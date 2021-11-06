 Skip to content
 
(MSN)   We've investigated ourselves and found ourselves and found ourselves innoc.... Wait, guilty   (msn.com) divider line
    Police, lodge's leaders, Jack Daniel's Fundraising Committee, Michael Kruggel, retired D.C. police officer, lodge's past president  
Glitchwerks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA:  Now, the D.C. lodge is stacked with cases of unsold whiskey.

That seems like a terrible problem but I have a suggestion.  There's this website I know and I'm sure its users would be happy to take this burden off your shoulders.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"So far, neither the lodge nor the leaders of the Jack Daniel's committee have faced legal consequences. The D.C. police investigated, but prosecutors declined to file charges."

You sure about your conclusions, subby?
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"So far, neither the lodge nor the leaders of the Jack Daniel's committee have faced legal consequences. The D.C. police investigated, but prosecutors declined to file charges."

Sounds like a regular day at the cop shop.
 
dryknife
‘’ 1 hour ago  
David Allen Coe Jack Daniels If You Please
Youtube LFsii2OOgp8
 
holdmybones
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
What a perfect farking quote for a cop.

"If it was ever against the law, we would never have done it," said Maybo, the former lodge president, in a recent interview. After all, he said, the whole thing was done by police officers, in front of police officers. "I would imagine that if I'm doing something illegal, if the FOP were doing something illegal, somebody would have said that. And it went on for years."
 
sandbar67 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
We're happy to take responsibility, as long as there are no consequences
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Yeah, cops only see the legal problems in others. I'm surprised Jack sells barrels. I could understand them selling co-branded bottles, provided they were to go through channels. You can't even buy Jack in the county where it's made, they know there's channels to be gone through.
 
