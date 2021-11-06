 Skip to content
(Times Union)   Man who doused himself with hand sanitizer gets whole-body sanitized after police tase him and he bursts into flames   (timesunion.com) divider line
Drunken Rampage
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Hold my handcuffs and watch this while I light him up!
 
EvilElecBlanket
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
What's his Fark handle?
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Alcohol is volatile. This isn't hand sanitizer that he put on an hour ago.

Did the cops see him douse himself and do this knowingly?
 
bughunter
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Reminds me of an episode of E.R., back when they seemed to be stealing gags from alt.tasteless

/but alcohol wipes
//and spontaneous combustion
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Should've bean bagged him first then fried his ass
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

MurphyMurphy: Alcohol is volatile. This isn't hand sanitizer that he put on an hour ago.

Did the cops see him douse himself and do this knowingly?


Cops do not get prizes for attempted chemistry
 
thomasvista
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Was his name Frank Reynolds?
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Darling said his officers are not equipped with body cameras, but there are video cameras in the police station.

How the fark does that help.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
a celebrated athlete at Catskill High School more than a decade ago

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

EvilElecBlanket: What's his Fark handle?


Fark user image
 
MythDragon
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Add the fire, and he's double sterilized.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

MurphyMurphy: Alcohol is volatile. This isn't hand sanitizer that he put on an hour ago.

Did the cops see him douse himself and do this knowingly?


FTA:  A law enforcement source briefed on the investigation said that Jones had stripped off some his clothing in the police station and doused himself with hand sanitizer in front of officers before they tasered him.

That's some great police work there, Lou.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fire has a way of solving problems, sure you will have new problems but the old one is gone.
 
kyleaugustus [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

bughunter: Reminds me of an episode of E.R., back when they seemed to be stealing gags from alt.tasteless

/but alcohol wipes
//and spontaneous combustion


There have been real-life burn injuries for patients due to a combination of cleaning alcohol and oxygen administered. Airways can fairly easily catch fire during surgery and are incredibly damaging.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: Darling said his officers are not equipped with body cameras, but there are video cameras in the police station.

How the fark does that help.


Dude was in the police station.  He showed up on his own and "got into a confrontation" inside the station.
 
Vacation Bible School
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: Darling said his officers are not equipped with body cameras, but there are video cameras in the police station.

How the fark does that help.


Keeps the front counter staff from skimming off the till.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Maybe the police shouldn't be tasing people covered in flammable chemicals.

Maybe the police shouldn't be tasing people.

Maybe the police shouldn't be.
 
