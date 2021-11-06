 Skip to content
(Q13 Fox)   When told to pay working inmates the WA state minimum wage, GEO decides to do the right thing. By which I mean shut down all work programs and leave inmates with gas station toilet conditions   (q13fox.com) divider line
Mr. Fuzzypaws [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've walked out of gas station bathrooms saying I'd rather sh*t my pants.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just charge them for room and board.
 
starsrift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So how much do you have to buy to get the bathroom key?
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But last week, a federal jury ruled that Soares and other detainees who cook, clean, do laundry and cut hair at the for-profit lockup in Tacoma were entitled to Washington's minimum wage, $13.69 an hour.
roc6783
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Something else was expected? For profit prisons are only slightly in front of for for profit schools in corruption.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man we really need a prison system that focuses on rehabilitation, reintegration and reducing recidivism but that would require putting a lot of money toward ending the cause of most crime: poverty.  And Lord knows we can't have that.  Not if it'll slow down the rate at which the elite extract the money from everyone else.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1. Abolish private prisons.

2. Abolish business profit partnerships using labor in public prisons.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For profit prisons are vile, in every way.  George Zoley should be in jail.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

roc6783: Something else was expected? For profit prisons are only slightly in front of for for profit schools in corruption.


But together they are immensely profitable
 
Valter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People joke about it but I once saw a gas station toilet where the walls and floor wear coated with almost fresh shotgun diarrhea, but the toilet itself looked like it hadn't been touched by anything.

I don't understand the physics of that foul majesty.
 
Valter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Valter: People joke about it but I once saw a gas station toilet where the walls and floor wear were coated with almost fresh shotgun diarrhea, but the toilet itself looked like it hadn't been touched by anything.

I don't understand the physics of that foul majesty.


sigh...
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like the prison is going to have a very bad audit in the future, what with all the accounting staff furloughed.
 
roc6783
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: roc6783: Something else was expected? For profit prisons are only slightly in front of for for profit schools in corruption.

But together they are immensely profitable


Just disgraceful.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The American prison system is designed to get around the 13th Amendment.
 
Magnus
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

roc6783: Something else was expected? For profit prisons are only slightly in front of for for profit schools in corruption.


But you're alright with not-for-profit prisons run by the state doing the exact same thing?  Because they are and were sued.  The federal court in this other case ruled that the state doesn't have to pay minimum wage because it is a detainee/detainer relationship not an employee/employer relationship.

This Washington case will get overturned.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: roc6783: Something else was expected? For profit prisons are only slightly in front of for for profit schools in corruption.

But together they are immensely profitable


Yes but that all went away because he wasn't re-elected
 
weirdneighbour
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Valter: People joke about it but I once saw a gas station toilet where the walls and floor wear coated with almost fresh shotgun diarrhea, but the toilet itself looked like it hadn't been touched by anything.

I don't understand the physics of that foul majesty.


Well, the worker was told to clean the toilet.
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I have a friend that worked for GEO. They treat their employees only slightly better than the inmates .
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
So now there's support for undocumented immigrants to do work American inmates won't?
 
Petey4335
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Valter: People joke about it but I once saw a gas station toilet where the walls and floor wear coated with almost fresh shotgun diarrhea, but the toilet itself looked like it hadn't been touched by anything.

I don't understand the physics of that foul majesty.


