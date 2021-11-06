 Skip to content
 
(Some Guy)   Not News: Fake vaccination cards. News: Doctors giving water vaccinations to provide "real" fake vaccination cards. Fark: Doctors give real vaccinations to people who think they're getting water vaccines because fark them   (keeptalkinggreece.com) divider line
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Farkers suggested this over a year ago.

Glad to know we hsve Greek people here.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I dunno, this seems to cross several lines.
Medical treatment without consent is a problem (circumcision thread!!!).

Administering medical treatment when the patient requested the opposite treatment is a problem.

Taking a bribe and administering a medical treatment opposite to what the patient requested without consent is a problem.

Plague rats trying to game the system and bribe medical professionals is a problem.

This is a line-crossing rave.

Stands With A Tiny Fist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, it's more duplicitous and still somehow more ethical than my idea, which was vaccine dart guns.
 
Therion [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Stands With A Tiny Fist: Well, it's more duplicitous and still somehow more ethical than my idea, which was vaccine dart guns.


Fired from helicopters on crowds of anti-vaxxers, "Butcher of Bakersfield" style -

Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Two wrongs make a right.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

fat boy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Did you get a Vaccination card?  then you got a vaccine shot.

Bribe?  that was a tip

Russ1642
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
When the patients feel like crap the next day they know they've been had.
 
