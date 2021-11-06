 Skip to content
 
(WCVB Boston)   Not news: Renter can't pay rent, but eviction moratorium keeps him housed. News: He actually makes $109,000 a year and never missed a paycheck during Covid. Fark: Also built a house for half a mil and moved into it, stiffing the elderly landlord   (wcvb.com) divider line
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
This is agitprop from Big Landlord.
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Good for him.  fark the landlords.
 
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Ultrafark: He's the head of the DPW and chair of the board of selectmen in town.
 
dv-ous [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
No system that helps people can ever quite be 100% safe from abuse. fark it.
 
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

dv-ous: No system that helps people can ever quite be 100% safe from abuse. fark it.


It's bound to happen. I wouldn't blame the system, I'd blame the man who just stiffed the landlord, trashed the house all while collecting $1500 a week from town taxpayers and building a beautiful house to move in to.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

jaylectricity: dv-ous: No system that helps people can ever quite be 100% safe from abuse. fark it.

It's bound to happen. I wouldn't blame the system, I'd blame the man who just stiffed the landlord, trashed the house all while collecting $1500 a week from town taxpayers and building a beautiful house to move in to.


Yeah but he stuck it to a landlord, the worst kind of capitalist bourgeois.
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fat stupid looking mofo in flip flops is exactly how I imagined him.
 
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
If this goes green I'll post some screenshots from the Everything Holbrook town page. I'll scrub out the names and profile pics.
 
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

feckingmorons: Fat stupid looking mofo in flip flops is exactly how I imagined him.


For once, I agree with you.
 
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: jaylectricity: dv-ous: No system that helps people can ever quite be 100% safe from abuse. fark it.

It's bound to happen. I wouldn't blame the system, I'd blame the man who just stiffed the landlord, trashed the house all while collecting $1500 a week from town taxpayers and building a beautiful house to move in to.

Yeah but he stuck it to a landlord, the worst kind of capitalist bourgeois.


I'm all for wage-slaves sticking it to landlords. But this is a town employee who is also on the board of selectmen that determine the rules of the town. This guy isn't just stealing from one landlord...he's stealing from everybody in town.

Would you applaud a guy who was stealing from you just because he also happened to stick it to one landlord? We're not talking a corporate investor...just a lady who owns the house. I can't comment on how she lorded over her land.
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I wonder if somebody will whack him.

Whitey is dead so probably not him.
 
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

feckingmorons: I wonder if somebody will whack him.

Whitey is dead so probably not him.


I think it's public knowledge where his house is. Nobody posted the address on the town page, but I think I saw somebody post the street name. Won't take long. But this isn't a mob town. It's more of a Karen town.

And I just mean that's the bad element. It's not a bad town, in general.
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

jaylectricity: feckingmorons: I wonder if somebody will whack him.

Whitey is dead so probably not him.

I think it's public knowledge where his house is. Nobody posted the address on the town page, but I think I saw somebody post the street name. Won't take long. But this isn't a mob town. It's more of a Karen town.

And I just mean that's the bad element. It's not a bad town, in general.


I think after about the 7th Karen I'd rather be whacked.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The landlord should file a lien-on that new house and probably file a civil case for unpaid rent, after all if he moved out he can't be protected as a renter anymore.
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

jaylectricity: Ultrafark: He's the head of the DPW and chair of the board of selectmen in town.


Boston area politics are as crooked as a dog's hind leg.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Land ownership creats poverty.
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Someone is doing this to me right now. I rented him a house in February and he hasn't paid a dime of rent since March and and we can only get to the eviction now.  Lost $25k so far.

/fark me
 
skybird659 [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Just another example of how the rich stay rich. My Bil lost his cabinet business in Carmel in the '80's because Pebble Beach pr1cks would pay half up front then screw him out of the other half once they were installed, knowing it would cost him more in legal fees than he would collect on the bills.
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: The landlord should file a lien-on that new house and probably file a civil case for unpaid rent, after all if he moved out he can't be protected as a renter anymore.


Given that they just built their own house, they probably plan to stay for a very long time. A lien won't do any good until they try to sell it or refinance.
 
