(News.com.au)   Astroworld crowd surge investigation has taken a turn for the surreal
41
Tanqueray [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Yikes.
 
ytterbium [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I have a truly great and true Astroworld story I formed completely in my head around 9pmC, if anyone would like to hear it.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Seems like you've go some real nice folks down your way, Houston. Have fun with that.
 
ytterbium [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I thought I was on TFD with that comment but the offer still stands.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Ok, I only came here looking for this story after stumbling across some video that I'll never unsee.  The internet can do things with our head, but those didn't look like victims of an aggressive mosh.  No mosh in sight, and something that looks very much like a drug overdose.  This story is going to be enormous by tomorrow.

Seriously, don't look for the videos, this isn't reverse psychology.  Surely there will be decent reporting soon (he says, in a country where it seems like journalists have forgotten the basics of their profession).
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
did they do blood toxicology on the 20+ people who were taking to the hospital? and on the deceased? i would assume so.

those results will solve this, if we can just be patient.

but if it turns out people were injected with something meant to kill them that's scary. we already have to worry that any public place could become an active shooter event with no warning, that people are too dumb to vaxx, that cops will attack protestors (but not the pro-white supremacy ones), that people use cars as weapons against crowds, and now that we might be murdered by injection at concerts?

this country is the worst sometimes.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not saying this did not happen, but also dare anyone to tell me that this doesn't have an urban-legend vibe to it, right up there with razors-in-the-candy-apples.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would have been at this show. Oh. Wait. No I would not. Because the farking pandemic isn't over. Thanks Bill Maher, all you fault fark boy.
 
starlost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i'd think if you have a syringe filled with something super dangerous and you are in a crowd you'd have a chance of accidentily sticking yourself. i don't know. if you have a syringe hidden in your pocket or waistband can you stick yourself if you fall or sit and the cap comes off?
anyway, clumsy me would never hold a dangerous syringe. i farking hate people who wave knives around and treat them like toys.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reavers!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MacWizard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have to admit that when I first heard about this incident, I thought Travis Scott was a country artist who had recently complained about COVID restrictions at concerts and immediately stopped reading.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

/
Took me a while to figure out what a surge was and what a spike was
 
sizzurpingDerp
‘’ 1 hour ago  

On the way to the scene, the emergency crew stuck their heads out the ambulance windows trying to figure out what was going on as gangsters were flashing their brights at them, and mailboxes knocked their heads clean off. Good thing they didn't flash their brights back.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shaggy: This'd better be my imagination, otherwise I'd be scared stiff!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sizzurpingDerp
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Same. I must be getting old, as I have no idea who the fark any of the popular artists are anymore. Damn kids! Off my lawn!!!
 
Keeve
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dexter. It was Dexter.
 
Birnone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My thought was that this was the new method of administering date rape drugs. It would be even more disturbing if people were just doing it to fark people up or kill randomly.

I've seen a couple of videos of how crowded it was. At this time I wouldn't blame anyone for not immediately shutting everything down. With a crowd like that it would take some time just to confirm something happened. Then you have to worry about a riot if you shut things down because that crowd would not be happy to hear it was over. If evidence emerges that someone in charge knew people had died or were dying then that changes things.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The horrifying thing is how possibly true it is.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Allegedly Travis Scott stopped the show several times to let people who were injured or killed be taken away by ambulances....

Why would you continue after one person got killed, unless you were a total piece of shiat to begin with? Nevermind several. If the circumstances were that unsafe, and he actually gave a shiat about his fans, the show would've ended right then and there.

Travis Scott just seems like a total asshole now, and if you didn't know who he was before, now you definitely do.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

It honestly seems like people ignorant of crushing injuries looking for anything else.
 
WDFark think for a second
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Over on Reddit I was seeing that travis Scott might have encouraged the crowd to rush the stage as he's been known to do that before. Apparently one guy was paralyzed in 2019...if that's true massive lawsuit.
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I saw a stampede when idiots tried to rush the Football field at University.

It was like an avalanche of people pushing and those at the front getting squished against a hard barrier (chain link fence).

Sure it could have been drugs, or thousands of people pushing. Either way, a stupid tragedy.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

No. James Hatfield of Metallica was set on fire. Axel Rose could have came out and rocked. Didn't.  Riot ensued.
Don't suddenly end a show.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

😆
Reminds me. Metallica hit the stage. People started to stampede away from the stage. I rush in to get better view of front stage. Apparently they was running away from the mosh pit. farking little Nancys.
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

You would need a whole lot of syringes.  In a huge jostling crowd where people said they couldn't even raise their arms, or move their feet.  I don't know

It could have happened, but it's very weird.  There was some discussion on reddit (I also started reading some accounts of people there) where someone said that it was "rage culture" stuff and it became more like  a riot.  A few people said it was just dark and violent, instead of just crowded.
I think people are really starting to lose it.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Maybe he was worried abruptly stopping the concert could start a riot, like it did when Guns N Roses would just stop playing and walk off.

You've got 50,000 people, many of whom are intoxicated, and maybe 200 people handling security. Keeping the crowd calm is crucial.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Waxy, you're a dimwit. Go stand in a corner and stare at the wall. Seriously, you will have nothing of value to add to this thread at all.
 
hlehmann
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I'll take "Things That Didn't Happen" for $500, Alex.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

It's an actual thing.
Selena was doing a show with a giant crowd in Mexico, they almost made the stage fall. She calmed them down with a ballad. She could have left and pulled an Axel Rose.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Well he should have considered all of that before he told people to show up and crash the show, creating a chaotic environment to begin with. Wouldn't you say? He has a track record of doing stupid shiat at his concerts involving fans, which in the aftermath of this astroworld fiasco is going to come into the light more and more.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Hold up a sec. A performer told people to come to his performance?

That bastard.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
That event was too big.   Way too big.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Oh, my fault. I didn't realize you're a bellend.
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size


As labor shortages and supply chain problems bite, consumers have a growing sense they're getting less for their money
"Flight cancelled"; "service temporarily suspended"; "not currently available"; "longer than normal wait times": these are the messages that confront US consumers daily as the economy struggles to find a post pandemic footing. Now the phenomenon has a name: "skimpflation".
It's a simple in concept - struggling with shortages of workers and goods, companies are skimping on what they offer consumers while, in many cases, charging the same price or more for that service.
But skimpflation may have profound consequences, and may even go some way to account for the rising tide consumer of dissatisfaction seen in increasing air rage incidents and even the Biden administration's plummeting poll numbers.

So--I blame Joe Biden.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Here read
 
haknudsen
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Sounds like it was a giant cluster FARK. Did they have Hell's Angels doing security?
Also, injecting someone, particularly someone who isn't letting you do it, isn't easy.  Big note, unlike movies, in reality, injections don't take a second or two to work.  If there were people getting injected against their will, there would be blood, there would be empty syringes, and there would be tests showing the person had some substance in their system.
 
Tanqueray [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

post-mortem toxicology? See you in two months.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Nope.
Since they don't know what was injected, they can't do a toxic screen.  It would be a waste of money. You'll be lucky if they will pay money to check for cocaine, Heroin, meth.
You have to know what to look for to find it.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Nope.
Since they don't know what was injected, they can't do a toxic screen.  It would be a waste of money. You'll be lucky if they will pay money to check for cocaine, Heroin, meth.
You have to know what to look for to find it.


Is there a bullshiat injector test?
 
Burn_The_Plows
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

I agree. And this from TFA about "needle spiking": "It began in the UK where British police have reported receiving hundreds of reports of women being "spiked by needles" since the country reopened following months of lockdown."

"Hundreds of reports" and not one has had a toxicology done? If it had been and they knew what people were injected with, you know damn well that there would be sensationalist reports of "injectable Roofies" or something.

Get the brooms, boys. I'm calling "Shenanigans!"
 
waxbeans
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Nope.
Since they don't know what was injected, they can't do a toxic screen.  It would be a waste of money. You'll be lucky if they will pay money to check for cocaine, Heroin, meth.
You have to know what to look for to find it.

Is there a bullshiat injector test?


I just realized something.  Why are we still doing blood to look for toxins? Why not do gas******* can't figure out how to spell it.
 
