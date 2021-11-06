 Skip to content
(Fox 43 Pennsylvania)   Baby shark, SUE SUE SUE SUE SUE SUE SUE SUE SUE SUE   (fox43.com) divider line
EasilyDistracted
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Again?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Can we give these ex-jail employees the death penalty?
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
So torture is now considered a misdemeanor?  Good to know.
 
Lytbeir [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The cruel bastards could have used Bananaphone. But they figured that one might land them a meeting in The Hague.
 
Any Pie Left
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Obligatory:  
If Lou Reed Sang: "Baby Shark" - by BB Ross and the Happy Accidents
Youtube tKbQFjoBdkY
 
YouPeopleAreCrazy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

lilbjorn: So torture is now considered a misdemeanor?  Good to know.


While incredibly annoying, lets not devalue the word 'torture'.
 
powhound
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Could have been worse
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
It's "Jamie Tartt" now.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

YouPeopleAreCrazy: lilbjorn: So torture is now considered a misdemeanor?  Good to know.

While incredibly annoying, lets not devalue the word 'torture'.


It was intentionally used for the purpose of causing mental distress.

Yeah, there are certainly much worse forms of torture, but this still fits the basic definition.
 
Salmon
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Remember that certain crowd on Fark that were guaranteed to show up in threads like this to explain how if you don't commit crimes then you don't have to endure this kind of shiat?

I don't miss those guys.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The UN bans sound torture, but it's been widely used by the US, everywhere from Abu Ghraib, Panama, and Guantanamo Bay (to name a few).
It's flat out torture, and it's effective Medical Daily article on sound torture

Interesting that the Guantanamo Bay playlist featured "I love you" by Barney the purple dinosaur. These guards need to be fired immediately.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
This was one of the many sensory stress methods used in Abu Ghraib.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Well at least it wasn't this:
Nyan Cat - 10 HOURS [ BEST SOUND QUALITY ] 4K UHD ULTRA HD
Youtube SkgTxQm9DWM
 
Begoggle
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
But Republicans assure us that the Stanford Prison Experiment isn't real, guys.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Easy Street [10 Hours] (1080p + Gapless Loop)
Youtube lDnva_3fcTc
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Ex-jail employees sued for playing 'Baby Shark' on repeat

On Repeat
Youtube y6SmM0IQTjY
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
It's one of those lawsuits that just feels like a slam dunk from the start.
 
