?
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
t. airline, are we still allowed to say that on Fark?
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
My only experiences with NJ have been through that god forsaken airport. You could plan a trip from Bandladesh to Instanbul and somehow Newark is in the middle of the itinerary. I'm sure it's a lovely state outside of that. I'd like to see Patterson for unspecified geological reasons
 
CluelessMoron [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The wife and I literally spend hundreds of dollars extra specifically to avoid flights that connect through Newark. It's really that bad.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Bowen: While more than half is in Newark, the tip is in Elizabeth.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

CluelessMoron: The wife and I literally spend hundreds of dollars extra specifically to avoid flights that connect through Newark. It's really that bad.


You need to see the rest of New Jersey during the summer, best reason to come here since our airport otherwise sucks.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: CluelessMoron: The wife and I literally spend hundreds of dollars extra specifically to avoid flights that connect through Newark. It's really that bad.

You need to see the rest of New Jersey during the summer, best reason to come here since our airport otherwise sucks.


Please objectively explain how EWR is any worse than LGA or JFK, other than it's near Newark.
 
TX_Sarcassim
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I've never been on a flight out of Newark that left on time. I plan for at least a 4hr layover anytime I have to change planes there and expect to change gates and/or terminals multiple times.
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I like to visit the Newark Museum of Science and Trucking.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: DarkSoulNoHope: CluelessMoron: The wife and I literally spend hundreds of dollars extra specifically to avoid flights that connect through Newark. It's really that bad.

You need to see the rest of New Jersey during the summer, best reason to come here since our airport otherwise sucks.

Please objectively explain how EWR is any worse than LGA or JFK, other than it's near Newark.


Please explain why you care so much and prove that you're not just being contrarian to start an argument
 
grumpfuff [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

berylman: You could plan a trip from Bandladesh to Instanbul and somehow Newark is in the middle of the itinerary.


A friend of mine came to visit from Munich once. It was cheaper for her to fly into Philly, me take the train down there to meet her, then take the train back home(I was living in New Brunswick at the time, so a train was involved either way) than it was to fly to Newark. It was weird.

/customs asked her if she had provided material support to the Nazis
//she was born in '84
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 1 minute ago  

pastramithemosterotic: ColonelCathcart: DarkSoulNoHope: CluelessMoron: The wife and I literally spend hundreds of dollars extra specifically to avoid flights that connect through Newark. It's really that bad.

You need to see the rest of New Jersey during the summer, best reason to come here since our airport otherwise sucks.

Please objectively explain how EWR is any worse than LGA or JFK, other than it's near Newark.

Please explain why you care so much and prove that you're not just being contrarian to start an argument


Because I feel that Newark unfairly gets shiat on as an airport, having flown through all 3 many times.
 
KCinPA
‘’ less than a minute ago  
My first flight ever was on one of the now defunct "discount" airlines. I left Florida at 2 a.m. with a stopover at Newark. It was a hazy memory as I was at a bachelor party until 1 am.  But not fond memories of Newark despite the hangover.
 
