17 Comments
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

You know, because we don't read the articles.

My last boss, who was African American, saw it when it originated and called it an "Innie Black Power fist" which I found amusing.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Lsherm:
You know, because we don't read the articles.

My last boss, who was African American, saw it when it originated and called it an "Innie Black Power fist" which I found amusing.


#1 was the hand signal for 'deez nuts' when I was in high school.  The whole game was to hold the signal below your waist, and trick someone into looking at deez nuts.

Now I can only wonder if she made the signal above or below her waist.  If above, then she cheated!

/I suppose that would be acceptable in this particular instance
 
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Lsherm:
You know, because we don't read the articles.

My last boss, who was African American, saw it when it originated and called it an "Innie Black Power fist" which I found amusing.


This is great, except now the more cunning assholes will know and kill the prisoner or at least threaten killing if they see the prisoner trying to signal somebody.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

jaylectricity: Lsherm:
You know, because we don't read the articles.

My last boss, who was African American, saw it when it originated and called it an "Innie Black Power fist" which I found amusing.

This is great, except now the more cunning assholes will know and kill the prisoner or at least threaten killing if they see the prisoner trying to signal somebody.


Meh, criminal masterminds are usually never anything of the sort. I had to look up the "signal" so:

1. It's not widespread enough to be useful
2. Criminals probably don't know about it

Of course, this gets one to think, how do you make a useful signal that only people who need to use it know? You can't. Everyone needs to know the signal or it isn't a signal.
 
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Lsherm: jaylectricity: Lsherm:
You know, because we don't read the articles.

My last boss, who was African American, saw it when it originated and called it an "Innie Black Power fist" which I found amusing.

This is great, except now the more cunning assholes will know and kill the prisoner or at least threaten killing if they see the prisoner trying to signal somebody.

Meh, criminal masterminds are usually never anything of the sort. I had to look up the "signal" so:

1. It's not widespread enough to be useful
2. Criminals probably don't know about it

Of course, this gets one to think, how do you make a useful signal that only people who need to use it know? You can't. Everyone needs to know the signal or it isn't a signal.


Exactly. I was happy to see the signal so now if I see somebody using it I can do something about it. But it won't last because if enough people know about the signal it will become really useful for a bit, then not useful at all.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I tried that and my carpal tunnel made my hand seize up immediately.
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


\aisle seat etc...
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On the one hand, I'm glad she was able to be rescued.

On the other hand, I will not accept that anything good comes from TikTok.

On the gripping hand, well, I can't make signals with that one.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jaylectricity: Lsherm:
You know, because we don't read the articles.

My last boss, who was African American, saw it when it originated and called it an "Innie Black Power fist" which I found amusing.

This is great, except now the more cunning assholes will know and kill the prisoner or at least threaten killing if they see the prisoner trying to signal somebody.


Big if though - it's pretty hard to watch someone constantly and say drive, or do anything else.  You need a good three people if you really want to keep an eye on
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size


Blinks his approval.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gods above. I simply draw my mighty sword.
 
wantingout
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
you need to hire. the A-team.
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The article said it's not clear what signal she actually used.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


I do have half a mind to think it wasn't actually the one shown in the article.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I feel bad for not having already committed this to memory. Will do so now.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

jaylectricity: Lsherm:
You know, because we don't read the articles.

My last boss, who was African American, saw it when it originated and called it an "Innie Black Power fist" which I found amusing.

This is great, except now the more cunning assholes will know and kill the prisoner or at least threaten killing if they see the prisoner trying to signal somebody.


That's what windowless vans are for.

/ signal all you want
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Sign I usually see while driving
cdn.shopify.comView Full Size
 
