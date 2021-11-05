 Skip to content
 
(CNN)   "What frustrates him the most, though, is that this was preventable." Gee.....it's a pity no one told him that. Oh wait.....WE DID   (cnn.com) divider line
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"My last post before I disappeared was that event, and I posted, I'm with 500,000 people, hardly a single mask, and it smells like freedom,"

Someone pass the camphor, because his version of freedom smells like two week old dead Buffalo carcass.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"a self-described "strong conservative" who's on social media all the time. As the pandemic unfolded in the United States, his online social network was the source of a lot of his ideas about Covid-19 and what the risks of the virus could be. "

I think I found the problem...
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

thisisyourbrainonFark: [Fark user image 225x225]


Goddamnit
 
Wobambo
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
We lost a moron
Youtube k3Tax0IAtRU
 
Miss Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

RolandTGunner: "a self-described "strong conservative" who's on social media all the time. As the pandemic unfolded in the United States, his online social network was the source of a lot of his ideas about Covid-19 and what the risks of the virus could be. "

I think I found the problem...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ishkur
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: "My last post before I disappeared was that event, and I posted, I'm with 500,000 people, hardly a single mask, and it smells like freedom,"


Death is a kind of freedom.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Some people just have to learn the hard way.
 
vrax
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"They put an oxygen mask on and cinched it down real tight. They started putting the heart monitors on me, and then asked me if I wanted to be resuscitated. And I'm in total shock," he said.

Yeah, you were in shock because you are a goddamned idiot who decided to live in a bubble for almost the last two years instead of facing the reality of C19.  At 71 C19 should have rightly taken you.  You are farkin' lucky, asshole.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Ignores:
CDC
NIH
Dr. Fauci

Praises and shares:
Dr. Facebook
Dr. Twitter

I wonder why he caught Covid. Truly a mystery for the ages.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Osama bin Limbaugh
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Ishkur: markie_farkie: "My last post before I disappeared was that event, and I posted, I'm with 500,000 people, hardly a single mask, and it smells like freedom,"

Death is a kind of freedom.


Though it bring on many changes, as it turns out, suicide is not painless.

/should you choose to take them, stop clogging up the hospitals if you please.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Turns out everything he believed was wrong, because he only believed in bullshiat.
 
Esc7
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The most frightening part isn't him. It's the friends he lost over deciding to get the vaccine.

Here is a person who almost just died. And they don't care.

It was never about "freedom" of choice or deciding what goes into their own body. It's about one side being good and one side being bad and literal healthcare and a persons life can't sway the scales.
 
GalFisk
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Esc7: The most frightening part isn't him. It's the friends he lost over deciding to get the vaccine.

Here is a person who almost just died. And they don't care.

It was never about "freedom" of choice or deciding what goes into their own body. It's about one side being good and one side being bad and literal healthcare and a persons life can't sway the scales.


It's a cult.
 
foo monkey
‘’ less than a minute ago  
In late July, Sells, a retired pilot, flew from Georgia, where he lives, to attend an air show in Wisconsin.

"My last post before I disappeared was that event, and I posted, I'm with 500,000 people, hardly a single mask, and it smells like freedom," Sells said.

The Hell there were 500K people at an air show in Wisconsin in July 2021.
 
