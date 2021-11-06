 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Time to reset the clock. 8 dead, hundreds injured in Houston. Wait... What? No guns were involved?   (cnn.com) divider line
27
    More: News, Hospital, Astroworld Festival, rapper Travis Scott, Cardiopulmonary resuscitation, Astroworld organizers, Cardiac arrest, Death, out event  
•       •       •

728 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Nov 2021 at 7:05 AM (35 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



27 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
But what did Mr. Carlson think of the show?
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's going to get a really nice "Thank You" edible arrangement from the Fyre Festival guys.
 
Aussie_As [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
From another news source "The Houston Chronicle said Scott stopped multiple times during his 75-minute performance when he spotted fans in distress near the front of the stage. He asked security to make sure they were OK and help them out of the crowd. Emergency vehicles, lights and alarms flashing, cut through the crowds several times."

So if he stopped multiple times, the maths suggest that he also restarted multiple times while this shiat was going down. WTaF?
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Who?
 
Oneiros
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Only 8?

What's the over/under for additional related to covid spread if they were packed in close enough to trample each other?

Or is 'cardiac arrest' code for something else these days?
 
Derp Du Jour
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
On the bright side, I'm sure this was so well organized that the impending civil suits will just disappear in a cloud of smoke.
 
Bill the unknowing [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

isamudyson: But what did Mr. Carlson think of the show?


It's amazing how history just keeps on repeating.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Who knew that general admission SRO crowds could lead to injuries and more?
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

isamudyson: But what did Mr. Carlson think of the show?


For young people that don't get the reference:

WKRP in Cincinnati S02E19 In Concert
Youtube qSeWECDb3YM


\also, Bailey > Jennifer
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Oneiros: Only 8?

What's the over/under for additional related to covid spread if they were packed in close enough to trample each other?



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
/I bet this Travis fella doesn't believe that Sars-cov-2 causes Covid
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
    
Wow - people were trampled way before this incident happened when they overran the entrance gates to get into the event.  This was a shiatstorm all around - how horrid for the families of the ones who passed away.  I hope the injured all recover.
 
ubermensch
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Even Pearl Jam stopped playing at Roskilde
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Tracianne: Wow - people were trampled way before this incident happened when they overran the entrance gates to get into the event.  This was a shiatstorm all around - how horrid for the families of the ones who passed away.  I hope the injured all recover.


So you thought you might like to go to the show...
Pink Floyd - In the Flesh? (The Wall Film)
Youtube vM0EiWgcr1Y
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
thegurglingcod.typepad.comView Full Size
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Now is not the time to talk about Texas control.
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Between this event in Houston and the bike rally in Galveston, the Texas Gulf Coast region should have a nice covid spike over the next month or so.
 
Outshined_One
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I've been assured by Fark Independents that this sort of thing only happens at holy sites in Saudi Arabia and India because Those People are dirty heathens.

This article must be mistaken!!
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
In 2019, three people were trampled and hospitalized as thousands rushed to get into the festival.

3rd year this thing has been going and well, Texans gotta Tex I guess.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The real tragedy is that looking at the pictures these people went to a show and spent the entire time watching it through their cellphones. Who do these people think they are recording it for? They were there so they aren't going to watch it. Do they think their friends want to watch a cellphone video of a concert?  Nobody watches these ever again unless somebody was trampled to death. So I guess if you are expecting people to die having your phone out and recording is handy to capture that moment. Then again if you expect people are going to die you should probably just stay home.

So in conclusion if you are at a concert stop being a coont and put your farking cellphone away.
 
Gramma
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: Who knew that general admission SRO crowds could lead to injuries and more?


They should have learned that from Altamont.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: The real tragedy is that looking at the pictures these people went to a show and spent the entire time watching it through their cellphones. Who do these people think they are recording it for? They were there so they aren't going to watch it. Do they think their friends want to watch a cellphone video of a concert?  Nobody watches these ever again unless somebody was trampled to death. So I guess if you are expecting people to die having your phone out and recording is handy to capture that moment. Then again if you expect people are going to die you should probably just stay home.

So in conclusion if you are at a concert stop being a coont and put your farking cellphone away.


You sound old.

/i videotape every concert i go to.
 
TheGogmagog
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Archie Goodwin: In 2019, three people were trampled and hospitalized as thousands rushed to get into the festival.

3rd year this thing has been going and well, Texans gotta Tex I guess.


They enjoy their libertarian paradise.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Using guns actually sounds much better than what happened there.
 
chucknasty [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
oh no texans trampled each other doing Cletus things. guessing more people died from covid in that time but you do you Texas. please kill yourselves. seriously.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I saw a girl wearing a band shirt for "Astroworld" in Denton, and I asked about it. She said the band had adopted the disused name and no one had objected. I pointed out "there's plenty of people interested, but that band just hadn't raised their interest".
 
Tenatra
‘’ 1 minute ago  

mofa: Who?


Just some small time artist I guess. He has a Nike partnership -> his merch is wildly successful. Collabed with McD last year and earned $20mil off his Travis Scott meal. Also earned another ~$20mil last year doing a [Fortnite event, in game purchasable skin + other Fortnite merchandise] Weird that these large corps are more in tune with pop culture partnerships than mofa.
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.