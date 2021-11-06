 Skip to content
(Big E Radio)   On Noise Factor tonight at 11PM ET, the show welcomes its first ever guest host. Stories of shenanigans and shows over the last 25 years or so with a soundtrack to match. Econoline Crush, Gob, Snot, Nonpoint, Primus, and more   (bigeradio.com) divider line
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Oh sh*t, it's happening -- it's really happening!!!
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
will post to Main » on 06 Nov 2021 at 10:30 PM (6 hours from now)

Six hours, that can't be right.  That would make it 4:30.... christ, where'd the day go?

/have spent much of the day trying to get a grasp on/somewhat organize the CDs
//I don't know how many Steve Windwood "Chronicle" CDs I need, but the answer to how many I actually have is five ... {shakes head in exasperation/befuddlement}
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I hope tonight delivers!
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
'Standing' by...
 
ANDizzleWI [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
*sets alarm*
 
discgolfguru [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Wow. Snot. Still have that debut CD, great album, sad story.
 
Quick and Dirty [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

I want you to know that your mention of Steve Windwood made me switch to my Yacht Rock station, and I am now listening Whitney Houston's I will always love you.

This is really awkward now, but I'm not even ashamed -- let's go get pizza.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

I had leftover pizza for lunch, how about burritos instead?

It's funny.  I did all the vinyl a couple of months ago & you can see the sharp dividing line where (with the ones I bought at the time & not just accumulated over the years) my musical tastes started to shift right around the same time as things went from analog to digital.  Groups that I'd have most of their actual albums up to say '85 or so, I might only have 1-3 cds after that (which may/may not have been filled in/replaced/in addition to the vinyl over the years).  Others I discovered later on in the 80s+ & have no albums that I bought & a dozen cds.  It's a rather odd accumulation/collection (that I wouldn't mind selling 90% of, finding a buyer though...)

Of course these days 95%+ of everything I listen to is on/in my computer archives.  The last time I did anything with a cd is to rip it into the computer and I can't remember the last time I actually played vinyl (got a player, just not hooked up/no room near where the stereo is).

Deep into first world problems I fully realize.

/volunteering at the library this past decade, I get if not first, at least early cracks at cherry picking any record/cd (books too) donations that come in.  Good stuff, but there's just SO much of it that followed me home.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Recoil Therapy: Of course these days 95%+ of everything I listen to is on/in my computer archives.  The last time I did anything with a cd is to rip it into the computer and I can't remember the last time I actually played vinyl (got a player, just not hooked up/no room near where the stereo is).


Funny you mention that.

My CD collection is no doubt dwarfed by yours, but I probably have close to 300 albums upstairs packed away in a box from when I moved in 2008.

I have multiple computers in my house, but only one still has the aging relic that is a DVD/RW.

I actually bought it not too long ago and it was pretty cheap, HOWEVER, I'm having problems ripping albums. Every once in awhile a truck CD that I have been listening to for a week or two has something I want to put on the show and in some cases that CD is the only copy I have. I don't know if the problem is a technical one with the very ancient computer that it is installed on, or if there's some sort of copyright protection from way back in the day, but goddamn, I just want to digitize some of my old CDs.

The most recent example has been Rainbow Butt Monkeys. I have played 2 RBM songs on the show, but I could not get them off the CD I own. That thing is determined to be a pain in the ass and allow no ripping of any kind, so I had to get them from somewhere else.

So funny that in 2021 we're still in between mediums in some respect.


/just got 13 albums from Bandcamp yesterday
//one band in particular, JESUS, how did I not know about them?!!
 
Quick and Dirty [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

We should be friends.

I mean, if you wouldn't mind, I would totally be friends with you.

I just spent the last 20 minutes staring at a pic of Steve Winwood trying to figure to get a NOISE FACTOR into his t-shirt, and I'm already tired. Because I've never done a PNG before, and all that wild noise.

But YEAH! I'm with you on the music! Like, I totally wouldn't buy any of it anymore, but I've probably spent thousands on my CD collection over the years -- few of which I listen to anymore.

I've been known to rip my own eclectic mix-tape and send it to folks who care (and it can get really weird) so I completely understand about it all -- it's all just crazy!

Am I the only one whose heart still gets warm by the hearth of the vinyl fire? It was either Led Zep or Deep Purple, but those were early good times, and we all wore corduroy, and I swear-to-god, I had a mustache even back when I was 6.

Burritos it is!
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Not going to bother quoting as it's not exactly a fast moving thread...

Anyway, I use Fairstars CD ripper & it hasn't given me any problems (& works with anything from XP to W10 so if you can wake the hamster up, it should work on your machine).

/rough estimate is 2500 or so.  Lots of great stuff & even more "Why did I bring this home, I know it was only 50 cents but...".  Alphabetizing is a good thing...sort of.  There's far too many of "Hey this is a good album, I should grab it..." which is how I wound up with five of Windwood's Chronicles (& a similar amount of Petty's Full Moon Fever...sigh)
//I foresee a lot of culling/setting aside for a trip to the 'local' record store (local being 25 miles away...alas) in my future
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Quick and Dirty: We should be friends.

I mean, if you wouldn't mind, I would totally be friends with you.


I thought we were, I mean we spend every Saturday night hanging out together...

Yeah, there are only a few bands that I'll buy new stuff from, mainly because I want to support them & tend to buy directly from them so they get the biggest cut.  Everything else that gets added to the hoard tends to come from the library - I mean, when someone donates a half dozen or so Dylan albums from the 60s, I may not ever listen to them but they WILL follow me home after tossing $5 into the library's lockbox (and hope that that 'someday' buyer will give me a nice ROI...)

Totally get the eclectic mix too.  Right now on the computer some Police from Reggatta de Blanc is playing, Sinatra was right before them & Iron Maiden was before that.  I like it though & as it's just me & the cats at the moment listening to it...

Unfortunately right now I'm in that ugly place where I don't want to invest the time into really listening to anyone now to really get to like them & being SO fed up with some bands/their songs being overplayed that I could go the rest of my life & not miss those songs (Freebird, Stairway, Tom Sawyer, etc, etc, etc).  Oh well, plenty of deep cuts on those bands I do know & like to toss onto a playlist (which just picked Marillion's Warm Wet Circles for me to enjoy)
 
Quick and Dirty [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

You have no idea how much time I spent on those shoops.  :)
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Oh, & for any of you characters with a more proggy lean, Steve Hackett is touring North American next spring, playing some solo stuff but also doing the entirety of "Seconds Out".  Good prices too (at least when he rolls through around here), 20th row on the aisle were I think about $60 each.

/and for those keeping up on the playlist spreadsheet - Ian Dury & Clever Trevor just came up
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Well I appreciate it.

I put them on Facebook and I share them with the other Big E curators. They are popular.
 
Quick and Dirty [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Right on -- I like how you talk about "the hoard". It's true, it's true! Sometimes I talk about my music collection like I do my outdated computers -- "the hoard". I do feel we're on the same plane!

But yeah, you also speak wisely about being in that ugly place. I had a girlfriend once who insisted -- insisted that she could listen to the same song she loved over-and-over again. I don't know if she really meant it, or if she was trying to run me off, but if it was the latter, she succeeded. I DON'T EVEN REMEMBER WHAT THE SONG WAS, BUT THE RELATIONSHIP IS OVER.

Maybe she was doing some sort of Manchurian mind-f*ck on me? Because I can't get The Eagles out of my head. I really don't want them there, but they're there -- getout, getout, getout.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would like it known for the record that I'm drinking Canadian & coke tonight in honor of Noise Factor & NOT because I'm rooting in any way, shape, or form for the Flames...
 
Quick and Dirty [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
We've all got to prime ourselves for Noise Factor.

Some of us watch hockey & drink whiskey & coke.

Some of us watch Madonna & drink beer.

Either way, I think we can come to an international, intentional conclusion: Noise Factor & storyteime with Rev & Friends can't come soon enough.

One hour to go!
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Quick and Dirty: We've all got to prime ourselves for Noise Factor.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ANDizzleWI [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Shoulda bought some booze.  Gotta practice up some bass lines after the show so I don't look utterly unprepared at rehearsal tomorrow for the show next Saturday.  Ah well.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Quick and Dirty [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Is that a frothy hot mug?!?  That's a frothy hot mug!
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I do hope that you're telling Kerry both that we're contributing to her worldwide demographics & that her show is better than that weird guy who follows her...
 
