For once Chrysler isn't responsible for an exploding Pacifica engine
Madaynun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
so it was found in a pacifica rea of the plant.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I'm still waiting for a public apology for the YJ
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Tough contract negotiations.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I guess they're still having problems with the turbo encabulator. FFS they've been trying to get this to work since the seventies.
"Turbo Encabulator" the Original
Youtube Ac7G7xOG2Ag
 
Snort
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Your first problem was buying a Pacifica.
 
Iamos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I'll admit it, I loved my PT Cruiser until it spontaneously died at only 77k miles.
 
eikni
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Iamos: I'll admit it, I loved my PT Cruiser until it spontaneously died at only 77k miles.


Is that engine the same from the late 80s Le Baron Turbos?  I had a convertible that exploded at around 85k miles.  The engine was rebuilt and then the transmission started slipping.  The air conditioning went out after that.  Let a dealer have it for free as a trade in for my next non Chrysler car.

//I was no where near this plant.
 
hej
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
What an intentional explosion may look like.
Man arrested after setting off fireworks in store
Youtube LU8vQpp9BGE
 
