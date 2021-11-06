 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Pro tip: If you're on the lamb, avoid any place named "doughnut shop"
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Also pro tip: if you're on the lamb, wear oversized galoshes to keep it from kicking you.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I see the "lamb" has been covered
 
Diagonal [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Unobtanium: [kymkemp.com image 225x300]


[cdnmetv.metv.com image 425x222]

I see the "lamb" has been covered


Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unless the lamb is a Service Animal then it is allowed.
 
neongoats
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this like a welshman or scotsman joke?
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or is the lamb on you?
 
peachpicker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"But you fark one lamb..."
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sin'sHero: Unless the lamb is a Service Animal then it is allowed.


Define "Service"
eKonk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pro tip of you're on the lamb: Velcro gloves.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"What's it like being a rocket scientist?"
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
eKonk
‘’ 1 hour ago  

neongoats: Is this like a welshman or scotsman joke?


We know the Rolling Stones are not a Scottish band, as they sang "Hey! You! Get off of my cloud!" instead of "Hey! McLeod! Get off of my ewe!"
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just in case it's not clear to anyone: the phrase is "On the lam," not "lamb."
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Years ago, the novelist Peter de Vries had a character who specialized in misheard clichés. Sauce that were rich as Croesus. That kind of thing. I assume that the headline writer had this in mind.

I'm On the Lamb but I Ain't No Sheep
The Four Ringer [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dirty Deeds Done With Sheep
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Four Ringer: Dirty Deeds Done With Sheep


X-Geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks, Smokey!
ciarraic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eKonk: Pro tip of you're on the lamb: Velcro gloves.


Don't forget the magic part of the equation:  Deepthroat Wellies
 
suid
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
DNRTFA. Did someone do something baaaaad?
 
Psychopompous
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"The phrase on the lam first emerged in the late 19th century as to do a lam, a slang expression defined in an 1897 article in Popular Science as simply "to run.""

https://www.mentalfloss.com/article/8​4​871/why-do-criminals-go-lam
 
frankb00th [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: [kymkemp.com image 225x300]


[cdnmetv.metv.com image 425x222]

I see the "lamb" has been covered


Salami made out of asshole
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

yakmans_dad: Years ago, the novelist Peter de Vries had a character who specialized in misheard clichés. Sauce that were rich as Croesus. That kind of thing. I assume that the headline writer had this in mind.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/A8s02HCU​qHo]


You just got farkied in FoUN cyan.
 
The Four Ringer [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

bucket_pup: The Four Ringer: Dirty Deeds Done With Sheep

[Fark user image 220x165] [View Full Size image _x_]


And this was before the coffee kicked in!
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
musicmanboston
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

eKonk: neongoats: Is this like a welshman or scotsman joke?

We know the Rolling Stones are not a Scottish band, as they sang "Hey! You! Get off of my cloud!" instead of "Hey! McLeod! Get off of my ewe!"


Now, that's funny. Hadn't heard that one before.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Halfabee64: yakmans_dad: Years ago, the novelist Peter de Vries had a character who specialized in misheard clichés. Sauce that were rich as Croesus. That kind of thing. I assume that the headline writer had this in mind.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/A8s02HCU​qHo]

You just got farkied in FoUN cyan.


Finnish chewing first. I can't understand a word you said.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
If I was on a lamb it would be thoroughly squashed....

Probably still delicious tho 🤔
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

yakmans_dad: Halfabee64: yakmans_dad: Years ago, the novelist Peter de Vries had a character who specialized in misheard clichés. Sauce that were rich as Croesus. That kind of thing. I assume that the headline writer had this in mind.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/A8s02HCU​qHo]

You just got farkied in FoUN cyan.

Finnish chewing first. I can't understand a word you said.


I mistook you for a Blue Öyster Cult fan.  I guess not.
 
Stavr0
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

musicmanboston: Now, that's funny. Hadn't heard that one before.


The bad joke thread is on Thursdays, see you there.
 
dantanner
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
lam, not lamb
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: [kymkemp.com image 225x300]


[cdnmetv.metv.com image 425x222]

I see the "lamb" has been covered


Don't care. Ate ewe.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Halfabee64: yakmans_dad: Halfabee64: yakmans_dad: Years ago, the novelist Peter de Vries had a character who specialized in misheard clichés. Sauce that were rich as Croesus. That kind of thing. I assume that the headline writer had this in mind.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/A8s02HCU​qHo]

You just got farkied in FoUN cyan.

Finnish chewing first. I can't understand a word you said.

I mistook you for a Blue Öyster Cult fan.  I guess not.


I saw them in the Fall of 1970 in a tiny building that later housed a copy store. They were fine. I can't say that 51 years later that I'm all that cultish about it.

Think about that time span in terms of music. (Sorry to wander from the theme) The Ellington Orchestra's finest live recording is probably from the dance they played in Fargo, ND for New Years Eve 1940. Fifty one years later would be 1991. Around 20 years after the death of Ellington himself. In the history of "tough gigs", I think New Years Eve in Fargo has to be in the running for top spot.

Here's the great Ben Webster from that evening. When the cut begins he's alone on stage and the rest of the band are off on a break. Slowly they come back to the stage and pick up their instruments to support his performance.

Stardust - Ben Webster with Duke Ellington's Orchestra, Fargo 1940
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Lambs on the lam

cakeman [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
https://youtu.be/0Rlp4pzkmoY
 
fluffy_pope
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Psychopompous: "The phrase on the lam first emerged in the late 19th century as to do a lam, a slang expression defined in an 1897 article in Popular Science as simply "to run.""

https://www.mentalfloss.com/article/84​871/why-do-criminals-go-lam


also known as "a mint-sauce vacation."
 
