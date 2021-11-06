 Skip to content
 
(KOB4)   Sometimes, free gas isn't worth it   (kob.com)
11
    More: Sad, Sierra Leone, Associated Press, Ahmad Tejan Kabbah, people gather, Freetown, West Africa, Western Area, severe burns  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
...and oil will go up next trading day as a result.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Being poor in America was pretty bad. I just...can't even imagine.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Gas in Sierra Leone is hard enough to come by for poor people that it may as well be gold. If you can't afford to feed your family today, free gas can be worth it.
 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Pardon me, but could you help out a fellow commuter who is down on his fuel?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Again?  Oh wait that was Tanzania, Nigeria, or maybe Bahawalpur da bang da dang diggy diggy
 
atomic-age [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Nobody rides for free.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Jeez, what a shiatty way to die.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

atomic-age: Nobody rides for free.


Fark user imageView Full Size

(the sticker melted)
 
morg
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Just walk away.
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Nathan For You - Gas Station Rebate
Youtube 5IWotuQBgs4
 
nytmare
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Again?  Oh wait that was Tanzania, Nigeria, or maybe Bahawalpur da bang da dang diggy diggy


Bus plunges from mountain road onto oil tanker which leaks oil onto overcrowded ferry causing it to sink AND explode.
 
