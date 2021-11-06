 Skip to content
(Onion AV Club)   🎵 Sunny Day, keeping COVID away. On my way to where the air is clean. Can you tell me how to get, a vaccine on Sesame Street? 🎵   (avclub.com)
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size


\ I'm not helping
\\ this is in poor taste and not helping
\\\ I'm a bad farker, very very naughty. Off to the castle anthrax for my punishment
 
delsydsoftware [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I  bet Oscar the Grouch is an antivaxxer...
 
snowblur [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

delsydsoftware: I  bet Oscar the Grouch is an antivaxxer...


I'd take that bet.

Oscar's grumpy, not an idiot.
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Took your damned time, BB. Giant avifauna have been approved for the vax since April.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And of course the Republicans are biatching about it on Twitter.
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jesus McSordid: Took your damned time, BB. Giant avifauna have been approved for the vax since April.


But Big Bird is six, and it only just go approved for under twelves.

How a bird born in 1969 is six is unclear, but I assume Obama's Time Machine?
 
greentea1985 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My kid's getting his first vaccine on Friday when his school is running a vaccination clinic. He's actually looking forward to it because he knows getting the vaccine will help make covid go away.
 
greentea1985 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fnordfocus: Jesus McSordid: Took your damned time, BB. Giant avifauna have been approved for the vax since April.

But Big Bird is six, and it only just go approved for under twelves.

How a bird born in 1969 is six is unclear, but I assume Obama's Time Machine?


Sesame Street is in a weird time vortex where all muppet characters always stay the same age, i.e. Elmo is ~5, Big Bird is ~6, etc.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

greentea1985: fnordfocus: Jesus McSordid: Took your damned time, BB. Giant avifauna have been approved for the vax since April.

But Big Bird is six, and it only just go approved for under twelves.

How a bird born in 1969 is six is unclear, but I assume Obama's Time Machine?

Sesame Street is in a weird time vortex where all muppet characters always stay the same age, i.e. Elmo is ~5, Big Bird is ~6, etc.


Same place most comic strips live.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Chappelle's Show - Kneehigh Park Pt. 1 (ft. Q-Tip)
Youtube vAjMXH5JQiY
 
gamergirl23
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

greentea1985: My kid's getting his first vaccine on Friday when his school is running a vaccination clinic. He's actually looking forward to it because he knows getting the vaccine will help make covid go away.


We didn't bother waiting for the school clinic and took our daughter on Thursday afternoon. I did try to call for Wednesday, but they weren't quite ready.
 
neongoats
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Good. Turn children against their shiatty anti vax derp farking parents.  It would be more fun if they would fall upon then, slaughter them, and then eat them, but getting vaxxed will hurt their feelings more.

/no rights for plague spreaders
//no future for the plague rats
 
neongoats
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

greentea1985: My kid's getting his first vaccine on Friday when his school is running a vaccination clinic. He's actually looking forward to it because he knows getting the vaccine will help make covid go away.


Your kid is smarter than most right wingers. But so is a garden slug, so there's that.
 
woodjf
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

neongoats: greentea1985: My kid's getting his first vaccine on Friday when his school is running a vaccination clinic. He's actually looking forward to it because he knows getting the vaccine will help make covid go away.

Your kid is smarter than most right wingers. But so is a garden slug, so there's that.


Zing!
 
kbronsito [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Isn't Big Bird like 55? Really should had gotten that vaxx a while back.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Lemme know when the filthy street bird gets a Zika vaccine.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

greentea1985: My kid's getting his first vaccine on Friday when his school is running a vaccination clinic. He's actually looking forward to it because he knows getting the vaccine will help make covid go away.


Covid will never go away completely.Even faucis people have said so.
Its too ingrained into the world now..
Just like the black plague, and polio we was supposed to killed off, until people stopped vaccinating for it. Then it was like surprise! I'm back! it will still be around from time to time, just in smaller numbers.
 
wetrat
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Republicans already hate PBS so this is ok I guess
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Spaceballer [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
MADtv Sesame Street - Bird Flu
Youtube T2RzaAxe_no
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
skybird659 [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

greentea1985: My kid's getting his first vaccine on Friday when his school is running a vaccination clinic. He's actually looking forward to it because he knows getting the vaccine will help make covid go away.


Good Parent! Have a donut!
(Really, thak you!)
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
skybird659 [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

neongoats: Good. Turn children against their shiatty anti vax derp farking parents.  It would be more fun if they would fall upon then, slaughter them, and then eat them, but getting vaxxed will hurt their feelings more.

/no rights for plague spreaders
//no future for the plague rats


Now, now, we want the kids vaxxed, not traumatized for life! That just leads to other anti-social behaviors. (Like voting Republican)
 
gamergirl23
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
We also didn't want to wait for the school clinic so we could say that she'd already gotten it and it wasn't a big deal to try to convince other parents. It's not the most vaccinated neighborhood.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Spaceballer: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/T2RzaAxe​_no]


3 Sesame Street Moments | Robot Chicken | Adult Swim
Youtube EgUMLjp3H4E
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
OK, I'll do it.

It's "where the air is sweet*", Subby.

* you know...rhymes with street
 
Spaceballer [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

delsydsoftware: I  bet Oscar the Grouch is an antivaxxer...


No, Oscar loves the shot, mostly because it makes people feel miserable after getting it.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Big 900
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

gamergirl23: We also didn't want to wait for the school clinic so we could say that she'd already gotten it and it wasn't a big deal to try to convince other parents. It's not the most vaccinated neighborhood.


Same here. Got both my kids (8, 11) set up for Monday morning at 10 for their first shot. That's about as early as could be found around here, and I still have to go about 45 minutes drive to get it.
 
Nick el Ass
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

snowblur: delsydsoftware: I  bet Oscar the Grouch is an antivaxxer...

I'd take that bet.

Oscar's grumpy, not an idiot.


Snuffleupagus is a different story.

throwbacks.comView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Nick el Ass: snowblur: delsydsoftware: I  bet Oscar the Grouch is an antivaxxer...

I'd take that bet.

Oscar's grumpy, not an idiot.

Snuffleupagus is a different story.

[throwbacks.com image 750x562]


I could've sworn I remember Snuffleupagus being an imaginary friend, invisible to all except Big Bird.
 
suckfest
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Today, in "News We Can't Wait To Hear Tucker Carlson Repeat At A Much Louder Volume Tomorrow" news: Sesame Street resident Big Bird has now received the COVID-19 vaccine.

Like any one is going to listen to that puppet...
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

This is the anti-vaxxer
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I'm so proud of my little boy.  We walked by a long line and he said, "excuse me, but what are you all in line for?"
And a woman said "everyone on Sesame Street is getting their vaccine"

My son stood on Gordon's stairs and said, "F*cking elitist muppets tellin me I gotta know numbers and letters and now I gotta get controlled bah duh gubbermint?  No thanks.  Let's go everyone!"

I smiled as he marched away and everyone followed and clapped.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Elmo is stupid and selfish enough to be taken in by antivaxxer disinformation. Change my mind.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
FTA:And on the other, you have a large foam bird, giving the nation's youth actual useful medical advice. Truly, ours is a land of beautiful contrasts.

Maybe I am just old, but Big Bird is always trustworthy. I would doubt my own lying eyes before I would doubt Big Bird's goodness.

(Hilarious adult memes in this thread notwithstanding).
 
Trocadero
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Abox: [Fark user image 201x251]
This is the anti-vaxxer


thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Trocadero: Nick el Ass: snowblur: delsydsoftware: I  bet Oscar the Grouch is an antivaxxer...

I'd take that bet.

Oscar's grumpy, not an idiot.

Snuffleupagus is a different story.

[throwbacks.com image 750x562]

I could've sworn I remember Snuffleupagus being an imaginary friend, invisible to all except Big Bird.


That was the case for the first few years, but the creators decided to reveal Snuffy to everyone else because they wanted kids to know that if some grownup does something bad to them, they shouldn't feel like no one would ever believe them.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
listerine69
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Trocadero: Nick el Ass: snowblur: delsydsoftware: I  bet Oscar the Grouch is an antivaxxer...

I'd take that bet.

Oscar's grumpy, not an idiot.

Snuffleupagus is a different story.

[throwbacks.com image 750x562]

I could've sworn I remember Snuffleupagus being an imaginary friend, invisible to all except Big Bird.


All the adults thought he was imaginary because they never saw him (at first). In one instance, BB took a picture but it was framed to only show his middle (no legs, head, or tail) so it looked like a picture of a carpet. The local kids new he was real.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
* knew

...preview...
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

listerine69: [Fark user image 425x354]


The 9/11 hijackers learned to fly by watching Launchpad iin DuckTales.  FACT
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

greentea1985: My kid's getting his first vaccine on Friday when his school is running a vaccination clinic. He's actually looking forward to it because he knows getting the vaccine will help make covid go away.


Have you downloaded the tracking app yet? It's surprisingly accurate.
 
Aetre [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

thehellisthis: listerine69: [Fark user image 425x354]

The 9/11 hijackers learned to fly by watching Launchpad iin DuckTales.  FACT


Well it sure as hell explains their landing skills.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Aetre: thehellisthis: listerine69: [Fark user image 425x354]

The 9/11 hijackers learned to fly by watching Launchpad iin DuckTales.  FACT

Well it sure as hell explains their landing skills.


Any landing you can walk away from is a good one.
 
