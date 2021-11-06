 Skip to content
(CNN)   Every year when the clocks "fall back" when Daylight Saving Time ends, Fark goes down for an hour for planned maintenance. What are you going to do during that extra hour? I'm going to stand in front of the window and eat bananas. The. Entire. Time   (cnn.com) divider line
52
•       •       •

NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Just one banana, eaten tantalizingly slowly.
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Enjoy your potassium plug, subby. https://www.livestrong.com/article/46​6​136-can-too-much-potassium-cause-const​ipation/
 
Close2TheEdge [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
would you peel me? I'd peel me. I'd peel me hard

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Imma masturbate furiously.

No bananas required.
 
wet drum sandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Watch an episode of Ozark and drink some Wild Turkey 101. Duh.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Not put on any pants.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I'm going to stare at nothing and be melancholy about an hour that never existed.

media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

NuclearPenguins: Just one banana, eaten tantalizingly slowly.


I'd sell a video of that for a thousand bucks. Does that count as an NFT if the person who buys it is the only one with the link?
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Uhh... it'll be 2am, I'ma be asleep.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Every year when the clocks "fall back" when Daylight Saving Time ends, Fark goes down for an hour for planned maintenance. What are you going to do during that extra hour?

Toss and turn in bed and continue sleeping sporadically because of my torn rotator cuff.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

If he's awake, staring contest with my cat, Salem. Maybe I'll win this time :D
 
RevRaven [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Watch Back to the Future.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bcostlow [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
It's 2021.

If you have to take a web site down for an hour for maintenance, you've got a problem.

/Let me introduce you to containers and Kubernetes to fix that.
//Now you've got 232 problems.
///No, I don't want to hear about how Erlang, Elixir, and the beam solves all my IT Ops issues either. JFC you Elixir people are worse than Jehova Witnesses. Or Mormon missionaries. Or Ruby on Rails fanatics.
 
It's not actually maintenance, just ensuring timestamp monotonicity by shutting down for the duplicated hour (because for some reason they're evidently using local time instead of UTC).
 
arrogantbastich [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Probably sleep in my big bed, with my wife.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I'm going to use my extra hour to surf Fark! Oh, wait.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Buttstuff
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I'll be sleeping.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"Fall Back" in this household is known as "extra mastubation hour." I've got the Firefox tabs lined up already.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Probably unintentionally inhale one of my dog's farts while I snore.

Gonna be great.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Probably use it as an excuse to watch Birdman, and still be in bed before 2.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
There is no "extra hour". I do have to reset the clocks on my microwave, stove and car though, that might take an hour.
 
Flerkenpie070 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
probly be listening to an EVA like the wild eyed insomniac I've been lately

/no tesseracts to eat makes for a wakeful flerkie
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Watching a live DJ on twitch and do the time warp
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I'll probably choose which 2AM I decide to fall asleep.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I will enjoy that extra hour of sleep.
 
arrogantbastich [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Lsherm: "Fall Back" in this household is known as "extra mastubation hour." I've got the Firefox tabs lined up already.


Keep your foot fetish to yourself
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Badmoodman: Toss and turn in bed and continue sleeping sporadically because of my torn rotator cuff.


Having had a torn rotator cuff, you have my sympathies. That was an awful period.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Somacandra: Badmoodman: Toss and turn in bed and continue sleeping sporadically because of my torn rotator cuff.

Having had a torn rotator cuff, you have my sympathies. That was an awful period.


Me too. Lost some range of motion but otherwise it got better. My fault for being drunk all the time.
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Twilight Farkle: [Fark user image 640x815]


Mine resets itself automatically, like my phone and computer.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who has time to relax?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, everybody, what's going on in this...

Never mind.

/Arizonan
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I like to eat maize and beans and pretend I'm eating aztec food
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

arrogantbastich: Probably sleep in my big bed, with my wife.


Oh your home tonight? I was planning on doing that!
 
Thunderboy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Hot tub!
 
Outshined_One
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: bcostlow: It's 2021.

If you have to take a web site down for an hour for maintenance, you've got a problem.

/Let me introduce you to containers and Kubernetes to fix that.
//Now you've got 232 problems.
///No, I don't want to hear about how Erlang, Elixir, and the beam solves all my IT Ops issues either. JFC you Elixir people are worse than Jehova Witnesses. Or Mormon missionaries. Or Ruby on Rails fanatics.

It's not actually maintenance, just ensuring timestamp monotonicity by shutting down for the duplicated hour (because for some reason they're evidently using local time instead of UTC).


There was a daylight savings thread after one of the upgrades a number of years back where posts basically went back in time. You'd post something and then it would show up an hour earlier in the thread.

Only badge I ever earned, but it was worthwhile.
 
JRoo
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ifky
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

arrogantbastich: Probably sleep in my big bed, with my wife.


Pfft. I sleep in a racing car.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I'll use this hour to savor some drinks in my home bar. Plenty of Oktoberfest beer left!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Im going to snort a bunch of coke and sort my button collection.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

arrogantbastich: Probably sleep in my big bed, with my wife.


Knock on OUR door before you come in
 
