(AZ Family)   "I understand one stab, 2 or 3 or 5. But 40 times, that's like hate." Local man, who has either never been stabbed or who has been stabbed way too much, recalls his murdered neighbor for the news   (azfamily.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Drugs,money or both
 
trvth [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The Correct Number of Stabs is my new band name.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
40 times? Ah, that takes me back...

Lizzy Borden - Psychopath (LIVE VIDEO)
Youtube sGbqXz-gUwA
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
At least it wasn't 28 stab wounds...
 
Wobambo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Max an even 10 stabs. Or 12, if dozens are your thing. 13 I can see if you do a lot of baking.
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's as many as four tens. And that's terrible.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
you have time to light a cigarette and smoke some of it
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stabbing someone is basically hitting them before you forgot to drop the knife.
 
Kirby Muxloe [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was he stabbed with an electric carving knife?
 
Ishkur
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
daffy
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
That is pretty hard. His arm must have been so tired. I would imagine he probably didn't feel it till later, after the drugs wore off.

I am so sorry for the family.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
40 stabs, or "How I learned to stab in prison".
 
Birnone
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Unless you get lucky and hit a main artery you actually have to stab someone a lot to kill them. In addition, sometimes you want to stab someone a lot so other people get the message. It's also possible that if you're stabbing them because you were told to stab them, you were also told to stab them a lot. This would explain why this guy was stabbed a lot.
 
crumblecat
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Birnone: Unless you get lucky and hit a main artery you actually have to stab someone a lot to kill them. In addition, sometimes you want to stab someone a lot so other people get the message. It's also possible that if you're stabbing them because you were told to stab them, you were also told to stab them a lot. This would explain why this guy was stabbed a lot.


Untrue. If you keep the blade horizontal and go for the heart you can get it in one. Or two if you happen to hit a rib on the first shot.

No, I'm not a psychopath. Used to be a forensic photographer in my youth.
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
There was some rapper earlier this year that was shot in the head like 26 times while he was leaving prison..like right outside the prison. I cannot imagine the condition a body would be in after being stabbed 40 times, let alo e shot in the head 26 times.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
If at first you don't succeed, try, try, try again.

Then quit. It's obvious you aren't good at it.
 
