(Food and Wine)   Can't argue with the headline. Please pass the biscuits   (foodandwine.com) divider line
39
1219 clicks; posted to Main » and Food » on 06 Nov 2021 at 12:51 PM (53 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



39 Comments     (+0 »)
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
If your gravy recipe contains herbs, mushrooms, or other delicious chunkage, like our Mushroom-and-Herb Gravy with Apple Brandy, the solids will need to be strained out so as to not gum up the works. Same goes for sawmill or sausage gravy and sure, that's a heartbreaker...

That's more than a heartbreaker. That's a dealbreaker.
 
aimtastic [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Many a Thanksgiving I've found that the pan drippings from my roasted turkey were insufficient to produce the quantity of gravy my family demands. Even with Christmas turkey gravy (easier to make more because I can supplement the pan drippings with frozen broth cubes that I made from the Thanksgiving carcass}, I can't imagine making enough gravy to fill one of those things. Only a monster would resort to something that came out of a jar or a packet to make up the difference.
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

aimtastic: Only a monster would resort to something that came out of a jar or a packet to make up the difference.


the same monster who puts that bagged, shredded "coconut" on their ambrosia I'm guessing
 
ImpendingCynic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No thanks to any sort of fountain. I promise you someone stuck their finger in there to get a taste.
 
Percise1
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Then enjoy your heart attack and bypass surgery at age 48, you waddling monstrosity.
 
Percise1
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: No thanks to any sort of fountain. I promise you someone stuck their finger in there to get a taste.


Finger?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: No thanks to any sort of fountain. I promise you someone stuck their finger in there to get a taste.


THIS.

Food fountains: Constantly exposing the food to the air, so it oxidizes faster, cooling the food, so things grow in it, and exposes it to humanity, the grubbiest farking creatures in the world.
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: If your gravy recipe contains herbs, mushrooms, or other delicious chunkage, like our Mushroom-and-Herb Gravy with Apple Brandy, the solids will need to be strained out so as to not gum up the works. Same goes for sawmill or sausage gravy and sure, that's a heartbreaker...

That's more than a heartbreaker. That's a dealbreaker.


You hate it just because it's not *designed* to make your sausage fountain?

Okay. Who the f*ck are you, and what have you done to Paige?!?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I'm sorry, this isn't a fancy place like Italy where there are fountains everywhere, this is 'Merica.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: ImpendingCynic: No thanks to any sort of fountain. I promise you someone stuck their finger in there to get a taste.

THIS.

Food fountains: Constantly exposing the food to the air, so it oxidizes faster, cooling the food, so things grow in it, and exposes it to humanity, the grubbiest farking creatures in the world.


Thanks for ruining this for me. Seemed like a fun gift.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Percise1: Then enjoy your heart attack and bypass surgery at age 48, you waddling monstrosity.


You sound vegan
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Would be fun to install it inside the turkey Eraserhead style.
 
Saturn5
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
It's a wonderful idea, but water thin gravy that flows well isn't my idea of good gravy.   It could be fun, but not very useful.
 
tdyak [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
If a woman ever wonders "how can I win the love of a man? " (I know that is, literally, the most sexist and politically incorrect thing anyone can ever say), this, right here, is the line you say to your guy and he will put a ring on your finger.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Percise1: Then enjoy your heart attack and bypass surgery at age 48, you waddling monstrosity.

You sound vegan


You can tell because the lack of natural B12 in their diet makes them all emotional.  It's either that or all the soy they eat with its estrogen-like compounds.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: No thanks to any sort of fountain. I promise you someone stuck their finger in there to get a taste.


No one expects the UFIA
 
BigMax
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Percise1: Then enjoy your heart attack and bypass surgery at age 48, you waddling monstrosity.


I had 5 stents put into my coronary arteries at 48.

I don't like gravy, and I've hardly ever eaten it.

So, if you do like gravy - enjoy, at least in moderation, and know that sometimes in life, sheeee-it happens.
 
Psychopompous
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Andre Williams - Pass The Biscuits Please (1958)
Youtube VaFvhOy4S_I
 
SMB2811
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I just can't understand why Americans are so fat. It's a real mystery.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I'm the one who said "just grab'em in the biscuits".
 
Brandi Morgan
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Gravy is lube for food.  Food lube.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Gravy is both a condiment, and a beverage.

Discuss.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Unless your chocolate fountain looks something like this, I'm not interested.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
...or gravy fountain, as the case may be.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: I'm sorry, this isn't a fancy place like Italy where there are fountains everywhere, this is 'Merica.

[Fark user image 425x425]


Ketchup on a hot dog and a gun? What, you couldn't Photoshop a cyclist not tipping a waitress, too?
 
cwheelie
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Psychopompous
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

aimtastic: Many a Thanksgiving I've found that the pan drippings from my roasted turkey were insufficient to produce the quantity of gravy my family demands. Even with Christmas turkey gravy (easier to make more because I can supplement the pan drippings with frozen broth cubes that I made from the Thanksgiving carcass}, I can't imagine making enough gravy to fill one of those things. Only a monster would resort to something that came out of a jar or a packet to make up the difference.


Fall is a good time to smoke turkey breasts outside while doing chores. Smoked turkey makes better sandwiches than roast turkey. I remove the meat and freeze a carcass or two so I have plenty for turkey stock for gravy Thanksgiving and Xmas. You can indirect cook/smoke a turkey breast pretty easily, even in a Weber kettle. The trick is to not make a big deal out of cooking turkey dinners in September and October, just make lunchmeat out of it. Otherwise everyone will be sick of turkey by Thanksgiving.
 
jjorsett [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I adore sausage gravy, and if you have to filter out the good parts to make it work I see no point to this thing.
 
GRCooper
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I suppose you could just put your sausage on your biscuits and then drip whatever watery mess that passes for gravy that can pass through a fountain on top of them.

Just like you could pass on a Charlize Theron/Salma Hayek threesome.

/hush - no man is that gay or woman that straight.
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
This article came just in time to remond me that my local restaurant doesn't have biscuits and gravy for their brunch menu anymore

*sobs clogged arterally*
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Subby sounds fat
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Percise1: Then enjoy your heart attack and bypass surgery at age 48, you waddling monstrosity.


Housemate went at length yesterday about how the fatass that shares his bathroom is a bigger guy and probably has to sit weirdly on the toilet, and apparantly doesn't always make it into the water.

Then can't seem to remember to even look back and clean it off.

farking disgusting pigs.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
My family serves Thanksgiving Day gravy in a glass mixing bowl with a ladle. We don't have a gravy boat, we have a gravy armada.
 
GRCooper
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Axeofjudgement: farking disgusting pigs.


User ID checks out

Oh, axe not ass. Nevermind.
 
montreal_medic [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

aimtastic: Many a Thanksgiving I've found that the pan drippings from my roasted turkey were insufficient to produce the quantity of gravy my family demands. Even with Christmas turkey gravy (easier to make more because I can supplement the pan drippings with frozen broth cubes that I made from the Thanksgiving carcass}, I can't imagine making enough gravy to fill one of those things. Only a monster would resort to something that came out of a jar or a packet to make up the difference.


I just go buy turkey backs a week or two before thanksgiving, and make broth/stock. Freeze, and use in gravy and dressing
 
cefm
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
pics.me.meView Full Size
 
hlehmann
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Grumpy Cat: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: ImpendingCynic: No thanks to any sort of fountain. I promise you someone stuck their finger in there to get a taste.

THIS.

Food fountains: Constantly exposing the food to the air, so it oxidizes faster, cooling the food, so things grow in it, and exposes it to humanity, the grubbiest farking creatures in the world.

Thanks for ruining this for me. Seemed like a fun gift.


If I received one as a gift I would smile politely and then chuck it into garbage the moment the gift giver left.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"Gravy Fountain" is my bum's nickname after overindulging in curry the night before.
 
