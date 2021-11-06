 Skip to content
 
Liz tries to play matchmaker with one of George's clients, Walter Denton invents a time-delay Easter egg dye & while Perry White is taking the mumbling Clark on vacation, The Atom Man needs a booster shot of kryptonite. Paul's Memory Bank @ 8PM EDT
wooden_badger
51 minutes ago  
On tap for Paul's Memory Bank tonight

Our Miss Brooks - Easter Egg Dye - 4/9/1950 -  Walter Denton has come up with a special egg dye that takes 24 hours to appear, so naturally our friends from Madison High find a way to dye themselves by mistake.

My Favorite Husband - Trying to Marry Off Peggy Martin - 12/2/1950 - Liz tries to play matchmaker with one of George's clients, but the client, played by Hans Conried, thinks Liz is after HIM. This program was used as a basis for the I Love Lucy Season 2 episode "Lucy is Matchmaker"

Superman - The Atom Man in Metropolis - Parts 4 - 8 of 19 (11/13 - 11/17/1945) -  Clark has shown up at the Daily Planet office mumbling incoherently and Perry White takes him on vacation to recuperate.  Meanwhile, the Atom Man, his powers gone after his fight with Superman, must get a new supply of kryptonite liquefied and injected into him. But first, he has to remember the formula, the only ones who knew how, his father and the Nazi scientist Der Teufel, are dead.
 
jasonvatch
26 minutes ago  
'Standing' by...
 
jasonvatch
23 minutes ago  
I saw this earlier today - newest part inside dated 1950, and it actually works!

1947 Electronics - Will It Still Work Today? Find Out!
Youtube 8hWL4dTAtlY


But not well.
 
OtherLittleGuy
20 minutes ago  
So, did the Martians get defeated last week?
 
wooden_badger
5 minutes ago  

jasonvatch: I saw this earlier today - newest part inside dated 1950, and it actually works!

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/8hWL4dTA​tlY?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]

But not well.


Love his videos
 
wooden_badger
5 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: So, did the Martians get defeated last week?


Yup, the little germs won again.
 
wooden_badger
4 minutes ago  
If you listen real close when I introduce the Superman eps you'll hear Sophie whining.
 
