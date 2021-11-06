 Skip to content
(YouTube) The "Hey, let's film ourselves harassing a shop owner" quickly turns into "Hey, let's film ourselves getting arrested" (youtube.com)
104
    More: Dumbass  
•       •       •

posted to Main » on 06 Nov 2021 at 3:14 PM



104 Comments
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
What part of "We have the right to refuse service to anyone" don't these anti-mask assholes get?

Also, pro tip: when you're being interviewed by the police, it's probably not a good idea to accuse the police of "furthering their unlawful racketeering activity".
 
dammit just give me a login [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I'd like to buy her a shotgun for her next encounter.
 
Sunidesus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"Why yes officer here is the footage of us starting a confrontation and then assaulting a woman."
"Wait, why are you arresting us?"

I hope someday they will understand why what they did was wrong, but I doubt it.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Sunidesus: "Why yes officer here is the footage of us starting a confrontation and then assaulting a woman."


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The guy is all quoting the constitution about public accomidations.
"No Shirt, No Shoes, No Mask, No Service"
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

OldRod: What part of "We have the right to refuse service to anyone" don't these anti-mask assholes get?

Also, pro tip: when you're being interviewed by the police, it's probably not a good idea to accuse the police of "furthering their unlawful racketeering activity".


Refusing to serve a gay couple who want a wedding cake? Well business have the constitution right to refuse service.
Refusing to serve someone who refuses to wear a mask? How dare you violate our constitutional rights?!
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I blame YouTube.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

dammit just give me a login: I'd like to buy her a shotgun for her next encounter.


Well, in theory.  But there's no point if she's just going to walk up to the criminal with it.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: OldRod: What part of "We have the right to refuse service to anyone" don't these anti-mask assholes get?

Also, pro tip: when you're being interviewed by the police, it's probably not a good idea to accuse the police of "furthering their unlawful racketeering activity".

Refusing to serve a gay couple who want a wedding cake? Well business have the constitution right to refuse service.
Refusing to serve someone who refuses to wear a mask? How dare you violate our constitutional rights?!


Oh look, it's another clever moron who's going to pretend they don't understand the defining difference between a protected class and a non protected class.  I'm not even going to explain further, because you've been told a hundred times, and are still going to pretend that you're too stupid to understand the not so subtle difference.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: OldRod: What part of "We have the right to refuse service to anyone" don't these anti-mask assholes get?

Also, pro tip: when you're being interviewed by the police, it's probably not a good idea to accuse the police of "furthering their unlawful racketeering activity".

Refusing to serve a gay couple who want a wedding cake? Well business have the constitution right to refuse service.
Refusing to serve someone who refuses to wear a mask? How dare you violate our constitutional rights?!


You'd have a point if there wasn't a statewide mask mandate. But what is a reasonably easy thing to verify when it comes to being farking dumb? Do they have a 'no gay cakes' mandate in the obvious shiathole you live in?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
From the bakery website:

Thank you all for your amazing support.
However, we CANNOT accept any more orders atthis time.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

arrogantbastich: Carter Pewterschmidt: OldRod: What part of "We have the right to refuse service to anyone" don't these anti-mask assholes get?

Also, pro tip: when you're being interviewed by the police, it's probably not a good idea to accuse the police of "furthering their unlawful racketeering activity".

Refusing to serve a gay couple who want a wedding cake? Well business have the constitution right to refuse service.
Refusing to serve someone who refuses to wear a mask? How dare you violate our constitutional rights?!

You'd have a point if there wasn't a statewide mask mandate. But what is a reasonably easy thing to verify when it comes to being farking dumb? Do they have a 'no gay cakes' mandate in the obvious shiathole you live in?


You do know my comment is supporting the shopkeeper, and the mask mandate, right?

Ker_Thwap: Carter Pewterschmidt: OldRod: What part of "We have the right to refuse service to anyone" don't these anti-mask assholes get?

Also, pro tip: when you're being interviewed by the police, it's probably not a good idea to accuse the police of "furthering their unlawful racketeering activity".

Refusing to serve a gay couple who want a wedding cake? Well business have the constitution right to refuse service.
Refusing to serve someone who refuses to wear a mask? How dare you violate our constitutional rights?!

Oh look, it's another clever moron who's going to pretend they don't understand the defining difference between a protected class and a non protected class.  I'm not even going to explain further, because you've been told a hundred times, and are still going to pretend that you're too stupid to understand the not so subtle difference.


Oh look, another moron who doesn't understand my comment was siding with the gay couple and with the mask mandate.....

I was attacking the people who insist they have the right to refuse to serve gay couples but then say stores do not have the right to refuse them, the Venn diagram of anti gay marriage and anti maskers having a considerable overlap from what I see.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Here is my comment in the meme I stole it from, because I was on my phone and didn't have the meme when I posted.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
pics.me.meView Full Size
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: arrogantbastich: Carter Pewterschmidt: OldRod: What part of "We have the right to refuse service to anyone" don't these anti-mask assholes get?

Also, pro tip: when you're being interviewed by the police, it's probably not a good idea to accuse the police of "furthering their unlawful racketeering activity".

Refusing to serve a gay couple who want a wedding cake? Well business have the constitution right to refuse service.
Refusing to serve someone who refuses to wear a mask? How dare you violate our constitutional rights?!

You'd have a point if there wasn't a statewide mask mandate. But what is a reasonably easy thing to verify when it comes to being farking dumb? Do they have a 'no gay cakes' mandate in the obvious shiathole you live in?

You do know my comment is supporting the shopkeeper, and the mask mandate, right?

Ker_Thwap: Carter Pewterschmidt: OldRod: What part of "We have the right to refuse service to anyone" don't these anti-mask assholes get?

Also, pro tip: when you're being interviewed by the police, it's probably not a good idea to accuse the police of "furthering their unlawful racketeering activity".

Refusing to serve a gay couple who want a wedding cake? Well business have the constitution right to refuse service.
Refusing to serve someone who refuses to wear a mask? How dare you violate our constitutional rights?!

Oh look, it's another clever moron who's going to pretend they don't understand the defining difference between a protected class and a non protected class.  I'm not even going to explain further, because you've been told a hundred times, and are still going to pretend that you're too stupid to understand the not so subtle difference.

Oh look, another moron who doesn't understand my comment was siding with the gay couple and with the mask mandate.....

I was attacking the people who insist they have the right to refuse to serve gay couples but then say stores do not have the right to refuse them, the Venn diagram of anti gay marr ...


Apologies
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Ker_Thwap: Apologies


It's cool. Without the context of the meme I can see how it could have been taken the wrong way. Maybe I should have added a bunch more exclamation marks?
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Marcus Aurelius: I blame YouTube.


Indeed.

See "First Amendment Auditors" for more inane asshattery.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I guess they did their own research.
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

make me some tea: I guess they did their own research.


Seems they missed the part of the library called "Law."
 
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It hurts my soul that the US has become this stupid.

Or, it has always been this way, we're just now forced to look at it in real time.

/starting to feel that it is the latter
 
maniacbastard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HedlessChickn: It hurts my soul that the US has become this stupid.

Or, it has always been this way, we're just now forced to look at it in real time.

/starting to feel that it is the latter


We have always been this stupid. But in a world where you cannot broadcast your stupidity to millions instantaneously, we were less motivated to plan and film our stupidity.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We've died. This is how people behave in Hell.

/Or maybe it's just me who has died.
//But this Hell.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you're going to defend yourself with a bat...don't let them get too close.

/ The owner demonstrated how not to defend yourself with a baseball bat.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 1 hour ago  

optikeye: The guy is all quoting the constitution about public accomidations.
"No Shirt, No Shoes, No Mask, No Service"


I won't go into any store that has a "No shirt, no shoes, no service" sign. I'm cool with the "no shirt" thing, but I prefer stores with good service, and I want to keep my shoes on.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Haha, nice.
 
fat boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She pushed the owner at :54. enough said
 
Meat's dream [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've spent some time in Eugene.  Visited Portland too several times.  I absolutely love the Oregon coast.  I've often considered moving there.  But damn, in the last 10 years or so, it seems that whole state is turning into Florida on the Pacific.  What the hell Oregon?  You used to be cool!
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From what I've read, these assclowns have a history of going around to places just to start up sh*t and filming it, thinking that they're the real heroes.

And what did that attention-seeking get them? Harassment charges. Which also should include Assault and misdemeanor theft (for stealing the shop owner's bat).

No surprise that this happened in Portland.
 
SafetyThird
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Look at me! Look at me!
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: If you're going to defend yourself with a bat...don't let them get too close.

/ The owner demonstrated how not to defend yourself with a baseball bat.


It's better to grab the bat at each end and use the bat to push the person away.  You have a better grip on it and using it in this defensive method means you're less likely to look like you're assaulting someone.

/I learned this from one of Jello Biafra's "WWJD" videos...
 
Tannhauser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I say the magic words, the cops have to arrest the woman I assaulted and buy me donuts.
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: From what I've read, these assclowns have a history of going around to places just to start up sh*t and filming it, thinking that they're the real heroes.

And what did that attention-seeking get them? Harassment charges. Which also should include Assault and misdemeanor theft (for stealing the shop owner's bat).

No surprise that this happened in Portland.


Surprised the hell out of me, since it happened in Eugene.
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I saw this yesterday.  Both of these chucklefarks have a pretty extensive criminal history, and it turns out the guy apparently had a gun on him.

If the owner had actually used that bat this may have gone down very differently, and a lot more tragically.
 
J45Picker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Note to self: Never use a weapon someone can easily take away from you. (On the other hand, you can't shoot someone for not wearing a mask. Can you?)
 
Sombient
‘’ 1 hour ago  

yakmans_dad: We've died. This is how people behave in Hell.


Funny part is, all these morons think they are getting into Heaven.  Hell would be a lot nicer if they just left thank you.
 
GRCooper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"a danger to society, bail denied" - me as judge
 
UndeadPoetsSociety
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Meat's dream: I've spent some time in Eugene.  Visited Portland too several times.  I absolutely love the Oregon coast.  I've often considered moving there.  But damn, in the last 10 years or so, it seems that whole state is turning into Florida on the Pacific.  What the hell Oregon?  You used to be cool!


Nah, it was alsays like this. Visitors tend not to see those bits.
 
Catlenfell
‘’ 1 hour ago  
More assholes trying to become social media influencers. They figure they could edit and sell the footage to a garbage right wing media group and parlay that into a few interviews on Newsmax and OANN.
Maybe Carlson if they lucky.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: I blame YouTube.


Nah. These days, Facebook Live is the self-incrimination website of choice.
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 1 hour ago  

J45Picker: Note to self: Never use a weapon someone can easily take away from you. (On the other hand, you can't shoot someone for not wearing a mask. Can you?)


I mean....you can.

It's not a good idea and not legal, but guns are pretty easily available, the motivation is on you.

Seeing these douches get arrested was worth the rage of watching them pester someone trying to do their job.  "I don't know why they're arresting her...." Really? Most of the rest of us do.
 
Charles of York [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They went in there to start crap and got what they deserved, excellent!
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kubo: make me some tea: I guess they did their own research.

Seems they missed the part of the library called "Law."


Seems to me they were aware of it. They fought the law, and the law won.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sunidesus: "Why yes officer here is the footage of us starting a confrontation and then assaulting a woman."
"Wait, why are you arresting us?"

I hope someday they will understand why what they did was wrong, but I doubt it.


I'm sure it's basically "A Facebook post or maybe just my feelings told me that the law is always on my side, disobeying laws is for libs."
 
powhound
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Storekeeper is lucky she didn't get thunked with her own weapon. If you are going to brandish a weapon you better damn well know how to use it.

Probably a cell phone and dialing 911 would have been more effective.

About the intruders? Were they thrown in an active volcano after being arrested? Why not?
 
mikalmd
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dammit just give me a login: I'd like to buy her a shotgun for her next encounter.


She needs to learn how to properly use a bat first ..
 
fat boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://www.kezi.com/content/news/Two​-​people-charged-with-assault-after-down​town-Eugene-attack--575678451.html

More about the dirtbags
 
mr0x
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: I blame YouTube.


What is up with youtube really?

I set my browser to forget history after each restart.

It takes like 5 minutes for youtube to suggest me some farked up racist shiat. Half the time is its blatant and the other half it is something else hidden as racist.

Maybe its my neighbors or my zip code. But, WTF? Watching that video probably didn't help but seriously youtube?

One time youtube suggested me all semi-naked women stuff. Like an hour of video of some girl trying out her Amazon lingerie haul. And, right next to it some sort of "exercise" video.
 
Al!
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love how he immediately throws the Ms. under the bus when the cops move to arrest him. "I stepped in when two other people were assaulting each other."
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So he was arrested and then posted the video afterwards?
 
