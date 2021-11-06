 Skip to content
 
(Whiskey Riff)   Evicted Texan leaves rental filled to the ceiling with thousands of Bud Light bottles. Tag is for their taste in beer   (whiskeyriff.com) divider line
18
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's why I drink beer that's at least 7%

fark that light bullshiat
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And the real bummer here is that it happened in Texas. In Michigan, you can get 10 cents a bottle.

RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well at least he drank his swill out of bottles.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You don't see that kind of commitment much, anymore
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I suppose that might be enough bud light to catch a buzz once.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My aunt's boyfriend has lived on Natty Lite for several decades now.  He never eats food.  I'm amazed he's still alive.
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
College.
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Shiatlike this is why I never want to be a landlord. Good God. Every year you gotta deal with this bullshiat.
 
Valter
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: My aunt's boyfriend has lived on Natty Lite for several decades now.  He never eats food.  I'm amazed he's still alive.


Beer also has calories. By your estimation I'm not surprised he is currently alive. The question is when he dies and how.

/still, natty light
//gross
 
Tom_Slick
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Hasn't this picture been circulating the Internet for I don't know over 10 years
 
fredbox [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
What's their Fark handle?
 
chewd
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Probably one of those towns where you have to pay for your own trash pickup, so everybody burns their trash... and of course beer bottles dont burn.
 
fat boy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
At least he didn't refill them

TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Valter: markie_farkie: My aunt's boyfriend has lived on Natty Lite for several decades now.  He never eats food.  I'm amazed he's still alive.

Beer also has calories. By your estimation I'm not surprised he is currently alive. The question is when he dies and how.

/still, natty light
//gross


I did hear one NPR episode where they interviewed a medical type person. Apparently many alcoholics get a majority of their daily caloric intake from their chosen drink.

I also take vitamins.
 
skybird659 [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
THERE'S your glass shortage problem. Probably ashamed to be seen throwing away that many bottles of 'NOT Lonestar'!
/Texas tag needed.
//BTW, 'light' refers to calories, not alcohol content. Still 5%, just tastes like H2O
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Dad?
 
Veloram
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: My aunt's boyfriend has lived on Natty Lite for several decades now.  He never eats food.  I'm amazed he's still alive.


Ten beers per day can net you 100% of your recommended daily value of vitamin B6, about 30% on protein and 40% on net carbohydrates. Its actually a really good base for nutritional needs. Liquid bread indeed.
 
bughunter
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I may have forfeited one or two deposits like that.

/but it was Fuller's and McEwan's
//or at least Bass if I was desperate
 
