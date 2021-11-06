 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Daily Beast)   Sappy: two brothers reunited after one went missing for 24 years. Scary: reunion happened when missing brother showed up and stabbed the other in his sleep   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
12
    More: Weird, English-language films, Omar Epps, Ivo Rabanser, Injuries, American films, La Stampa, dozen years, Stabbing  
•       •       •

437 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Nov 2021 at 8:30 AM (41 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Don't ask why he stabbed his brother.  The victim knows what he did.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
These reunions never turn out well.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wobambo
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Hugo, no!
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Snippet below this one was funnier:  Alleged Jan. 6 Rioter Tries to Sell Home on Zillow, Inadvertently Reveals Cache of Explosives
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
extra awkward this Thanksgiving
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Doing it wrong, everybody knows if competing for mom's affection you're supposed to smother brothers.
 
minorshan
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Headline should've been "Sappy" to "Stabby", subby.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Well guess I can stab my brother at Thanksgiving
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
There is a lot to unpack from this story. Good job on not reporting where this actually reporting on where this occurred. Somewhere in Italy I presume

Ivo Rabanser, a 42-year-old who vanished in 1997, allegedly attacked his brother Martin, 35, while the latter was sleeping in bed next to his wife. Ivo had reportedly staked out his brother's house, sleeping in a tent in the woods nearby. According to La Stampa, Ivo said
 
Latinwolf
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Halloween, the night he came home.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Ivo Rabanser, a 42-year-old who vanished in 1997, allegedly attacked his brother Martin, 35, while the latter was sleeping in bed next to his wife. Ivo had reportedly staked out his brother's house, sleeping in a tent in the woods nearby. According to La Stampa, Ivo said, "I felt a huge rage inside towards my brother but I didn't want to kill him. I stayed alone with him while he was in agony on the bed and I could've finished him but instead I went to the kitchen, which is where the police found me."

The wife either slept through the whole thing or the reporter hasn't got a clue how things went down.
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"And that's for taking the top bunk when we were 111"
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.