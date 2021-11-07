 Skip to content
(Science Alert)   The end is near   (sciencealert.com) divider line
    More: Obvious, Volcano, Caldera, detailed new study of the Toba volcano, supervolcanic eruption, key warning signs, sudden influx of magma, gigantic eruptions, square kilometers  
powhound
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Silent and deadly. Sounds like we need to track Taco Bell consumption and factor that into the analysis.
 
fuzzybacchus
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"if one of these devastating events is on the way, then we need to know about it"

Why? Its not like we can do anything about it.  How about, instead, spend money on a way to prevent the eruption, rather than detecting our impending doom?  Once you have a prevention method then either work on detection or start disarming these timebombs that likely won't go off before we kill ourselves with c02, plastic, and pharmaceutical runoff in the water.
 
