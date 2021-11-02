 Skip to content
(Ventura County Star)   If you're a MAGA and lost your job it's your fault 👏👏   (vcstar.com) divider line
91 Comments     (+0 »)
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The teacher in question, she said, has "expressed deep remorse for what occurred getting fired."

FFA
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

aleister_greynight: The teacher in question, she said, has "expressed deep remorse for what occurred getting fired."

FFA


They didn't say she got fired. She's just not teaching at that campus anymore.

Way back in the 80's I had a high school teacher who had a small nervous breakdown after Bush beat Dukakis. She went on a ten minute rant that by today's standards seemed pretty quaint, except for the part where she said we'd all die virgins because of a nuclear holocaust. Once she was done, she blurted out "This was an editorial comment and we should all forget about it." Then she taught class like nothing happened.

I kinda miss those days.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
She's a history teacher.

FFS
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm an advocate for teacher tenure, but you can't teach that Warren G. Harding, George W. Bush, Donald Trump or Lyndon LaRouche is the current President, because that is simply false.
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What the hell happened to the meter, Subby?
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 1 hour ago  

make me some tea: She's a history teacher.

FFS


Notta...Naughtah...Notgonnabeanymore, am I right?
 
GreenSun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Teachers should leave politics and religion outside and focus on actual subjects they're supposed to be teaching.

Unhinged teacher caught on video going on left-wing political rant
Youtube 6u7U7KAU0Y4
 
thanksagainandagain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You're history, teacher.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's ... a very Ventura County incident.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

make me some tea: She's a history teacher.

FFS


It's called theirstory now.
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GreenSun: Teachers should leave politics and religion outside and focus on actual subjects they're supposed to be teaching.

[YouTube video: Unhinged teacher caught on video going on left-wing political rant]


Did you seriously just post a Tucker Carlson clip? 🤣
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The mother of the eighth-grade student who recorded the session told the TV station when her son got in the car after class, he was "very upset" and announced he was never getting vaccinated and never getting any more shots. Then the boy reportedly asked: 'Did you know Trump's still president?'"


Mild warning flag if an eighth grader (roughly 14 years old) responds to a teacher of theirs saying "lol the election was fake and Trump is still president" and then the child is just accepts it like "Okay that totally tracks" rather than at least questioning that a little bit.

Anyhow, at least someone's kid was sharp enough to get evidence of this all happening.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And once again Hunter Biden's nonexistent laptop steals the show in the minds of these morons
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The story erupted earlier this week when CBS Channel 2 in Los Angeles aired an exclusive story that included audio of the teacher telling students that Hunter Biden had "child pornography on his laptop" and "was having sexual intercourse with his own niece," among other politically charged topics.

Those aren't "politically charged comments." They're the insane, libelous ranting of a total lunatic.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

New Rising Sun: "The mother of the eighth-grade student who recorded the session told the TV station when her son got in the car after class, he was "very upset" and announced he was never getting vaccinated and never getting any more shots. Then the boy reportedly asked: 'Did you know Trump's still president?'"


Mild warning flag if an eighth grader (roughly 14 years old) responds to a teacher of theirs saying "lol the election was fake and Trump is still president" and then the child is just by accepts accepting it like "Okay that totally tracks" rather than at least questioning that a little bit.

Anyhow, at least someone's kid was sharp enough to get evidence of this all happening.


And I totally did not proofread that comment enough before posting.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unemployment 60% here we come!

/because non-MAGA don't have jobs
 
TacitCobalt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

make me some tea: She's a history teacher.

FFS


Right. Otherwise it's acceptable for a Flat Earther to teach science of geography. An English-only speaker to teach Spanish, German and French.

Or hell, it's time for me to teach people to fly 787s.

There are basic qualifications for some jobs. Critical thinking and an understanding of facts vs nonsense is part of the set of requirements for being a teacher.

Period. Full stop.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GreenSun: Teachers should leave politics and religion outside and focus on actual subjects they're supposed to be teaching.

[YouTube video: Unhinged teacher caught on video going on left-wing political rant]


Nope, teachers should refrain from teaching politics and religion with a bias.
 
thanksagainandagain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ColonelCathcart: Unemployment 60% here we come!

/because non-MAGA don't have jobs


There'll be plenty of jobs putting MAGATs in boxcars soon enough. Hope you like Stars N Bars-themed PJs, Trumpkin.
 
nijika
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She didn't get fired for yelling propaganda diatribes at kids, she got fired because she knew too much!
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: The story erupted earlier this week when CBS Channel 2 in Los Angeles aired an exclusive story that included audio of the teacher telling students that Hunter Biden had "child pornography on his laptop" and "was having sexual intercourse with his own niece," among other politically charged topics.

Those aren't "politically charged comments." They're the insane, libelous ranting of a total lunatic.


So, like 50% of all Republicans.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Palined Parenthood: What the hell happened to the meter, Subby?


What Subby may look like:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nijika: She didn't get fired for yelling propaganda diatribes at kids, she got fired because she knew too much!


Soros and the Clintons are everywhere.
 
JRoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, you know what they say...

Get Woke, Go Broke,
Become A MAGA, Go Live Under A Bridge You Racist Traitor Filth
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Telephone Sanitizer Second Class: Palined Parenthood: What the hell happened to the meter, Subby?

What Subby may look like:

[Fark user image image 498x498]


Headline needs more comma.
 
Drearyx
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GreenSun: Teachers should leave politics and religion outside and focus on actual subjects they're supposed to be teaching.

[YouTube video: Unhinged teacher caught on video going on left-wing political rant]


Teachers shouldn't be instructing morale, values, honesty, accountability?

Get real
 
duckpoopy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It is go time. Boogaloo time. These farker'a lives are forfeit.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good riddance.
Hopefully this job is filled by a good teacher.
Unfortunately, teacher is one of the jobs (like a few others) that has zillions of positions at all times, so they aren't always filled with the best people.  All you need is a bachelor's degree.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somacandra: I'm an advocate for teacher tenure, but you can't teach that Warren G. Harding, George W. Bush, Donald Trump or Lyndon LaRouche is the current President, because that is simply false.


Don't make Warren G have to regulate
 
camaroash
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had a History teacher in high school who biatched and moaned about my IEP (Individualized Education Plan) allowing me to record lessons to tape. "It feels like a double-edged sword." he said during the conference with my counselor and advisor. "Because you go on off-topic political rants so often? Because it's hard enough for me to focus without that noise."

Ultimately, I was given some extra credit work to boost my grade and I did pretty well. I earned most of my grade by correcting his god-awful study sheets. He couldn't spell worth a damn and refused to use the spell checker in WordPerfect.

/ He was able to retire successfully the following year
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: The story erupted earlier this week when CBS Channel 2 in Los Angeles aired an exclusive story that included audio of the teacher telling students that Hunter Biden had "child pornography on his laptop" and "was having sexual intercourse with his own niece," among other politically charged topics.

Those aren't "politically charged comments." They're the insane, libelous ranting of a total lunatic.


This is like when they say "racially charged" instead of "racist."
 
gar1013
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TorpedoOrca: GreenSun: Teachers should leave politics and religion outside and focus on actual subjects they're supposed to be teaching.

[YouTube video: Unhinged teacher caught on video going on left-wing political rant]

Did you seriously just post a Tucker Carlson clip? 🤣


You certainly typed something and pressed add comment.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

king of vegas: The Dog Ate My Homework: The story erupted earlier this week when CBS Channel 2 in Los Angeles aired an exclusive story that included audio of the teacher telling students that Hunter Biden had "child pornography on his laptop" and "was having sexual intercourse with his own niece," among other politically charged topics.

Those aren't "politically charged comments." They're the insane, libelous ranting of a total lunatic.

So, like 50% of all Republicans.


I would say like 80%.
The sanity is proportional to the net worth.
The evil is also.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Palined Parenthood: What the hell happened to the meter, Subby?


He's working on it.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Crazy. That's my hometown and I went to Anacapa from 6th-8th grade.

Woo hoo, Ventura makes the Main Page!
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On Friday, Ventura Unified School District officials said the female history teacher was no longer working at the 100 S. Mills Road site. Officials declined to say whether the teacher was still employed by the district.

Yeah, she's not fired. She's now working on a different campus, likely behind a desk, because this school district took the Roman Catholic Pedo-Priest Shell Game training course, it seems, and just dodged her out of the public's view for a bit.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 1 hour ago  

king of vegas: Telephone Sanitizer Second Class: Palined Parenthood: What the hell happened to the meter, Subby?

What Subby may look like:

[Fark user image image 498x498]

Headline needs more comma.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gar1013
‘’ 1 hour ago  

berylman: And once again Hunter Biden's nonexistent laptop steals the show in the minds of these morons


You mean the one that was stolen by Russian drug dealers according to what he told a prostitute...on a video that he recorded himself that clearly depicts him?

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/arti​c​le-9881213/amp/Unearthed-video-shows-n​aked-Hunter-Biden-claiming-Russian-dru​g-dealers-stole-laptop.html

https://www.newsweek.com/hunter-biden​-​joe-biden-laptop-delaware-tape-video-1​618667?amp=1
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gar1013: berylman: And once again Hunter Biden's nonexistent laptop steals the show in the minds of these morons

You mean the one that was stolen by Russian drug dealers according to what he told a prostitute...on a video that he recorded himself that clearly depicts him?

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/artic​le-9881213/amp/Unearthed-video-shows-n​aked-Hunter-Biden-claiming-Russian-dru​g-dealers-stole-laptop.html

https://www.newsweek.com/hunter-biden-​joe-biden-laptop-delaware-tape-video-1​618667?amp=1


He was on 60 minutes and they asked him about the laptop point blank and he goes, "....... yeah. That could be my lap top." Poltab people are very uncomfortable with this information.
 
Veloram
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Dad, teachers know everything"

That. That is what terrifies me, as a parent, about sending my kids to school now.

"... was not charged with a crime."

How does "risk of injury, and impairing the morals of a minor" sound? Sounds right to me.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GreenSun: Teachers should leave politics and religion outside and focus on actual subjects they're supposed to be teaching.


I'll invite you next time I lecture on religion and American politics.
 
powhound
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GreenSun: Teachers should leave politics and religion outside and focus on actual subjects they're supposed to be teaching.

[YouTube video: Unhinged teacher caught on video going on left-wing political rant]


I agree. As a math teacher it's exceedingly easy for me to shut conversations down.

At the same time on the side kids have tons of comments/questions that always get into grey areas. To build relationships you have to engage at some level. For example a boy swore in class last week and I told him I was gonna put him in the "sin bin".

A girl immediately asked me: "can you put me in the sin bin?"

I almost fell over laughing but instead asked her if she plays hockey. No? Then no sin bin for you.
 
Blahbbs [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

king of vegas: nijika: She didn't get fired for yelling propaganda diatribes at kids, she got fired because she knew too much!

Soros and the Clintons are everywhere.


Look closer at the label on that IKEA Symfonisk speaker you just bought...  It doesn't say "Sonos".

...It...

...Says...

...SOROS!
 
Bandito King [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I just proctored the SAT today, so I'm getting a real kick out of... anything really. Proctoring is very boring.
 
IlGreven
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

thanksagainandagain: ColonelCathcart: Unemployment 60% here we come!

/because non-MAGA don't have jobs

There'll be plenty of jobs putting MAGATs in boxcars soon enough. Hope you like Stars N Bars-themed PJs, Trumpkin.


Besides, most of the people who are refusing to work aren't MAGATs who don't want to be vaccinated and/or masked.  They're people who are refusing to work at a nonlivable wage beside MAGATs who don't want to be vaccinated and/or masked.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Palined Parenthood: What the hell happened to the meter, Subby?


th.bing.comView Full Size


alright alright alright
 
X-Geek
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Palined Parenthood: What the hell happened to the meter, Subby?


It's pathetic and sad, but kind of still there if you force it to be.

If you're ha- ppy and you  know it  clap your hands
If you're a   MA- GA  lost your job it's your fault
 
Bandito King [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

powhound: GreenSun: Teachers should leave politics and religion outside and focus on actual subjects they're supposed to be teaching.

[YouTube video: Unhinged teacher caught on video going on left-wing political rant]

I agree. As a math teacher it's exceedingly easy for me to shut conversations down.

At the same time on the side kids have tons of comments/questions that always get into grey areas. To build relationships you have to engage at some level. For example a boy swore in class last week and I told him I was gonna put him in the "sin bin".

A girl immediately asked me: "can you put me in the sin bin?"

I almost fell over laughing but instead asked her if she plays hockey. No? Then no sin bin for you.


As I sometimes tell students, "My opinion on that is that I like my job, so I have no opinion on that."
 
Fart And Smunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Begoggle: All you need is a bachelor's degree.


Not sure if bait, but this is categorically false.

All you need to start getting accredited to be a teacher is a Bachelor's degree. After that, you still need to get certified, which usually involves not only classes to take but also exams covering material that is often not taught in undergrad courses.

FormlessOne: She's now working on a different campus, likely behind a desk


She should be fired, and the union is in the wrong if it protects her, but this amused me aside from that because virtually all teachers work from behind a desk for some portion of their classes. In front of them too. :)

Except maybe gym teachers, but c'mon. Do they really count?
 
Veloram
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Somacandra: GreenSun: Teachers should leave politics and religion outside and focus on actual subjects they're supposed to be teaching.

I'll invite you next time I lecture on religion and American politics.


To expand, and Spoiler Alert for GreenSun, theyre pretty intrinsically connected
 
