(CBS4Denver - KCNC)   News: Denver's top parking enforcer 'fixed' 21 of his own parking tickets. Fark: Claims he got the tickets as part of a mystery shopper program   (denver.cbslocal.com) divider line
Begoggle
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Another "bad apple".
My blue line flag is looking pretty tarnished these days.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Russ1642: [Fark user image 425x265]


There's someone sitting at home in Denver staring at a parking ticket who's going to have blood pressure problems all night.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I'm still not paying my parking ticket in Bozeman. Those assholes can eat a dick until they fix the roads that farked up my suspension
 
Puffy McBooze
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Prepare your anus.  My best advice.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
How has this person's bullshiat job not been replaced by a corrupt robot yet
 
Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Puffy McBooze: Prepare your anus.  My best advice.


Alright, done. Now what?
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: How has this person's bullshiat job not been replaced by a corrupt robot yet


While the AI is getting there, it isn't quite racist enough, yet.
 
Puffy McBooze
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion: Puffy McBooze: Prepare your anus.  My best advice.

Alright, done. Now what?


I have never had a step 2 before.  I guess to start gauge on your boomtrap.  Me, being a polite mofo, I would try to scent that balloon knot with something.  Pelvic, there exists so much variance that you will need to be more specific.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: moothemagiccow: How has this person's bullshiat job not been replaced by a corrupt robot yet

While the AI is getting there, it isn't quite racist enough, yet.


Eh, parking enforcement AI has to be classist. Stick to the middle class. Lower class won't have cars worth impounding, and if you imprison them, they'll sit out the ticket at expense. Upper class and they'll bundle tickets to be challenged by a lawyer. Middle class will just grumble and pay.
 
Mark Ratner
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Just another example of cancel culture run amok. He was Denver's "top parking enforcer," which is kind of a big deal.
 
Puffy McBooze
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: moothemagiccow: How has this person's bullshiat job not been replaced by a corrupt robot yet

While the AI is getting there, it isn't quite racist enough, yet.

Eh, parking enforcement AI has to be classist. Stick to the middle class. Lower class won't have cars worth impounding, and if you imprison them, they'll sit out the ticket at expense. Upper class and they'll bundle tickets to be challenged by a lawyer. Middle class will just grumble and pay.


It's more than that.  I have several clients with DUI, the rich ones get them modified to a speeding ticket, the rest toasted to drive for 7 years
 
