(WFLA Tampa Bay)   If a Ninja cuts down a tree does it make a sound? How about if it's the wrong tree?   (wfla.com) divider line
10
    More: Awkward, American films, Oak, Root, Tree Ninjas Tree Service, Live oak, Do the Right Thing, Ronnie Pownall, highest level of customer service  
•       •       •

aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ninjas would have arrived, cut down the tree, and left, all without being seen.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Uh oh, wrong tree?"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If the name Ronnie Pownall sounds familiar, it should.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Ninjas, ninjas, ninjas of the yard care, quiet as can be,

"...................."

"YOU CUT DOWN THE WRONG DAMN TREE!"
 
Christian Liberal
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
So they suck at audits and landscaping?
 
Lytbeir [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Now you don't go Ninja'in nobody don't need ninja'in.
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
r/TreeLaw
I've learned cutting down the wrong tree can cost you very very dearly.  Think they will too.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
so a serial scam artist is on a new grift, soon to be looking for another
 
genner
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
At a former job two of my coworkers installed a furnace at the wrong house. It was a rental and the tenants just let them in to get to work and didn't question it.
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

