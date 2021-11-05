 Skip to content
 
(Zillow)   Every castle needs a dragon to protect it   (zillow.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Made out of OSB and foam sheet insulation
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
https://www.zillow.com/homes/21632-Hi​g​h-Rock-Rd-Monroe,-WA-98272_rb/38462348​_zpid/
Kept bouncing to an unclickthroughable captcha, weird.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ok that was pretty cool

Not 2.3 mil cool but nice
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That might make a nice spot for a winery and/or bed & breakfast if you want to be semi-retired in that neck of the woods.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Metal folding chair ties it all together
 
Nina9 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah, the almost dead orchids in the bathroom.
Nice touch.
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


All in on the beer cart.
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
This is what our ancestors toiled for as crumbs were thrown to their unwashed feet.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Before I even scrolled through the photos I said to myself "This will definitely have a crappy fake suit of armor inside it", and sure enough...

Yep.
 
mrparks
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Motion activated pepperball turrets is the better choice.

Also, you can mix it up, add in some rubber balls.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Made out of OSB and foam sheet insulation


Those are strange materials for a fire breathing dragon.
 
atomic-age [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Metal folding chair ties it all together


The furniture is a complete letdown.
 
The_Homeless_Guy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Made out of OSB and foam sheet insulation


Not sure. Might not be. Was made in 1993. Also was made a somewhat sensible size, just a bit over 3,000 square feet. Not a typical mcmansion. Kind of fun.
 
The_Homeless_Guy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: Ok that was pretty cool

Not 2.3 mil cool but nice


Depends what the land is worth there. 18 acres is decent, house is not worth that much.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I love it when a SCAdian does well for himself.
 
talkertopc
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
At the end they had no money left for even a half decent computer desk to play WOW.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarksideHalo
‘’ 1 minute ago  

The_Homeless_Guy: AlgaeRancher: Ok that was pretty cool

Not 2.3 mil cool but nice

Depends what the land is worth there. 18 acres is decent, house is not worth that much.


Username does NOT check out... or does it?
 
