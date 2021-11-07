 Skip to content
 
Presidential scandals, COVID relief scandals, sports memorabilia scandals, and wedding dresses are all on the Fark Weird News Quiz, October 24-30th The Times They Are A-Changin' Edition
Moderator [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Welcome to the Fark Weird News Quiz!
If this is your first time here, you can start the Quiz by clicking on the Fark user image logo next to the headline above, or here:

https://www.fark.com/quiz/1176
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Sorry I'm late with this one. I got my COVID booster Thursday and wasn't worth anything on Friday. It was the kind of day when a guy needs a girlfriend so he can whine and moan like a baby and get taken care of.

Of course, tonight is the end of Daylight Savings, which means we get to pay back all of the daylight we've spent over the course of the last eight months or so and be miserable for a week or two until we get used to it, and then be gloomy all winter because it gets dark at 3 PM. Apparently it's horrible to expect people to drive to work in the morning in the dark when they've just had a full night's sleep but it's no problem for them to drive in the evening in the dark when they're tired from working all day.

Anyway, take the Quiz and come back and tell us how you did and your thoughts on the time change.

Don't forget the Easy Quiz!

Good luck, and let me know if you have any issues.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
cyberspacedout
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Holy crap, I'm number one!

Only other guy on the list was Ox, though.
 
Valter
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I got the first three right and then promptly belly-flopped the rest. On some of them I was like "I think this is right but I'm gonna pick something else" and the something else wound up being incorrect. Grumble.
 
bughunter
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I'm gonna spend the extra hour ganking orcs.

/not a metaphor
 
