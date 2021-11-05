 Skip to content
 
(CNN)   Made in the USA* offer void if there's a strike   (cnn.com)
12
    United Auto Workers, Strike action, Employment, Trade union, Picketing, construction equipment company  
12 Comments
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
They voted Republican, too.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I thought there was a deal? Did they reject it over the two tier hiring system?
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

cretinbob: They voted Republican, too.


So its ok to hate on people who are getting screwed out of their pay and benefits? What if their kids are super liberal or further left?

If Deere took better care of its employees and the government actually worked, they might not vote for a fascist asshole of epic proportions.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Do you even map?

kubrick.htvapps.comView Full Size
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is Deere even the best brand for what they make? The only people I see use them at their house are those with Dotard flags. All the commercial ones I see are not Deere (not sure what brand), and then some farm equipment of it's close enough in a field may be Deere but only like 25% of the time.

/This doesn't affect them treating people like shiat, just genuinely curious
 
adamatari
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Looking at all options except meeting the demands of the striking workers.
 
HotLonelyTeenageGirl
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: cretinbob: They voted Republican, too.

So its ok to hate on people who are getting screwed out of their pay and benefits? What if their kids are super liberal or further left?

If Deere took better care of its employees and the government actually worked, they might not vote for a fascist asshole of epic proportions.


Only one party has spent 70 years dismantling labor, and only one party is responsible for the government "not actually working".     Stupid is as stupid does.  fark 'em.
 
Rereading TekWar
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"strikebreakers"  Stopped reading right there.  They're called scabs.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

OhioUGrad: Is Deere even the best brand for what they make? The only people I see use them at their house are those with Dotard flags. All the commercial ones I see are not Deere (not sure what brand), and then some farm equipment of it's close enough in a field may be Deere but only like 25% of the time.

/This doesn't affect them treating people like shiat, just genuinely curious


Commercial doesn't use them because mantaining them (fixing broken components) breaks the warranty. And when they do use them, the waiting list for repair is like setting a dentist or doctors appointment. Months later.

And then when you get computerized equipment, everything is throttled behind a passcode.

John Deere is name brand. You pay for name brand. "Everyone" has one, and every city has a JD dealer. That is all JD has going for it, branding and inertia.

They also have sweet honeytrap deals on leasing to commercial operations, as they negociate lower than CAT or Komatsu normally does, but with 500 more rules and regs. IT'S A TRAP!
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Rereading TekWar: "strikebreakers"  Stopped reading right there.  They're called scabs.


They are known as "alternative staffing solutions".
 
Bith Set Me Up [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

HotLonelyTeenageGirl: Nadie_AZ: cretinbob: They voted Republican, too.

So its ok to hate on people who are getting screwed out of their pay and benefits? What if their kids are super liberal or further left?

If Deere took better care of its employees and the government actually worked, they might not vote for a fascist asshole of epic proportions.

Only one party has spent 70 years dismantling labor, and only one party is responsible for the government "not actually working".     Stupid is as stupid does.  fark 'em.


Robert Reich's post-2016 election analysis:

"The Democratic party once represented the working class. But over the last three decades the party has been taken over by Washington-based fundraisers, bundlers, analysts, and pollsters who have focused instead on raising campaign money from corporate and Wall Street executives and getting votes from upper middle-class households in 'swing' suburbs.

Democrats have occupied the White House for 16 of the last 24 years, and for four of those years had control of both houses of Congress. But in that time they failed to reverse the decline in working-class wages and economic security. Both Bill Clinton and Barack Obama ardently pushed for free trade agreements without providing millions of blue-collar workers who thereby lost their jobs means of getting new ones that paid at least as well.

They stood by as corporations hammered trade unions, the backbone of the white working class - failing to reform labor laws to impose meaningful penalties on companies that violate them, or help workers form unions with simple up-or-down votes. Partly as a result, union membership sank from 22% of all workers when Bill Clinton was elected president to less than 12% today, and the working class lost bargaining leverage to get a share of the economy's gains.

Bill Clinton and Obama also allowed antitrust enforcement to ossify - with the result that large corporations have grown far larger, and major industries more concentrated. The unsurprising result of this combination - more trade, declining unionization and more industry concentration - has been to shift political and economic power to big corporations and the wealthy, and to shaft the working class. This created an opening for Donald Trump's authoritarian demagoguery, and his presidency."

https://www.huffpost.com/entry/why-we​-​need-a-new-democratic-party_b_12920342​

Then-Senator Obama also acknowledged this in the 2008 election:

"Here's how it is: in a lot of these communities in big industrial states like Ohio and Pennsylvania, people have been beaten down so long, and they feel so betrayed by government, and when they hear a pitch that is premised on not being cynical about government, then a part of them just doesn't buy it. And when it's delivered by -- it's true that when it's delivered by a 46-year-old black man named Barack Obama, then that adds another layer of skepticism.

But -- so the questions you're most likely to get about me, 'Well, what is this guy going to do for me? What's the concrete thing?' What they wanna hear is -- so, we'll give you talking points about what we're proposing -- close tax loopholes, roll back, you know, the tax cuts for the top 1 percent. Obama's gonna give tax breaks to middle-class folks and we're gonna provide health care for every American. So we'll go down a series of talking points.

But the truth is, is that, our challenge is to get people persuaded that we can make progress when there's not evidence of that in their daily lives. You go into some of these small towns in Pennsylvania, and like a lot of small towns in the Midwest, the jobs have been gone now for 25 years and nothing's replaced them. And they fell through the Clinton administration, and the Bush administration, and each successive administration has said that somehow these communities are gonna regenerate and they have not. So it's not surprising then that they get bitter, they cling to guns or religion or antipathy to people who aren't like them or anti-immigrant sentiment or anti-trade sentiment as a way to explain their frustrations."

https://www.huffpost.com/entry/obama-​n​o-surprise-that-ha_b_96188
 
Bith Set Me Up [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

cretinbob: They voted Republican, too.


Nadie_AZ: cretinbob: They voted Republican, too.

So its ok to hate on people who are getting screwed out of their pay and benefits? What if their kids are super liberal or further left?

If Deere took better care of its employees and the government actually worked, they might not vote for a fascist asshole of epic proportions.


cretinbob: Do you even map?

[kubrick.htvapps.com image 549x310]


"If the Democratic Party wasn't bleeding support from white working-class voters in its old labor strongholds, it would dominate our national politics. Understandably, Democratic partisans often blame their powerlessness on such voters - and the regressive racial views that led them out of Team Blue's tent. But as unions have declined across the Midwest, Democrats haven't just been losing white, working-class voters to revanchist Republicans - they've also been losing them to quiet evenings at home. The NBER study cited by McElwee found that right-to-work laws reduce voter turnout in presidential elections by 2 to 3 percent.

Further, the notion that grassroots organizing cannot make a non-woke white man prioritize his class interests over his racial resentments - and thus, that the Democratic Party's refusal to bolster union organizing was irrelevant to its failure to fend off Trump - is unsupportable. In 2008, labor invested a quarter-billion dollars into Barack Obama's election, allocating the bulk of those funds into burnishing the candidate's support among union voters in the Midwest. That year, unionized white men backed Obama by an 18 percent margin; while nonunionized ones went for John McCain by 16."

https://nymag.com/intelligencer/2018/​0​1/democrats-paid-a-huge-price-for-lett​ing-unions-die.html
 
