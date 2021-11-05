 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   Jan. 6 rioter attempts to sell home on Zillow, reveals cache of explosives on premises. Zestimate: 5 years   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
54
    More: Fail, Federal Bureau of Investigation, federal agents, 47-year-old Jeremy Brown's Florida, FBI search warrant, Law enforcement agency, former Green Beret, Special agent, J. Edgar Hoover  
•       •       •

1765 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Nov 2021 at 10:30 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



54 Comments     (+0 »)
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Not smart people
 
LIGAFF [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Excellent headline, subby.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This is why you don't encourage with wrist slaps
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"No relation"
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
At this rate the only explosive weapon he is going to be able to own is gastric distress
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Zesty
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

cretinbob: Not smart people


No kidding.
Seriously, who the f*ck does this?
Fark user imageView Full Size

I mean, It's one thing to keep an inventory, but on a massive whiteboard?
This guy is deep in nutterbutter territory.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who dafuq reads what's on a whiteboard on a Zillow listing?
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: Not smart people


But still the best people.
 
chaoswolf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Zillow is now selling the house I sold them for 20K less than they paid me for it. Such a great business model!
 
inner ted
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: Not smart people


Not a riot
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chaoswolf: Zillow is now selling the house I sold them for 20K less than they paid me for it. Such a great business model!


In a time where houses regularly go for 30-40K above asking?  They may be trying to start a bidding war.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
was illegally stockpiling explosives prior to being jailed on charges related to the Jan. 6 pro-Trump siege

Seems like the kind of thing you'd want to do *before* an attack rather than after.
 
booger42
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jaivirtualcard: Who dafuq reads what's on a whiteboard on a Zillow listing?


Law enforcement apparently
 
chaoswolf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Summoner101: chaoswolf: Zillow is now selling the house I sold them for 20K less than they paid me for it. Such a great business model!

In a time where houses regularly go for 30-40K above asking?  They may be trying to start a bidding war.


https://www.marketwatch.com/story/zil​l​ow-to-stop-flipping-homes-for-good-as-​it-stands-to-lose-more-than-550-millio​n-will-lay-off-a-quarter-of-staff-1163​5885027
 
Fart And Smunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

inner ted: cretinbob: Not smart people

Not a riot


That's not fair. I think cretinbob's quite funny.

Maybe not a riot, but a sensible chuckle certainly.
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you place them right, Zillow will be back into house-flipping after all!
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jaivirtualcard: Who dafuq reads what's on a whiteboard on a Zillow listing?


The FBI apparently.
 
Opacity [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have to admit I actually keep track of my ammo on a dry erase board. A very small one. Mounted on the INSIDE of my locking ammo cabinet.
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

booger42: jaivirtualcard: Who dafuq reads what's on a whiteboard on a Zillow listing?

Law enforcement apparently


*Shakes tiny fist!
 
Surpheon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Summoner101: chaoswolf: Zillow is now selling the house I sold them for 20K less than they paid me for it. Such a great business model!

In a time where houses regularly go for 30-40K above asking?  They may be trying to start a bidding war.


Nah, they lost over $400 million in three months with their Cunning Plan of buying houses and then flipping them for less than they paid for them. Laying off like a quarter of their workforce and they've announced that they're not going to be doing the buying houses to vaporize investor's money anymore. It was a bit like Moviepass but Zillow actually has products that aren't pure dumb.
 
Sgt Otter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: Not smart people


The Three Stooges had better OPSEC than these putzes.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It seems like Republicans don't respect the law as much as they claim.
This guy is gonna have to take down his blue line flag.
Or maybe it's just a symbol for supporting racism?
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh those silly tourists!
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cache of explosives on premises

36 barrels of gunpowder?

/remember, remember
 
Xcott [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Redh8t: Seriously, who the f*ck does this?


The kind of person who uses a straightedge to subdivide his whiteboard into compartments.

Not sure if prison is going to be nice to him.
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, may as well sell the house now, since they'll be going to Gitmo.
 
ISO15693
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Redh8t: cretinbob: Not smart people

No kidding.
Seriously, who the f*ck does this?
[Fark user image 425x250]
I mean, It's one thing to keep an inventory, but on a massive whiteboard?
This guy is deep in nutterbutter territory.


Im trying to decode his handwriting. So far:

Currency
Gold, Silver, Lead, Beer, Vodka, Gin, tequila, Rum, Cigarettes ... and something I cant make out .. "Whiskey Mountain?"

Move
Jeep, RTV, Golf cart - and something I cant make out

Food
Vacuum Sealer + Bags
Canning Material
1something Spices
 
neeNHA
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Great work, Special Agent! How'd you catch this guy?"

"Googled him every morning til he posted a confession on youtube."
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Redh8t: cretinbob: Not smart people

No kidding.
Seriously, who the f*ck does this?
[Fark user image 425x250]
I mean, It's one thing to keep an inventory, but on a massive whiteboard?
This guy is deep in nutterbutter territory.


I can't help but notice the "Currency" part:

Gold
Silver
Lead
[Several calibers. He gets this part right, it seems.]
Beer
Vodka
[illegible]
Whiskey/Bourbon
Tequila
Rum
Cigarettes

Great weekend in Dallas Vegas with all that.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

chaoswolf: Zillow is now selling the house I sold them for 20K less than they paid me for it. Such a great business model!


I don't know why they don't just rent to own. They'd make billions
 
kabloink [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Meanwhile at my house
Fark user imageView Full Size


/Daily bad drawing
 
browneye [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Brown remains jailed after a judge in October ruled he was a danger to the community.

The "danger to the community" turns out to be that Mr. Moron threaten the cops:

The threat came in a profane handwritten sign Brown posted in front of his house after a visit from federal agents earlier this year. It bore a message addressed to the FBI, the Department of Homeland Security, the U.S. Marshals Service and the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

It urged them to "re-read your oath," saying they were being used as "pawns by the enemies of this republic," and warning when they came back, they should "bring a bigger tactical package."
 
MordenkainensFaithful Hound
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: Who dafuq reads what's on a whiteboard on a Zillow listing?


The FBI.
 
ISmartAllMyOwnPosts
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

chaoswolf: Summoner101: chaoswolf: Zillow is now selling the house I sold them for 20K less than they paid me for it. Such a great business model!

In a time where houses regularly go for 30-40K above asking?  They may be trying to start a bidding war.

https://www.marketwatch.com/story/zill​ow-to-stop-flipping-homes-for-good-as-​it-stands-to-lose-more-than-550-millio​n-will-lay-off-a-quarter-of-staff-1163​5885027


*shrug* my house sold for +10% on day 2 of being on market.

There are a lot of desperate buyers today.
 
fortheloveof
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: I have to admit I actually keep track of my ammo on a dry erase board. A very small one. Mounted on the INSIDE of my locking ammo cabinet.


When I run ammo point I have a notebook I track every round that comes in or goes out in. I hate running ammo point, but company loves having me do it because no one farks around my ammo point, but it is hell on my anxiety.
 
King Something
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Is he still subject to UCMJ?

Because he should either swing, or spend the rest of his life increasing the National Strategic Gravel Stockpile at Leavenworth.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

browneye: "bring a bigger tactical package."


media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
fat boy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Former Green Beret...

Yeah, he's five foot four, 228 pounds of blubber
Got him a nickel plated 45 tied down low, quick draw holster
Two bandoliers of brasso-ed ammo
Yeah he's a trooper, a garet trooper

He's got a hip knife, a side knife, a boot knife, a shoulder knife
And a little bitty one that's a combination flare gun, dinner set,
and genuine police whistle
But he's a trooper, a garet trooper

And I bet finally, when I leave this war torn land
The last thing I'll see will be,
though I may be in a drunken stupor
I bet it'll be a garet trooper (garet trooper)

Yeah, they're all over the place
Ain't hardly worth going to war no more
 
King Something
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

fortheloveof: The Dog Ate My Homework: I have to admit I actually keep track of my ammo on a dry erase board. A very small one. Mounted on the INSIDE of my locking ammo cabinet.

When I run ammo point I have a notebook I track every round that comes in or goes out in. I hate running ammo point, but company loves having me do it because no one farks around my ammo point, but it is hell on my anxiety.


You said "ammo point" thrice.
 
fortheloveof
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

King Something: fortheloveof: The Dog Ate My Homework: I have to admit I actually keep track of my ammo on a dry erase board. A very small one. Mounted on the INSIDE of my locking ammo cabinet.

When I run ammo point I have a notebook I track every round that comes in or goes out in. I hate running ammo point, but company loves having me do it because no one farks around my ammo point, but it is hell on my anxiety.

You said "ammo point" thrice.


I tend to triple count the ammo too.
 
ISO15693
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

The Reverend Sam Hill: [illegible]
Whiskey/Bourbon


Whiskey/Bourbon! Thanks.

The illegible is Gin
 
Puffy McBooze
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
So wait a second here, I cannot brew up explosives n my own home and then sell the home.  In my opinion, I should be compensated for my investment?

/I keed
//fark these people, all of them
///I did not read the article
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

fortheloveof: The Dog Ate My Homework: I have to admit I actually keep track of my ammo on a dry erase board. A very small one. Mounted on the INSIDE of my locking ammo cabinet.

When I run ammo point I have a notebook I track every round that comes in or goes out in. I hate running ammo point, but company loves having me do it because no one farks around my ammo point, but it is hell on my anxiety.


This is the most American thing I've ever read.

I have no idea what it means, but it's the most American thing.
 
Mock26
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I wonder if the moran is going to try and argue that the 2nd Amendment gives him the right to own the explosives?
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Trocadero: browneye: "bring a bigger tactical package."

[media2.giphy.com image 480x400] [View Full Size image _x_]


This guy from upthread thinks he has a bigger tactical package.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Puffy McBooze
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

WhippingBoi: fortheloveof: The Dog Ate My Homework: I have to admit I actually keep track of my ammo on a dry erase board. A very small one. Mounted on the INSIDE of my locking ammo cabinet.

When I run ammo point I have a notebook I track every round that comes in or goes out in. I hate running ammo point, but company loves having me do it because no one farks around my ammo point, but it is hell on my anxiety.

This is the most American thing I've ever read.

I have no idea what it means, but it's the most American thing.


You should not look at how sausage is made.  American things are ugly and stupid, if you like watching news stories train wrecks. you are good for this info.  If you like watching train wrecks, you are a sick son of a biatch.
 
browneye [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Everything.....everything about this guy screams "I have a three-inch penis!"
 
