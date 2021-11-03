 Skip to content
(CNBC)   So like if you were expecting to eat food around Christmastime, you might want to order it now, because the supply chain and logistics guys down at the ports just gave up
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Way ahead of you, Subby. I ordered two fruitcakes yesterday.

https://www.trappistmonks.com
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Jim Bakker Eats His Own Survival Soup
Youtube iZveBXZ4Yzw
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
We're okay here in the UK. We all started boiling our Christmas turkey weeks ago. Should be done by Christmas day.
 
Cake Hunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Simply
Haaaving
Spam for Christmastime
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I wasn't planning on eating turkey that came through a port, so I'm OK. Are there people out there waiting on their stuffed pangolin sent direct from China? I think the brand name is I Can't Believe It's Not Diseased.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: I wasn't planning on eating turkey that came through a port, so I'm OK. Are there people out there waiting on their stuffed pangolin sent direct from China? I think the brand name is I Can't Believe It's Not Diseased.


There are interconnections and dependencies you will not have realised. In the UK a few months ago we had an issue with meat processing caused by a lack of CO2. The CO2 was produced by a fertilizer company as a by product of making fertilizer. But that process uses a lot of energy, so when electricity prices shot up they closed down as it just wasn't economical. And the rise in electricity prices was caused by the natural gas shortage in Europe due to the lack of supply from Russia.
So Nortstream2 not opening between Germany and Russia caused a shortage of British produced meat in Britain.

Covid has made the world realise that a highly interconnected global just in time system might be great when everything is working but all it takes is just one link in the chain to break and you're screwed.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Stop being materialistic, problem solved
Most holidays are about marketing
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
so you mean that brave, independent, Americans probably wouldn't take it like the Whos down in Whoville?

Didn't they see the Grinch?  The original version that was on TV for 50 years, the newer version that was some other way, the one with Jim Carrey that had to be strange as hell, the new improved version of the original, with deleted scenes, the version with the Muppets, or the version that was on Broadway for 17 years?

The real message of Christmas is about simplicity and appreciating what you have.

/I don't know how you could miss that.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I've become a breatharian at just the right time. Good luck, idiots, with your food addiction!
 
MadHatter500 [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
So a glut of extra capacity will be coming on line in 2023.  Note to self: short shipping industry in December of 2023, when they figure out that they are now 25% overcapacity.
 
alienated
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I am certain that tamales in no way whatsoever will require a sea voyage , much less a cargo container.
 
MadHatter500 [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Wobambo: I've become a breatharian at just the right time. Good luck, idiots, with your food addiction!


So let me guess, you redefined pizza as "air"?
 
jman144
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I hope my missing can of cranberries translates to billions of losses for the corporate class because fark 'em
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Buy whatever you're going to cook now(if you have a deep freezer).
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I hear Longshoreman is pretty good if you par boil the flanks before grilling.
 
alienated
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: Buy whatever you're going to cook now(if you have a deep freezer).


The real meaning of Yule is waiting until the  neighbours leave for vacation and raiding their freezers. It's a miracle , we got half a side of prime beef !
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Wobambo: I've become a breatharian at just the right time. Good luck, idiots, with your food addiction!


I became a breatharian too but I only breathe Tibetan bottled air so I'm freaking the dark out cause what am I gonna eat?  What am I going to breathe?
 
Valter
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Maybe I'm the weird one but I'm not seeing a significant price hike in anything other than pre-prepared "fresh" foods which were always alarming in the first place.

$14+ for a single serving? Jesus, Wegman's, you're not Trader Joe's.
 
flappy_penguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Lol but CMA CGM managed to get around to getting themselves featured in the new 007 flick. Maybe move more containers instead of trying to be celebrities??? https://cmacgm-group.c​om/en/news-media​/CMA-CGM-official-partner-of-No-Time-T​o-Die-new-James-Bond-film
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Y'all don't have local farms?

Bummer.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
One advantage of being in the Midwest is that if food can't be hauled long distance, it tends to mean more for us at the local level.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I was planning on just looting the dead doomsday preppers. None of those idiots actually got vaccinated.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Weaver95: I was planning on just looting the dead doomsday preppers. None of those idiots actually got vaccinated.


This
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
May end up breaking open some of that Y2K Spam I inherited.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Notabunny: Way ahead of you, Subby. I ordered two fruitcakes yesterday.

https://www.trappistmonks.com


I saved mine from last year
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ less than a minute ago  

alienated: drjekel_mrhyde: Buy whatever you're going to cook now(if you have a deep freezer).

The real meaning of Yule is waiting until the  neighbours leave for vacation and raiding their freezers. It's a miracle , we got half a side of prime beef !

O? RLY?


eightieskids.comView Full Size
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Joke's on you subby. I've got a bird in the basement freezer and an attic full of Chinese plastic garbage I ordered long before Halloween.
 
