 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Tampa Bay Times)   I would say, "before you go to bed tonight remember to set your clocks back," but most clocks these days automatically do that. This is your official Fark bi-annual biatching and moaning daylight saving thread   (tampabay.com) divider line
52
    More: PSA, Daylight saving time, standard time, hour of daylight, Ron Fandrick of New Port Richey, J. Michael Munger of St. Petersburg, permanent Daylight, Hate Standard Time, less hour of sleep  
•       •       •

120 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Nov 2021 at 12:46 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



52 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Hearts!
Sleeping patterns!
Babies!
Cortisol!
Pets!
Daylight after 9-5 job!
Waking up in the dark!
Wah!

/we should leave time alone. Why we gotta f*ck with everything?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Spoiler alert...you don't get more or less sleep.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

educated: Hearts!
Sleeping patterns!
Babies!
Cortisol!
Pets!
Daylight after 9-5 job!
Waking up in the dark!
Wah!

/we should leave time alone. Why we gotta f*ck with everything?


THIS

Pretty arrogant of us to mess around with fundamental celestial mechanics.
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Daniel Tosh - Daylight Savings
Youtube UsMu7bZU44M
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Oven
Microwave
Coffee Maker
& one vehicle

Should be manageable
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I am one of those few who really don't care about changing clocks.  Doesn't seem worth all the hysteria people have on the issue.
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
IS THAT TODAY?????  WHEN????

This means that I'll have to stay an extra hour at work.  Goddamit, this is an outrage!
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
My sleeping pattern changed about two weeks ago, like it always has
you'll get over it
 
Cake Hunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

cryinoutloud: IS THAT TODAY?????  WHEN????

This means that I'll have to stay an extra hour at work.  Goddamit, this is an outrage!


It happens at 3pm this afternoon.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Mad Scientist: I am one of those few who really don't care about changing clocks.  Doesn't seem worth all the hysteria people have on the issue.


It's funny. In another thread yesterday I was pointing out how the fashion of the day is outrage. Many people are outraged at stupid things because it's fashionable and they do so because the internet tells them to.
Of course that got the reaction from some folks around here that one would expect.

Then during the voting last night Robert Reich, who is one smart guy and should be listened to, said the same thing almost word for word. I chuckled because I knew I was the only one who overlapped both conversations.

People are herd animals and many do what they are told, even if it's subconsciously. Now people are being told to be angry and pissed off.

Not going to end well.
 
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I used to love the night clocks are set back an hour. That was one more hour before the bar had to close.
 
sdd2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cake Hunter: cryinoutloud: IS THAT TODAY?????  WHEN????

This means that I'll have to stay an extra hour at work.  Goddamit, this is an outrage!

It happens at 3pm this afternoon.


A.M. vs P.M. Now how does that work?
 
KimHoppes [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Two wall clocks
My watch
Two vehicles
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
The clock in my car will finally be right again!

/I'll have to change the ones on my stove and microwave though.
 
iToad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Mad Scientist: I am one of those few who really don't care about changing clocks.  Doesn't seem worth all the hysteria people have on the issue.

...

Now people are being told to be angry and pissed off.

Not going to end well.


Welcome to social media. Enjoy your stay.
 
jclaggett
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Valter
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I have a secret trick I use whenever daylight saving time begins or ends.

The clocks that aren't automatic don't get changed.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I so liked not having daylight savings where I grew up in the Caribbean. Remember having to set my watch back coming up to New England during winter vacation.
 
OccamsWhiskers
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
You might think daylight savings is stupidly confusing and complicated. But you'd probably still be surprised at how complicated the software systems are for displaying historical (and future!) date/time values are to users all over the world. And it just grows more complex every time a country, province, state, county, shire, etc makes some adjustment to the local rules.

Best part is, end users who try to look carefully at it still think something's wrong. Explaining how a specific example is working correctly typically calls for a 15 minute discussion and 24 square feet of whiteboard space.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
We had DST during WW1, but most places went back to regular time until the 40s. I noticed that last night in my reading: The Big Sleep. It's set in the early 30s. The action begins in early October but LA is completely dark by 7. I'd read the book before and had never picked up on that and it was an odd feeling to notice real life intruding.
 
loral
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I like the clock changes.  Out of all inconveniences in my life, changing the time 2X a year is nothing.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Working in the service industry in college, I legit hated the fall time change because it meant working an extra hour that Saturday night, and customers being extra drunk at closing time. Now, though, it's just a 25 hour Sunday. Not sure what there is to complain about there. Oh no, an extra hour of drinking coffee and surfing the internet, how ever will I cope.
 
iseetheghost
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
In Alabama we just set ours back 100 years.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Sigh. Another thing I get left out of. Since I retired, I get no weekends, no holidays, no clock changes and no mornings. Life is tough.

:)
 
CivilizedTiger
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
My ONE SECRET TRICK for dealing with Daylight Saving (people hate this):

Move to Arizona

/ Not valid in Navajo country
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
You can't make me change my clocks.  I'll just lay down here on the floor in Costco if you try to make me.
 
Saturn5
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

iseetheghost: In Alabama we just set ours back 100 years.


Yeah, but you never set it forward in the Spring, you just keep going backwards.
 
Soulless Carbon Rod
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
quickmeme.comView Full Size
 
apotheosis27
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Mad Scientist: I am one of those few who really don't care about changing clocks.  Doesn't seem worth all the hysteria people have on the issue.


I like the change. Mixes things up a bit. I'm in FL so the day/night cycle doesn't change much between summer and winter. I imagine it sucks for northerners though.
 
Smackledorfer
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Mad Scientist: I am one of those few who really don't care about changing clocks.  Doesn't seem worth all the hysteria people have on the issue.


Here is why you should gfy:

Just because you get effect X doesn't mean others don't get effect Y.

"I don't know why you are complaining about your broken back. I was in the same accident and my back isn't broken" is a really farking stupid argument.

Next you'll tell people with allergies, migraines, or IBS they are just complaining about nothing. After all, YOU don't have a problem.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

educated: Hearts!
Sleeping patterns!
Babies!
Cortisol!
Pets!
Daylight after 9-5 job!
Waking up in the dark!
Wah!
/we should leave time alone. Why we gotta f*ck with everything?


And no time zones at all. Amiright?
What about no seasons. Those are annoying.
 
Saturn5
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I don't like the time change, but I wish we would stay on DST year-round.  Having an extra hour of daylight in the evening is more valuable to me than an extra hour of daylight in the morning.
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Ugh. I can't wait until my kids see an extra hour to sleep as a positive thing.
 
hlehmann
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
We need to switch permanently to standard time.  I hate this time of year when it doesn't even get light outside until 7:00 AM.  Don't like it?  Go to bed at  normal hour and get up at a normal hour.

/ yeah, I'm a boomer.
 
Alwysadydrmr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Anything to delay work on Monday just a tad longer.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

FarkingChas: educated: Hearts!
Sleeping patterns!
Babies!
Cortisol!
Pets!
Daylight after 9-5 job!
Waking up in the dark!
Wah!
/we should leave time alone. Why we gotta f*ck with everything?

And no time zones at all. Amiright?
What about no seasons. Those are annoying.


Careful, bud.
Looks like your on a slippery surface leading towards a pool of silly.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

educated: FarkingChas: educated: Hearts!
Sleeping patterns!
Babies!
Cortisol!
Pets!
Daylight after 9-5 job!
Waking up in the dark!
Wah!
/we should leave time alone. Why we gotta f*ck with everything?

And no time zones at all. Amiright?
What about no seasons. Those are annoying.

Careful, bud.
Looks like your on a slippery surface leading towards a pool of silly.


I did not make it all the way? I thought I was swimming in it.
:)
 
hlehmann
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

johnphantom: I so liked not having daylight savings where I grew up in the Caribbean. Remember having to set my watch back coming up to New England during winter vacation.


There's really no point, real or imagined, to DST the closer you get to the equator.
 
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

hlehmann: We need to switch permanently to standard time.  I hate this time of year when it doesn't even get light outside until 7:00 AM.  Don't like it?  Go to bed at  normal hour and get up at a normal hour.

/ yeah, I'm a boomer.


We had no idea.
 
LedLawless
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
With the shifts I ended up with this weekend, the extra hour of sleep will be welcome.
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Mad Scientist: I am one of those few who really don't care about changing clocks.  Doesn't seem worth all the hysteria people have on the issue.


Coordinating your body's circadian rhythms is important enough that evolution has seen fit to equip every cell in your body with a molecular oscillator to keep your body's tissues working in step, and has fitted your brain with a robust central oscillator to coordinate all of your tissue and organ clocks. When they fall out of synch, you probably feel like crap (the most common cause is literal jet lag, but shift work does it, also) and it takes a day or more for all of the necessary phase shifts to work their way through your system and put you and your body clocks back to rights. In the mean time, you are not functioning at capacity. Your body systems are not running at peak efficiency. You're more likely to get sick or suffer a cardiac event (not much more, but detectably more) and you're more likely to make mistakes, which is bad if you drive or have a job that entails responsibility and requires alertness, like a surgeon or a machine operator or a parent. Over the long run, repeated jet lag increases your chances of developing cancer.

Is it really worth doing that twice a year to every citizen of a country (invoking the Law of Large Numbers), for no tangible benefit, when it would cost zero dollars to stop?
 
Grebuloner [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Hey Sub-butt, it wouldn't be so bad if it were every two years, but it's a (roughly) semiannual occurrence.

/Captain Pedant refers to himself in the third person as he defies gravity and flies awaaaaaaaaaaay!
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Club/bar night
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Stove
Microwave
Alarm clock
Ancient (1980s) under-cabinet clock radio
Pendulum clock

The only pains in the ass are several security camera DVRs I've installed for people that the "Auto-DST" settings never work, so I have to stop in a couple times a year to correct the time stamps.
 
montreal_medic [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

apotheosis27: Mad Scientist: I am one of those few who really don't care about changing clocks.  Doesn't seem worth all the hysteria people have on the issue.

I like the change. Mixes things up a bit. I'm in FL so the day/night cycle doesn't change much between summer and winter. I imagine it sucks for northerners though.


A bit. It means I'm not getting out of bed in the dark anymore, but I am ending work in the dark

No real difference, just a trade - except needing lights to bbq
 
chucknasty [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: IS THAT TODAY?????  WHEN????

This means that I'll have to stay an extra hour at work.  Goddamit, this is an outrage!


it is technically Sunday early in the morning. but yes tomorrow will be on a different time. worst case you will show up an hour early for work.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
We voted to end that bullsh*t here in California

/So why are we still doing it?
 
Cake Hunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

sdd2000: Cake Hunter: cryinoutloud: IS THAT TODAY?????  WHEN????

This means that I'll have to stay an extra hour at work.  Goddamit, this is an outrage!

It happens at 3pm this afternoon.

A.M. vs P.M. Now how does that work?


one is morning and the other isn't.
 
dennishiding [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Saturn5: I don't like the time change, but I wish we would stay on DST year-round.  Having an extra hour of daylight in the evening is more valuable to me than an extra hour of daylight in the morning.


Abolish daylight wasting time,   I agree.
 
Displayed 50 of 52 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.