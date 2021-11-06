 Skip to content
(Crooks & Liars)   Anti-vax nurse is no longer an anti-vax nurse   (crooksandliars.com)
53
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
He's not an ex-nurse he's just resting.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"Before he tested positive for COVID-19, Shurden had purchased a new touring RV, with the aim of travelling around and protesting "healthcare genocide,"

Aaaaaand how's that workin' out?
 
clownyclownzomby [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Dead Anti-vax Poets' Society.
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I wrote better bad poetry when I was 15, and I was supposed to be writing bad teen poetry.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The Circle of Liiiiife....
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
And I can't seem to locate a single damn to give.  Oh, well, back to life.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
On the plus side, there's less stupid running around, which is nice.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

khitsicker: He's not an ex-nurse he's just resting.


Pining... for the fiords.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user image
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user image
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Bslim: "Before he tested positive for COVID-19, Shurden had purchased a new touring RV, with the aim of travelling around and protesting "healthcare genocide,"

Aaaaaand how's that workin' out?

Another dream cruelly dashed by the reality of COVID.


I don't know why, but this made me chuckle. Was that line meant to be a joke? I mean...dead of Covid or not, that dream was farked to begin with.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
He looked healthy, I'm stunned.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Another dream cruelly dashed by the reality of COVID.

Are they trolling now?
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I have been pwnd so many times. Keep it coming.
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
art.ngfiles.com
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Bslim: "Before he tested positive for COVID-19, Shurden had purchased a new touring RV, with the aim of travelling around and protesting "healthcare genocide,"

Aaaaaand how's that workin' out?


Protesting 'health care genocide' but would have been one of the ones telling teh poor to be sick and die somewhere else, like every other MAGA
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image

Honey, it's more like an exotic location to a jungle paradise. Except think La Palma, a smell of brimstone, and the warm orange glow of flowing lava.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image


...and/or lives.
 
IP [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
The.anti-Larry [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was it this one?

Fark user image
 
SoFlaNative52
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.com
 
KingOfTown
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

TuckFrump: Bslim: "Before he tested positive for COVID-19, Shurden had purchased a new touring RV, with the aim of travelling around and protesting "healthcare genocide,"

Aaaaaand how's that workin' out?

Protesting 'health care genocide' but would have been one of the ones telling teh poor to be sick and die somewhere else, like every other MAGA


If I didn't have family that claims that kind of crap, I would think the media was exaggerating.

It actually gets worse.  One cousin believes that even developing a vaccine was illegal, because hydrochloroxyquine works so well.
 
Madaynun
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Bowen: Bslim: "Before he tested positive for COVID-19, Shurden had purchased a new touring RV, with the aim of travelling around and protesting "healthcare genocide,"

Aaaaaand how's that workin' out?

Another dream cruelly dashed by the reality of COVID.

I don't know why, but this made me chuckle. Was that line meant to be a joke? I mean...dead of Covid or not, that dream was farked to begin with.


Did he buy the Insurance?
at least that way his next of kin will have a place to live.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Bslim: "Before he tested positive for COVID-19, Shurden had purchased a new touring RV, with the aim of travelling around and protesting "healthcare genocide,"

Aaaaaand how's that workin' out?


What have we here, gentlemen? The nurse has himself an RV.

c.tenor.com
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
And now the world is a slightly better place.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Yay
 
UndeadPoetsSociety
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Good
 
Discordulator
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Ker_Thwap: khitsicker: He's not an ex-nurse he's just resting.

Pining... for the fiords.


Pining for the fnords might be, weirdly, more accurate?
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Our weekly/daily/hourly dose of schadenfreude? Let me get my coffee.

queensong.mov
 
janzee
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: And now the world is a slightly better place.


Viruses take out the weak and the sick, leaving the rest of the herd to prosper, so yes.

It's just a shame that we have a vaccine at all to thwart nature's plan.
 
bobbyjoebobby
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"another dream dashed by the reality of COVID." Gave me a chuckle.
 
JTtheCajun
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
FTFA:
"Teresa shared that Steve had 'made it' to heaven and that she wished they had gone together.

Yes, we wish you had too, Teresa. The fewer lunatic nurses around the better."

I realize we're all getting a bit burnt out, but FFS, can we lay off explicitly wishing the death of someone?

There are certainly people that would make life objectively better and easier if they weren't around, but normalizing their deaths to achieve those ends is a dark farking path we don't want to go down.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
You can't deny that his death was indeed vaccine related.
 
vsavatar
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Ker_Thwap: khitsicker: He's not an ex-nurse he's just resting.

Pining... for the fiords.


He's not pining. He's passed on. This antivax nurse is no more! He has ceased to be. He's expired and gone to meet his maker. This is an ex-antivax nurse!
 
Hickory-smoked
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

JTtheCajun: FTFA:
"Teresa shared that Steve had 'made it' to heaven and that she wished they had gone together.

Yes, we wish you had too, Teresa. The fewer lunatic nurses around the better."

I realize we're all getting a bit burnt out, but FFS, can we lay off explicitly wishing the death of someone?


If they've already wished it on themselves, I'd say it's permissible.
 
Deathbymeteor
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
So...
A prominent anti-vaxxer gets sick, comes to the edge of death. He briefly meets God, and asks "why do vaccines cause autism?" God replies "they don't".
The ICU crash team manage to revive him, and eventually he gets off the respirator and talks with his followers. "The conspiracy goes higher than we thought!"
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

JTtheCajun: FTFA:
"Teresa shared that Steve had 'made it' to heaven and that she wished they had gone together.

Yes, we wish you had too, Teresa. The fewer lunatic nurses around the better."

I realize we're all getting a bit burnt out, but FFS, can we lay off explicitly wishing the death of someone?

There are certainly people that would make life objectively better and easier if they weren't around, but normalizing their deaths to achieve those ends is a dark farking path we don't want to go down.


No one is wishing death on them.

We laugh that they invited death in, despite everyone telling them not to.

Besides the spitemongers at Fox pointing and cheering at breakthrough cases, no one is cheering that someone who got the vaccine died. They TRIED to not spread the disease and died. This moron did the opposite.
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Madaynun: Bowen: Bslim: "Before he tested positive for COVID-19, Shurden had purchased a new touring RV, with the aim of travelling around and protesting "healthcare genocide,"

Aaaaaand how's that workin' out?

Another dream cruelly dashed by the reality of COVID.

I don't know why, but this made me chuckle. Was that line meant to be a joke? I mean...dead of Covid or not, that dream was farked to begin with.

Did he buy the Insurance?
at least that way his next of kin will have a place to live.


Doesn't matter. Insurance companies aren't paying your family shiat if you die of covid and were not vaxxed. They have the same policy if you commit suicide.
 
Deathbymeteor
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

JTtheCajun: FTFA:
"Teresa shared that Steve had 'made it' to heaven and that she wished they had gone together.

Yes, we wish you had too, Teresa. The fewer lunatic nurses around the better."

I realize we're all getting a bit burnt out, but FFS, can we lay off explicitly wishing the death of someone?

There are certainly people that would make life objectively better and easier if they weren't around, but normalizing their deaths to achieve those ends is a dark farking path we don't want to go down.


It's a dark path YOU don't want to go down.  Some of us are already well down that road and quite at peace with our choices.
 
Madaynun
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

FloriduhGuy: Madaynun: Bowen: Bslim: "Before he tested positive for COVID-19, Shurden had purchased a new touring RV, with the aim of travelling around and protesting "healthcare genocide,"

Aaaaaand how's that workin' out?

Another dream cruelly dashed by the reality of COVID.

I don't know why, but this made me chuckle. Was that line meant to be a joke? I mean...dead of Covid or not, that dream was farked to begin with.

Did he buy the Insurance?
at least that way his next of kin will have a place to live.

Doesn't matter. Insurance companies aren't paying your family shiat if you die of covid and were not vaxxed. They have the same policy if you commit suicide.


oh, darn.
h'mm might be a good time to check prices on used RV's..... naaa.
 
brilett
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Enjoying his golden years rv'ing the heavens.

Dying the dream!
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Dear dumbass,
HAHA and fark off.
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
media-amazon.com
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

FloriduhGuy: Madaynun: Bowen: Bslim: "Before he tested positive for COVID-19, Shurden had purchased a new touring RV, with the aim of travelling around and protesting "healthcare genocide,"

Aaaaaand how's that workin' out?

Another dream cruelly dashed by the reality of COVID.

I don't know why, but this made me chuckle. Was that line meant to be a joke? I mean...dead of Covid or not, that dream was farked to begin with.

Did he buy the Insurance?
at least that way his next of kin will have a place to live.

Doesn't matter. Insurance companies aren't paying your family shiat if you die of covid and were not vaxxed. They have the same policy if you commit suicide.


Have they actually made that policy now?
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
A forty year marriage yielding a daughter and four grandkids.

Hard to ask for more.

Stephen Shurden Obituary (1962 - 2021) - Glenpool, OK - Legacy Remembers
 
PhoenixFarker [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Albert911emt: On the plus side, there's less stupid running around, which is nice.


Yeah, but it's nearly transparent to natural selection, the human excrement stain had already reproduced.
 
