(Twitter)   Tornado watch for... Vancouver BC???   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
IP [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Waterspout wooo!  So rare in the northwest.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice. Every state in the U.S. has had one. Every Canadian province and territory. A bit unusual for the BC, but with enough power from the storm system and enough warm air in front it can happen.
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Why is Vancouver giving notices for tornadoes in Georgia?
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

TorpedoOrca: Why is Vancouver giving notices for tornadoes in Georgia?


joeydevilla.comView Full Size
 
ktang
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
It was quite windy here today...
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Better hold on to your butts, eh?
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

ktang: It was quite windy here today...


img3.pillowfort.socialView Full Size
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Valter
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: TorpedoOrca: Why is Vancouver giving notices for tornadoes in Georgia?

[joeydevilla.com image 632x632]


God, I (don't) miss Yahoo Answers. Both a source of comedy and a wretched hive of scum and villainy wrapped into "old web" interface.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Valter: Ivo Shandor: TorpedoOrca: Why is Vancouver giving notices for tornadoes in Georgia?

[joeydevilla.com image 632x632]

God, I (don't) miss Yahoo Answers. Both a source of comedy and a wretched hive of scum and villainy wrapped into "old web" interface.


I think the 2.0 version is Quora
 
