Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I used to have a place that had a dishwasher in the barn in addition to one in the kitchen. That barn one was used to wash anything you wouldn't stick in a regular dishwasher: car parts, litter boxes, dirty shiat from the car, etc. It was the greatest thing ever.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
As the husband of a Vietnamese woman, I can confidently say that the dishwasher is me and that appliance is simply a drying rack.

Pretty similar feelings among most East Asians.

The Huangs' Dishwasher - Fresh Off The Boat 3x15
Youtube BvfcRR3PZYE
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I thought everyone used their dishwasher to alter genetic code...
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
That doesn't really sound as newsworthy as the article might make it seem.
1. Wash dishes
2. Don't own one
3. To dry hand-washed disheartened
4. To store kitchen items
5. Nothing
6. Other

/ok the other might be a but weird
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Use Their Dishwasher for Something Other Than Washing Dishes

No I didn't, nobody saw me, you can't prove anything!
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: To dry hand-washed disheartened


That's one of my favorite poems by Keats.
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Now let's do in-home exercise machines.
 
bughunter
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Dildos?
 
dailygrinds
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Probably a good chunk of those poor folks who don't use it to wash dishes have a broken one. I just pulled one of the racks out and use it as a drying rack.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Uh huh, okay, so 1/6 use it for "something else" besides washing dishes.  1/6 is roughly 16.6%.  Looking at their survey results, you also get: 5% use it for drying dishes washed by hand, "nothing" for another 5%, and 5% use it for storage of kitchen items (which is basically the same as not using it but just treating it like another kitchen cabinet instead of having it sit empty).

So only 1% are really using it for something "other" that might merit a headline of "wait WHAT?"  Everyone else moved into a house or apartment or whatever with a dishwasher they never wanted and are just not using it (and some choose to use the space for something still dish/kitchen-related).
 
waxbeans
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

BuckTurgidson: Now let's do in-home exercise machines.


Clothes rack.
Coffee table.
Makeshift bed.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

BuckTurgidson: Now let's do in-home exercise machines.


They suck at washing dishes. However, if you want to launch a mac & cheese encrusted plate at your neighbors, the Bowflex is surprisingly useful.
 
dailygrinds
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: Uh huh, okay, so 1/6 use it for "something else" besides washing dishes.  1/6 is roughly 16.6%.  Looking at their survey results, you also get: 5% use it for drying dishes washed by hand, "nothing" for another 5%, and 5% use it for storage of kitchen items (which is basically the same as not using it but just treating it like another kitchen cabinet instead of having it sit empty).

So only 1% are really using it for something "other" that might merit a headline of "wait WHAT?"  Everyone else moved into a house or apartment or whatever with a dishwasher they never wanted and are just not using it (and some choose to use the space for something still dish/kitchen-related).

moved into a house or apartment or whatever with a dishwasher they never wanted


Yeah, I never understood the concept of rinsing a dish and then sitting it in the dishwasher until it's full enough to wash. You're already at the sink, dish in hand, water running. Just wash the damn dish.
 
dailygrinds
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

waxbeans: BuckTurgidson: Now let's do in-home exercise machines.

Clothes rack.
Coffee table.
Makeshift bed.


Cat exerciser/personal amusement device.
starecat.comView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
1 out of 6 people own Model M keyboards.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

bughunter: Dildos?


y.yarn.coView Full Size

/no comment
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

dailygrinds: New Rising Sun: Uh huh, okay, so 1/6 use it for "something else" besides washing dishes.  1/6 is roughly 16.6%.  Looking at their survey results, you also get: 5% use it for drying dishes washed by hand, "nothing" for another 5%, and 5% use it for storage of kitchen items (which is basically the same as not using it but just treating it like another kitchen cabinet instead of having it sit empty).

So only 1% are really using it for something "other" that might merit a headline of "wait WHAT?"  Everyone else moved into a house or apartment or whatever with a dishwasher they never wanted and are just not using it (and some choose to use the space for something still dish/kitchen-related).

moved into a house or apartment or whatever with a dishwasher they never wanted

Yeah, I never understood the concept of rinsing a dish and then sitting it in the dishwasher until it's full enough to wash. You're already at the sink, dish in hand, water running. Just wash the damn dish.


the idea is that the dishwasher sanitizes better by nearly boiling everything in water heated beyond human endurance.  i don't know how true this is in actuality tho
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

dailygrinds: waxbeans: BuckTurgidson: Now let's do in-home exercise machines.

Clothes rack.
Coffee table.
Makeshift bed.

Cat exerciser/personal amusement device.
[starecat.com image 459x181] [View Full Size image _x_]


Room-usefulness denier.
Toe stub hazard.
House-spider nursery.
Burden upon your survivors.
 
DarksideHalo
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
All of these people are monsters. Well, close.
I want, and would pay for, a super-nice dishwasher in my mom's house. Convenience and resale value have not been compelling.
Concerns about "so much water!" and "I'll loose cabinet space!" have not been abated
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I'm sure I've been advised by Internet Experts that "you should never wash dishes in a dishwasher".  There's bacteria in there.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
My parents' house came with a crappy Maytag dishwasher. You practically had to wash things by hand before putting crockery in. I bought them a really nice Miele replacement. They still do the damned dishes by hand.

These are the same people for whom I bought SMEG toaster and kettle in matching colors and they said, "They look too nice to use." Goddammit.
 
nuqneh [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
My aunt will not use the dishwasher, because, "It takes too long. What is it doing for 3 hours?"

I, on the other hand, will put anything and everything in the dishwasher. I don't care how long it takes, still far better than having to wash dishes by hand.
 
My Klezmer Metal Cover Band
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

BuckTurgidson: Now let's do in-home exercise machines.


I like the water-rower thingie La Colombiana bought me for my birthday quite a lot.

Quite a lot. I mean, okay, probably when she gets back from Malibu she's not going to be happy at its current bonglike state but I have an evolution in mind anyway. Only works when she's here, though.
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

My Klezmer Metal Cover Band: BuckTurgidson: Now let's do in-home exercise machines.

I like the water-rower thingie La Colombiana bought me for my birthday quite a lot.

Quite a lot. I mean, okay, probably when she gets back from Malibu she's not going to be happy at its current bonglike state but I have an evolution in mind anyway. Only works when she's here, though.


In the meantime it can air-dry a sweatshirt into whatever shape you choose, eh?
 
