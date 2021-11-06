 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Science.org)   Farking science, how does it work? Thus: Practicing social distancing while wearing masks on public transport during peak hours reduced infection rates by 98.1%. We would be done with this thing if we were minus a bunch of spoiled clingy toddlers   (science.org) divider line
32
    More: Sick, Public transport, Transportation planning, Infectious disease, major public transportation systems, highest market shares of public transportation, use of masks, South Korea, Infection  
•       •       •

316 clicks; posted to Main » and STEM » on 06 Nov 2021 at 7:17 PM (32 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



32 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
JustSurfin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Sadly, this is research built on a sound methodological plan, was well-executed and has high confidence, and will be ignored by the racist redneck plague rats because a) non-USA science doesn't count, b) science doesn't matter at all, actually and c) there is math.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Ignoramuses are going to ignoramus.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
We have been outsmarted by a virus 🦠

/It has successfully used the internet to help itself spread. I wonder what other misfortunes will do the same.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The numbers ARE getting better regardless, probably because we've run out of uninfected to keep spreading covid.
 
aerojockey [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
No, we wouldn't be over it because masks work only as long as you're wearing them, so as soon as you stop it'd start spreading again.  And no matter how much you hate the spoiled clingy toddlers it doesn't make this myth true.  Stop repeating it.

The only two things that can make us over it are complete eradication, or immunity.
 
Dafatone
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I live in an area that's done with masks. It sucks.
 
gar1013
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Subby has never ridden the subway in NYC.

You're lucky if you get six inches of personal space - forget about six feet of social distancing.

BART, Metro, the T....show me a mass transit system that allows for six feet of social distancing during the time periods that involve 80% of its ridership.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I just don't shower and eat lots of indigestible fiber.
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

JustSurfin: Sadly, this is research built on a sound methodological plan, was well-executed and has high confidence, and will be ignored by the racist redneck plague rats because a) non-USA science doesn't count, b) science doesn't matter at all, actually and c) there is math.


Real Americans don't need no fancy science or book learnin'! The only books they need are The Holy Bible and The Art of the Deal. God didn't talk about no viruses so they're fake and don't let any "experts" with their "education" tell you different.
 
Phins [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

JustSurfin: Sadly, this is research built on a sound methodological plan, was well-executed and has high confidence, and will be ignored by the racist redneck plague rats because a) non-USA science doesn't count, b) science doesn't matter at all, actually and c) there is math.


Also, it was done in a foreign country, that doesn't mean it would work in 'murica.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
But I've been assured by some on fark that masks don't work so...FAKE NEWS!
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: But I've been assured by some on fark that masks don't work so...FAKE NEWS!


I think that was a photoshop conversation.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

thehellisthis: abhorrent1: But I've been assured by some on fark that masks don't work so...FAKE NEWS!

I think that was a photoshop conversation.


Oh no, there are a number of regular trolls who like to casually drop "there's no real proof masks work" into their baited posts
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

aerojockey: No, we wouldn't be over it because masks work only as long as you're wearing them, so as soon as you stop it'd start spreading again.  And no matter how much you hate the spoiled clingy toddlers it doesn't make this myth true.  Stop repeating it.

The only two things that can make us over it are complete eradication, or immunity.


Steps to vaccine induced herd immunity

1. Stop the spread ...

Steps to eradicating a disease:

1. See above
 
munko
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Tyrosine: JustSurfin: Sadly, this is research built on a sound methodological plan, was well-executed and has high confidence, and will be ignored by the racist redneck plague rats because a) non-USA science doesn't count, b) science doesn't matter at all, actually and c) there is math.

Real Americans don't need no fancy science or book learnin'! The only books they need are The Holy Bible and The Art of the Deal. God didn't talk about no viruses so they're fake and don't let any "experts" with their "education" tell you different.


they have good population control and are a small Island Nation.  Anti-vaxxers options are limited to escaping to the North.
 
TheManofPA
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
So I spent 6 weeks over in SK last year late summer with finalizing adoption and their setup was legit. Both times I arrived, 2 weeks quarantine and while the food was lukewarm, everyone I met along the way was helpful and great about it. Their contact tracing was amazing. Use an app, scan in at a major sites and only get contact if you were at risk. If app didn't work, sign in on paper sheet. Masks everywhere to the point that beyond during the process of eating, I didn't see anyone local with a mask down below face. Sadly, the one that stood out and I wish I was making this up, was a dude getting out of quarantine that I could see from my room wearing a big as American flag eagle shirt who lit up a cigarette right near everyone else waiting for bus.

While they had the vaccine late, they've blown past the US in vax rate with basically 80 percent 1 dose, 75 percent fully. For comparison in Ohio, our covid case rate is little under 20X worse than them/40X worse on death rate (scaled for population). Yeah, I've been jealous after seeing competent things being done in person and then coming back here to NO VAX/MASK HURTY FACEY!
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: thehellisthis: abhorrent1: But I've been assured by some on fark that masks don't work so...FAKE NEWS!

I think that was a photoshop conversation.

Oh no, there are a number of regular trolls who like to casually drop "there's no real proof masks work" into their baited posts


yeah, there's a decent slice of honey baked crazy between our two posts.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

munko: Tyrosine: JustSurfin: Sadly, this is research built on a sound methodological plan, was well-executed and has high confidence, and will be ignored by the racist redneck plague rats because a) non-USA science doesn't count, b) science doesn't matter at all, actually and c) there is math.

Real Americans don't need no fancy science or book learnin'! The only books they need are The Holy Bible and The Art of the Deal. God didn't talk about no viruses so they're fake and don't let any "experts" with their "education" tell you different.

they have good population control and are a small Island Nation.  Anti-vaxxers options are limited to escaping to the North.


Worst Korea is an island? Though they do have the option to escape to the north, to Best Korea.
 
aerojockey [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: aerojockey: No, we wouldn't be over it because masks work only as long as you're wearing them, so as soon as you stop it'd start spreading again.  And no matter how much you hate the spoiled clingy toddlers it doesn't make this myth true.  Stop repeating it.

The only two things that can make us over it are complete eradication, or immunity.

Steps to vaccine induced herd immunity

1. Stop the spread ...

Steps to eradicating a disease:

1. See above


First one, Nope, second one, it's not enough.  Masking alone was never going to get us out of this.  Stop repeating this myth.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
This will fall on deaf ears. Mostly because there's idiots out there like Aaron Rodgers who will spout off nonsense and they will say Aaron said blah blah blah. On that note, I just read a statement from Aaron Rodgers and it was all about him. Not that should be a big surprise, I suppose. He said the reason he lied is that the media was on a witchhunt to find unvaccinated people so he lied to protect himself. He went on to say that his immune system is strong enough to not have to worry and now that he has the virus he will come out of this stronger than ever. Absolutely no mention of regard for the people that he could've exposed who maybe don't have his superman genes. The guy is a farking jack off. And unfortunately, a lot of these dorks listen to him because he's their hero. Personally, I prefer to get my medical information from scientists, not a jock - but that's just me.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

hissatsu: Worst Korea is an island? Though they do have the option to escape to the north, to Best Korea.


media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

edmo: [Fark user image image 213x213]


Hair Love | Oscar®-Winning Short Film (Full) | Sony Pictures Animation
Youtube kNw8V_Fkw28
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

aerojockey: thealgorerhythm: aerojockey: No, we wouldn't be over it because masks work only as long as you're wearing them, so as soon as you stop it'd start spreading again.  And no matter how much you hate the spoiled clingy toddlers it doesn't make this myth true.  Stop repeating it.

The only two things that can make us over it are complete eradication, or immunity.

Steps to vaccine induced herd immunity

1. Stop the spread ...

Steps to eradicating a disease:

1. See above

First one, Nope, second one, it's not enough.  Masking alone was never going to get us out of this.  Stop repeating this myth.


Fark really needs a stronger disinformation policy
 
spleef420
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: We have been outsmarted by a virus 🦠

/It has successfully used the internet to help itself spread. I wonder what other misfortunes will do the same.


First virus to cross the man/machine barrier.

We're proper farked.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
How exactly does one practice social distancing on mass transit during peak hours? How does that work in a standing-room-only bus or train?
 
HairBolus
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

JustSurfin: Sadly, this is research built on a sound methodological plan, was well-executed and has high confidence, and will be ignored by the racist redneck plague rats because a) non-USA science doesn't count, b) science doesn't matter at all, actually and c) there is math.


Headline;
> Practicing social distancing while wearing masks on public transport during peak hours reduced infection rates by 98.1%.

um, they are comparing South Korea rates to some model, not some other real world population.
It may be a good model but I don't see it being validated against other real world populations.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
And you know it is mutating
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I'm looking at a guy in an unmasked, unvaccinated, unafraid, unapologetic shirt sneeze all over the salad bar sneeze guard as glance up from this reading this tweet.
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

thealgorerhythm: aerojockey: thealgorerhythm: aerojockey: No, we wouldn't be over it because masks work only as long as you're wearing them, so as soon as you stop it'd start spreading again.  And no matter how much you hate the spoiled clingy toddlers it doesn't make this myth true.  Stop repeating it.

The only two things that can make us over it are complete eradication, or immunity.

Steps to vaccine induced herd immunity

1. Stop the spread ...

Steps to eradicating a disease:

1. See above

First one, Nope, second one, it's not enough.  Masking alone was never going to get us out of this.  Stop repeating this myth.

Fark really needs a stronger disinformation policy


I still tend to nostalgically/drunkenenly classify [REDACTED] several steps above ZuckerBotRealDoll, but, agreed.
 
flood222
‘’ less than a minute ago  
blah blah blah

immune system
 
Displayed 32 of 32 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.