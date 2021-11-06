 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC-US)   Hike Lebanon (no, seriously)   (bbc.com) divider line
11
    More: Cool, Lebanon, Michel Moufarege, Hiking, favourite hike, mountains of the country, hills of Lebanon, Beirut, dozen hikers  
•       •       •

333 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Nov 2021 at 2:38 PM (38 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hike Lebanon they said.
Then I took a bomb to my Marine base.

/too soon?
//yes, I'm old
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You're supposed to say"Omaha".
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If Lebanon wants to be fixed they need a completely new constitution without any quotas with regards to religion. If they want to be unified they must ban political parties that are based upon religion. Lebanon should become a secular society.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Get baked and wander around? Could be fun for a hot minute.
 
Peach_Fuz [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I do quite often.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

cman: If Lebanon wants to be fixed they need a completely new constitution without any quotas with regards to religion. If they want to be unified they must ban political parties that are based upon religion. Lebanon should become a secular society.


If religious people could be reasoned with, there would be no religious people.
 
Valter
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I would love to visit Lebanon! The food sounds utterly fantastic, the views are wonderful, and the feeling you might get is like you belong to a home far from your own.

Just let me know when the terrorist groups stop shooting up or bombing the place.
 
ChubbyTiger
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Lebanese food is among the best in the world. I'd love to visit. But they need to sort some shiat out first.
 
Rock Krenn
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

cman: If Lebanon wants to be fixed they need a completely new constitution without any quotas with regards to religion. If they want to be unified they must ban political parties that are based upon religion. Lebanon should become a secular society.


I agree but I think the U.S. should implement this fine idea first and show Lebanon how to get it done.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Based on the amount of Subarus in trailhead parking lots I had long assumed that Lebanese were avid outdoor recreationalists.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

ChubbyTiger: Lebanese food is among the best in the world. I'd love to visit. But they need to sort some shiat out first.


I've known a few people who lived in Beirut before the 1975 civil war.  They basically described it as a slice of heaven.  I was very happy when the war ended, but there are so many factions and endemic corrpution it's never really had much of a chance.
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.