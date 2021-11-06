 Skip to content
(New York Daily News)   Not news: NYPD chases down vehicle seen illegally parking in Brooklyn. Fark: after being detained in New Jersey, the pilot of the helicopter claimed he wasn't aware that landing in the middle of Brooklyn was a problem   (nydailynews.com) divider line
    More: Strange, New Jersey, vacant lot, helicopter left, city street, New York City, unauthorized landing Thursday, helicopter, police helicopter left  
dittybopper
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Meh.  It's been done before.

Tommy Fitz's Perfect Landings
Youtube C6cQL0eBhI4
 
TheGogmagog
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
You would think that would be covered in getting a pilot license.
 
