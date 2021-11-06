 Skip to content
 
Farktography Theme of Farktography Contest No. 862: "Shorely You Must Be Joking".
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Welcome to Farktography!

This Week's Theme: "I'm not, and stop calling me Shorely". Show us pictures of shore lines or activities associated with them - the beach's edge, crashing waves on the shoreline, sand castles, shoreline sunsets, etc. Double down with any picture of Pauly Shore at a shore.

Description: Any and all treatments not normally allowed software-wise are allowed/encouraged for this contest: artsy filters, exposure stacking/HDR, tilt-shift fakes, stitching, etc. NOTE: Combining multiple shots or elements thereof in any fashion you desire is fair game, but every pixel in your final image must have started its life as a pixel in a photo that you personally took. All photos used in any way for this contest cannot be used in future contests unless the theme allows for previously used photos.

We ask that before submitting your photos you read and adhere to the following submission rules, including but not limited to the following:
- Submissions must be photographs; screen captures do not count as photographs.
- You must be the original photographer of your entry. Do not submit anyone else's photography as your own.
- You are only allowed to enter a photograph once. Do not submit the same photo to another contest later.
- You may enter 3 photos in each contest as long as each photo is of a different composition.
- Please post each photo separately so they can be voted for individually.

Please note:
The overarching ideal behind Farktography is that image corrections are acceptable, while adding or removing elements in the image (e.g. removing telephone poles, adding Elvis) is not acceptable. Levels, curves, contrast, saturation, crop, and black-and-white conversion tools may be used judiciously, but not to cartoonish or unrealistic extremes. Avoid applying artistic filters for the purpose of mimicking film, tilt-shift, toy camera, etc type effects. HDR and panorama stitching either in-camera or in post processing are not allowed unless specified for a particular theme (true multiple exposures done in-camera are acceptable, however).See the rules for more information on acceptable modifications, or check in at the Farktography Forums.

Legal: All photographers submitting photos to this contest are the legal copyright holders for the photos submitted and the photos are not to be considered free for any other use without written consent from the submitting photographers.
- Drop by the Farktography Forum on Fark (new window) or or Farktography.com (for chatting, critique, techtalk and so on)
- Check stats or review whether you've used a photo before at Bibliostats .
 
Lovesandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user image
 
Lovesandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user image
 
Lovesandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user image
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user image

St. John, USVI

St. John, USVI
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user image

Lugano, Switzerland


Lugano, Switzerland
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user image

Southern coast of Iceland

Southern coast of Iceland
 
Stantz [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Picture taken about 2 hours ago and by chance fits the bill. Hythe, Kent, UK
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user image
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user image

Killdeer chicks


Killdeer chicks
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user image

Green Heron


Green Heron
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user image
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Tumwater Canyon, Leavenworth
 
gorrck [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Rocky Point Sunset

Sunset from Las Conchas, Puerto Penasco, MX
 
gorrck [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
ARG_Perito_Moreno_IMGP8926

Who's up for a swim?!?

ARG_Perito_Moreno_IMGP8926

Who's up for a swim?!?
 
gorrck [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Mont_St_Michel_2016_IMGP3803

Mont St. Michel (vertigo)
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


The view of the Atlantic from the North Bubble
Acadia National Park
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user image

Sunset in Bar Harbor, ME


Sunset in Bar Harbor, ME
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Indiana Dunes State Park
Expired Kodak Portra 160NC (I had to throw in at least one film shot)
 
Ldrtchbrd [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Chugach Mountains, just south of Anchorage
 
Ldrtchbrd [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Myrtle Beach at night, South Carolina
(still trying to get the hang of this nighttime photography stuff, but this was the best one I got)
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Ghost Crab by jambayalajo, on Flickr



/Ghost Crab
//Watersound, Florida
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  



/Kure Beach, NC at sunrise
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  



/weathered sign on an old dock
 
Pope Larry II [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image
 
Pope Larry II [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image
 
CiliarySpasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
i.postimg.ccView Full Size
 
CiliarySpasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
i.postimg.ccView Full Size
 
CiliarySpasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Impermanently marking one's shoreline visit.
 
geom_00 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
(1/3)

Turquoise Waters of Kona, Hi

Fark user image
 
geom_00 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
(2/3)

Fish Pond off of Kona, Hi

Fark user image
 
geom_00 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
(3/3)

Obligatory Sunset Picture, Sunset Beach, Oahu

Fark user image
 
DorisLessingCat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user image
 
DorisLessingCat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user image
 
DorisLessingCat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user image
 
Wrongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user image
Lake Superior Fall
Lake Superior Fall
 
bababa
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Shore Bird by Elsinore, on Flickr
 
bababa
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Atlantic Ocean Sunrise by Elsinore, on Flickr
 
bababa
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I stuck this in a Fartist thread once so maybe it's not eligible.

Fark user image

Near Dubrovnik.


Near Dubrovnik.
 
Wrongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
Displayed 43 of 43 comments

